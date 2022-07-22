King Salman issues royal order promoting, appointing judges

Global ranking for 15 Saudi universities

RIYADH: The number of Saudi universities in the Academic Ranking of World Universities, also known as the Shanghai Ranking, has risen to 15 from six in the most recent classification.

Saudi universities were recognized in 11 scientific disciplines in which they competed for advanced centers. This is among the top 50 international universities where Saudi universities have achieved advanced positions, including the 15th International Center in Energy Science and Engineering attained by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, as well as the 24th World Center in Nanoscience and Technology attained by King Abdulaziz University.

Shanghai Ranking said that its global survey of academic disciplines in 2022 represents “the most complete and impartial ranking of international universities by subjects on the planet.”

This year’s league table covered university rankings in 54 subjects, including natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medical sciences and social sciences. The rankings now include more than 1,800 universities from 5,000 spanning 96 nations and regions.

Saudi Arabia won first place in the Arab world and 30th globally in the nature index for scientific research quality, with 26 Saudi universities on the list in 2022 compared with 16 universities in 2018.

In the QS World University Ranking, the number of Saudi universities climbed to 16, up from nine in 2019.

The number of Saudi universities climbed to 15 in the Times Higher Education ranking for 2022, up from six in 2019, while the number of emerging Saudi universities increased to 12 in the Times International Ranking of Emerging Universities 2022, up from three in 2019.

With a focus on the research goal, the World University Rankings offer a complete list of the greatest universities in the world. It is the only global university league table that evaluates research-intensive institutions based on all of their primary objectives, including teaching (the learning environment), research (volume, income, and reputation), citations (research influence), industry income (knowledge transfer) and international outlook (staff, students and research).

Raed Al-Hamdani, general supervisor at Positive Interaction for Training and Consulting, said that the increase in the number of Saudi universities in the Shanghai Ranking is a real indication that the state’s support for education in its various stages is taking positive steps and qualitative leaps in line with Vision 2030.

Al-Hamdani urged national institutions, including universities and academic and professional institutes, to develop their performance by training employees to keep pace with the latest global developments.

He emphasized the importance of good governance and regulation, building key performance indicators, and following up and evaluating these as vital elements necessary for the development and continuity of enterprises, no matter how small or large.

Sultan Alsharif, chairman of Outstanding Performance Management Co., said that the most prominent challenges are the lack of clarity of the strategy and the general direction of the organization.

ِAlsharif said that one of the challenges facing organizations looking to improve their performance is a leadership crisis that combines the strategic dimension and the ability to manage the execution.

Lack of an organizational culture idea is a huge obstacle for organizations seeking to develop and cement their existence, he added.

ِAlsharif said that one of the most significant difficulties confronting organizations is the lack of change management, emphasizing the importance of the human aspect in those organizations.