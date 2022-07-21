TASI extends gain on expectations of strong earnings results: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks continued to rebound, ending the week’s final session with a positive tone, as investors awaited strong earnings results.
The main index, TASI, gained 1.04 percent reaching 11,987, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.96 percent to 20,960.
Alujain Corp. gained 7.55 percent, leading gainers, followed by Development Works Food Co. with a gain of 6.62 percent.
Leading the fallers was United Cooperative Assurance Co. with a 9.95 percent decline, followed by Alinma Retail REIT Fund dropping 3.40 percent.
Saudi oil giant Aramco declined 0.64 percent, while Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, fell 0.47 percent,
The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi rose 1.71 percent, while Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, climbed 1.75 percent.
Among the biggest information technology companies, Elm Co. was up 2.48 percent, while Al Moammar Information Systems Co. was down 3 percent.
Saudi Kingdom Holding increased 1.11 percent, following the announcement that it has invested SR1.01 billion ($268 million) in UK-based M&G plc.
Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. ended Thursday’s session flat, after its first-half profit soared 44 percent.
Arabian Centres Co. rose 1.24 percent, after it inked a SR970 million deal to develop a mall in Al-Khobar.