What We Are Reading Today: Rules by Lorraine Daston
Updated 22 July 2022
What We Are Reading Today: Rules by Lorraine Daston
Rules order almost every aspect of our lives. They set our work hours, dictate how we drive and set the table, tell us whether to offer an extended hand or cheek in greeting, and organize the rites of life, from birth through death. We may chafe under the rules we have, and yearn for ones we don’t, yet no culture could do without them.

In Rules, historian Lorraine Daston traces their development in the Western tradition and shows how rules have evolved from ancient to modern times.

Drawing on a rich trove of examples, including legal treatises, cookbooks, military manuals, traffic regulations, and game handbooks, Daston demonstrates that while the content of rules is dazzlingly diverse, the forms that they take are surprisingly few and long-lived.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 20 July 2022
What We Are Reading Today: The World the Plague Made
Author: James Belich

In 1346, a catastrophic plague beset Europe and its neighbors. The Black Death was a human tragedy that abruptly halved entire populations and caused untold suffering, but it also brought about a cultural and economic renewal on a scale never before witnessed.

The World the Plague Made is a panoramic history of how the bubonic plague revolutionized labor , trade, and technology and set the stage for Europe’s global expansion.

James Belich takes readers across centuries and continents to shed new light on one of history’s greatest paradoxes. Belich shows how plague doubled the per capita endowment of everything even as it decimated the population.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Theories of International Politics and Zombies

What We Are Reading Today: Theories of International Politics and Zombies
Updated 19 July 2022
What We Are Reading Today: Theories of International Politics and Zombies
Author: Daniel W. Drezner

What would happen to international politics if the dead rose from the grave and started to eat the living? Daniel Drezner’s groundbreaking book answers the question that other international relations scholars have been too scared to ask.

Addressing timely issues with analytical bite, Drezner looks at how well-known theories from international relations might be applied to a war with zombies.

Exploring the plots of popular zombie films, songs, and books, Theories of International Politics and Zombies predicts realistic scenarios for the political stage in the face of a zombie threat and considers how valid—or how rotten—such scenarios might be.

With worldwide calamity feeling ever closer, this new apocalyptic edition includes updates throughout as well as a new chapter on postcolonial perspectives.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Until We Have Won Our Liberty

What We Are Reading Today: Until We Have Won Our Liberty
Updated 18 July 2022
What We Are Reading Today: Until We Have Won Our Liberty
Author: Evan Lieberman

Until We Have Won Our Liberty shines new light on the signal achievements of one of the contemporary era’s most closely watched transitions away from minority rule.

South Africa’s democratic development has been messy, fiercely contested, and sometimes violent. But as Evan Lieberman argues, it has also offered a voice to the voiceless, unprecedented levels of government accountability, and tangible improvements in quality of life.

Lieberman opens with a firsthand account of the hard-fought 2019 national election, and how it played out in Mogale City, a post-Apartheid municipality created from Black African townships and White Afrikaner suburbs.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: An Anthropology of Images

What We Are Reading Today: An Anthropology of Images
Updated 18 July 2022
What We Are Reading Today: An Anthropology of Images
Author: Hans Belting

In this groundbreaking book, renowned art historian Hans Belting proposes a new anthropological theory for interpreting human picture making.

Rather than focus exclusively on pictures as they are embodied in various media such as painting, sculpture, or photography, he links pictures to our mental images and therefore our bodies.

The body is understood as a “living medium” that produces, perceives, or remembers images that are different from the images we encounter through handmade or technical pictures.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 16 July 2022
Photo/Supplied
Author: Carmen Rita Wong

Carmen Rita Wong’s ‘Why Didn’t You Tell Me?’ is a sharp, turbulent memoir.
It is an exploration of identity and intergenerational trauma that unfolds as she endures adversity and tragedy, and wades through decades’ thick family secrets that leave her questioning who she really is.
Why Didn’t You Tell Me? “is a riveting and poignant story of Wong’s experience of race and culture in America and how they shape who we think we are,” said a review in goodreads.com.
A former national television host, advice columnist, and professor, Wong searches to understand who she really is as she discovers her mother’s hidden history, facing the revelations that seep out.
This is the story of the author’s life as a young girl growing up in both New York and New Hampshire as a multi-racial woman of color.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

