Where We Are Going Today: Peaberry

This new specialty coffee spot opened a month ago in Jeddah’s busy Rovan Tower area and is still in the “soft opening” stage.
With two floors and plenty of seating, the cafe is ideal for reading a book, chatting with friends or finishing a homework assignment.
On the day of our visit, service was rather slow, but the mellow soundtrack playing softly in the background made the wait stress free.
Staff recommended the French toast halloumi dish, which cost SR37 ($10). This new open-faced sandwich is the kind of fusion offering you would expect from a modern Jeddah cafe, using inspiration from both the region and the West.
A thick slice of fresh French brioche toast comes with a drizzle of homemade zaatar sauce atop a thin layer of labneh and topped with slices of grilled halloumi cheese. The dish is finished with a cherry tomato on top, along with some sprinkled greens.
This dish is only currently available in the Al-Rawdah branch. Peaberry’s first branch, also located in Jeddah, is known for being one of the only smoking-friendly cafes in the city. The second branch, however, does not permit smoking.
We paired the dish with the recommended iced Spanish latte, which made for a good balance between salty and sweet.
The Peaberry menu has a full range of coffee choices.
For those who want to enjoy a cup from the comfort of their home or office, the cafe has packages available for larger quantities of bottled coffee.
You can also order via the Cofe app and have the coffee delivered right to your door.
For more information about the cafe and its menu, visit their Instagram @peaberryksa.