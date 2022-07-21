Saudi Arabia condemns attack in Iraq’s Dohuk province

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Thursday an attack in Iraq’s Dohuk province that killed eight and wounded 23, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Kingdom affirmed its full support for the government of Iraq in facing the challenges that threaten its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
Turkey on Wednesday rejected claims by Iraqi officials and state media that it had carried out the attack on a mountain resort in the northern province.
Iraq summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad over the attack and its state agency said the government will call back its charge d'affaires in Ankara.
Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives as part of a long-running campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdish PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Ankara regards both as terrorist groups.
Design codes launched for Riyadh's giant Sports Boulevard
The boulevard encourages citizens to adopt healthy lifestyle
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The urban design code for Riyadh’s Sports Boulevard project on Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road has been revealed.
The board of directors of the Sports Boulevard Foundation, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, announced the launch after an earlier decision to create a unified design code for the project.
The 135-kilometer-long boulevard, with an estimated area of more than 2.3 million square meters, aims to promote the physical, psychological and social health of residents as well as visitors. It will include green spaces covering an estimated 4.4 million square meters.
Chairman of the Real Estate National Committee of Saudi Chambers Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Marshad told Arab News: “The importance of the Sports Boulevard project resides in the fact that it is one of Riyadh’s four major projects launched by King Salman within the framework of achieving one of the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims at raising Riyadh’s ranking among the cities of the world. This Boulevard encourages the citizens to adopt healthy movement patterns and motivates them to practice various sports.
“The code aims at establishing a local identity and implementing the principles of Salmani architecture,” he added.
The Salmani architecture style is distinguished by its vitality and flexibility. It implores architects and planners to innovate within the confines of a unique Saudi architectural tradition, drawing inspiration and simulating the past in renewed forms.
Al-Marshad said that the project will also provide diverse housing developments to promote the sector and stimulate development, all while following energy sustainability standards.
He added: “The code seeks to achieve a number of positive aspects that are important to the residents and the region, including raising the quality of architectural and urban designs to boost the attractiveness as well as economic efficiency of the city, and investment environment, while also stimulating the housing sector by providing new and diverse housing patterns.
“It establishes additional pedestrian paths within the residential neighborhoods and stimulates development according to standards that achieve sustainability as well as save energy.”
Eng. Bandar Al-Maarik, a Riyadh real estate investor and developer, told Arab News: “The Sports Boulevard Foundation has announced the design code of Riyadh’s Sports Boulevard, which is a destination meant to attract pedestrians, sports bike enthusiasts and horseback riders, along with creative people and artists, to a space dedicated to investment.”
According to Al-Maarik, the Sports Boulevard will include eight main districts: the Arts District, Wadi Al-Yasen District, Entertainment District, Athletics District, Eco District, Wadi Al-Sulai District, Sand Sports Park and Wadi Hanifah District.
“The announcement of this code confirms the wise leadership’s ongoing support of big investment opportunities for real estate investors inside and outside the Kingdom,” he added.
Al-Maarik said: “The implementation of this code will positively impact the properties located within the vicinity of the Sports Boulevard and create great opportunities for young Saudi men and women, whether they are engineers, architects or entrepreneurs, in terms of investment, employment and professional opportunities.”
The Sports Boulevard Foundation has allocated a website (www.sportsboulevard.sa/ar/design-code) for beneficiaries and owners of real estate within the project’s designs. The site shows the objectives, standards and requirements of the urban design code, as well as the mechanisms of its application.
Al-Gosaibi, who started yoga 15 years ago to overcome her mood swings and depression, said that she changed her life dramatically by practicing yoga
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi yoga instructor Dana Al-Gosaibi has stepped outside of the norm to practice horse yoga.
Yoga is about combining different physical poses with breathing exercises to meditate or relax, but Al-Gosaibi takes things a step further with horse yoga.
“It’s not about practicing yoga around horses but about the connection between us and the horses, as they feel the energy and they are curious,” Al-Gosaibi told Arab News.
Al-Gosaibi, who started yoga 15 years ago to overcome her mood swings and depression, said that she changed her life dramatically by practicing yoga.
“I wanted to be more aware of my physical and mental body, and I changed my food habits and my sleep pattern, so yoga became a big part of my life,” she said.
The passionate yogi has accrued 2,000 hours of practicing yoga and has certificates in Iyengar and Ashtanga yoga. As an equestrian, Al-Gosaibi chose to combine horsemanship and yoga — with powerful results.
“People misunderstand that we do yoga on the horse’s back, but it’s not just about that. We do yoga around horses. The horse will feel you instantly. Most of us, as horse riders, don’t have ground-level contact with the horse, and we forget to be on the ground around it and let it get close to us, smell us, and hug us. So, when you practice horse yoga, the horse changes, calms, and bonds with you,” she said.
Al-Gosaibi gives horse-guided private empowerment sessions, which focuses on the client’s problem. “What happens is the horse does more of the work in the session, and mostly the participants leave with tears because they didn’t expect the interaction of horses,” she said.
She discovered horse yoga during the pandemic while in lockdown.
“During quarantine, I was around four untamed horses, so my project was to train them, so I spent a lot of time with them and started doing yoga around them,” she said.
“I noticed their behavior had changed around me. In particular, there was an untamed mare where it wouldn’t let me get close to it, but while doing yoga it started to approach me, and then our relationship developed and we bonded.”
Al-Gosaibi said that yoga is a big part of meditation and helps to achieve focus.
“Yoga is a philosophy, not a religion, and everyone can practice it. I advise people to read more about it before even trying it.”
Saudi Transport Authority launches multilingual truck driver guide
The guide raises awareness about public safety requirements through 11 sections
The guide contains instructions on safety conditions, general requirements, important skills and drivers’ rights
YASSMIN JABRI
RIYADH: The Saudi Public Transport Authority has issued a new guide for truck drivers in three different languages: Arabic, English and Urdu.
The guide contains instructions on safety conditions, general requirements, important skills and drivers’ rights.
The guide raises awareness about public safety requirements through 11 sections.
It leads truck drivers through vehicle checks, dimensional and weight checks, vehicle control, planning, monitoring while driving, sharing roads with other drivers, and speed management throughout their journey.
The guide can be downloaded through the authority’s website, tga.gov.sa.
The Saudi Transport Authority plans to make transport vehicle regulations and public safety requirements readily accessible. It also aims to ensure the transport of safe goods between cities.
The guide has been issued soon after the authority signed an agreement to develop the legislative and regulatory environment for land, sea and rail transport activities in the Red Sea region. It aims to provide services according to the best international standards and models through the use and employment of modern technology to improve transportation options.
MADINAH: Almost 141,000 pilgrims of various nationalities have arrived in Madinah after performing Hajj rituals in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah statistics showed that the Madinah immigration center received almost 131,000 worshippers who arrived by bus.
More than 7,000 made their way overland to the Land Pilgrim Reception Center, and nearly 3,000 traveled on the Haramain high-speed railway.
Ministry figures also revealed that thousands of pilgrims left Madinah for their respective countries, while more than 69,000 remained in the holy city.
During their stay, many of the pilgrims visited the International Exhibition and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, in Madinah, located adjacent to the southern squares of the Prophet’s Mosque.
The museum, which is open 24 hours a day, offers an introduction to the Prophet Muhammad through displays and interactive screens available in a variety of languages. One hall includes rare items and ancient artifacts from the Two Holy Mosques.
This year, the Kingdom allowed up to 1 million people to perform Hajj. Authorities welcomed foreign pilgrims for the first time in two years following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions that had forced the annual pilgrimage to be limited to residents of Saudi Arabia.