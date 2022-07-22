Japan to collaborate with Saudi Arabia over G20, international issues

TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa said the status of Russia within the G20 was discussed during his talks with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Tokyo last Tuesday and added that the treatment of Russia within the G20 will be discussed within the group.

Replying to an Arab News Japan question at a press conference Friday, Hayashi said Japan and Saudi Arabia are in close collaboration over world events.

“I shall refrain from discussing the details of diplomatic talks between myself and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, and during the meeting of the Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Kishida. However, we exchanged frank opinions, including the coordination of the international community, regarding Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and reaffirmed that we will continue our close collaboration,” he added.

Hayashi stressed the treatment of Russia within the G20 will be discussed and Japan would respond accordingly to Russia’s actions.

Officials in some countries reportedly said the G20 should consider removing Russia otherwise it will be seen to be losing its effectiveness given the developments in Ukraine.

“The international community, I think, can no longer continue its current relationship with Russia due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine,” Hayashi said.

