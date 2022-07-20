Dubai suncare brand SunKiss launches two new SPF50 products

LONDON: Dubai-based suncare brand SunKiss has launched a new sunscreen collection with a high sun protection factor.
“After months of research and testing … two new formulas, Defying Daily Face Protection SPF50+ and Invisible Sun Shield CocoLime SPF50, are ready to be added to your beauty arsenal,” the company said.
According to SunKiss, the new products contain high-quality ingredients that are paraben-free, silicone-free, cruelty-free, vegan and reef safe, and they are packaged in aluminum bottles that are reusable, refillable and recyclable. They are water-resistant for 40 minutes before they need to be reapplied, it added.
“The team at SunKiss wanted to develop the ultimate daily face protection that would adapt to their clients’ ever-changing routines,” the company said. “Perfect for being out and about on adventures as it is a primer for under makeup, the Defying Daily Face Protection SPF50+ offers a completely invisible sheer veil.”
It added that the formula was developed to be safe for people with delicate or sensitive skin, it is fragrance-free, and contains a blend of vitamins and minerals designed to help prevent premature aging and boost collagen and hydration.
“Invisible Sun Shield CocoLime SPF50 is a hybrid of mineral and chemical filters that, when combined, provide a higher broad-spectrum shield and coverage from both UVA and UVB rays,” SunKiss said of its other new product.
“Infused with an addictive blend of coconut and lime, it makes for the perfect beachside companion, offering an invisible veil of sun protection.”
The company added that the formula is infused with skin-boosting ingredients such as jojoba oil, vitamin E, to moisturize and boost skin elasticity, aloe vera, which is rich in antioxidants and enzymes that can help soothe and protect, and shea butter, to help soften and hydrate.