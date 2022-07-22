You are here

King Salman, crown prince congratulate El-Sisi on Egypt National Day

King Salman, crown prince congratulate El-Sisi on Egypt National Day
King Salman, crown prince congratulate El-Sisi on Egypt National Day

King Salman, crown prince congratulate El-Sisi on Egypt National Day
  Both sent cables of best wishes of good health and happiness for the president
RIYADH: King Salman sent a cable of congratulations to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt on the anniversary of his country's National Day on July 23.

In his cable, the King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness for the President and further progress and prosperity for the government and friendly people of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The King also praised the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries, which all are keen to develop in all fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a cable to El-Sisi.

The crown prince also expressed his congratulations and best wishes of health and happiness for the President and more progress and prosperity for the friendly people of Egypt, Saudi Press Agency added.

King Salman issues royal order promoting, appointing judges

King Salman issues royal order promoting, appointing judges
King Salman issues royal order promoting, appointing judges

King Salman issues royal order promoting, appointing judges
  Disclosed by the President of the Court of Grievances and Chief of the Administrative Judiciary Council
RIYADH: King Salman issued a royal order on Friday, promoting and appointing a total of 64 judges, affiliated to the Court of Grievances, Saudi Press Agency reported.

This was disclosed by the President of the Court of Grievances and Chief of the Administrative Judiciary Council Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef.

According to the statement, 46 judges have been promoted and 18 newly appointed.

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle nearly 15m Captagon tablets via Jeddah Port  

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle nearly 15m Captagon tablets via Jeddah Port  
A total of 14,976,000 Captagon tablets were found in an international commercial shipment. (ZATCA)
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle nearly 15m Captagon tablets via Jeddah Port  

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle nearly 15m Captagon tablets via Jeddah Port  
  The authorities were notified and arrested an individual after tracing the address back to the recipient
JEDDAH: Saudi authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle millions of highly addictive and illegal amphetamine pills into the country, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

In a report, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said that almost 15 million Captagon tablets were found hidden in a commercial consignment coming from abroad via Jeddah Islamic Port.

The report said that the smuggled quantity was found hidden in a machine designed to manufacture concrete blocks.

The authority notified security officials who, after tracing the address of the single beneficiary, apprehended him.

The Ministry of Interior and various security agencies, working with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, continues to target those trying to smuggle drugs into the country.

Last month, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control foiled two attempts to smuggle more than 7 million amphetamine pills, which were found hidden in two separate shipments of building materials, stones and gardening supplies, at Jeddah Islamic Port.

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected]

Financial rewards are offered for valid tip-offs.

Russian fashion consultant living in Riyadh celebrates Saudi golden age

Russian fashion consultant living in Riyadh celebrates Saudi golden age
Russian fashion consultant living in Riyadh celebrates Saudi golden age

Russian fashion consultant living in Riyadh celebrates Saudi golden age
  Karina Komill sees strong potential for local talent in the industry
RIYADH: The Saudi fashion market is gold according to Karina Komill, a Russian fashion consultant living in the capital.

Komill, who has been in the Kingdom for the past six years and began her career in the luxury aviation industry, is certain that this period is significant in Saudi history and is glad to be in the Kingdom to be a part of events and watch them unfold. 

“I could say that I am in the time when we create a story and I’m really blessed to be here and remember this part of my life and history … because of the evolution of fashion which is happening and also the evolution which is happening in life, it’s great,” she said.

Komill sees strong potential for local talent in the industry, for creators to make their mark in the global market and compete with international brands. She sees that local designers are creating worldwide apparel with an Arabic touch that is distinctive. 

“It is easy to understand, from which region they are from, like beautiful dresses with stones, and to share the experience. When you see the dresses, you can feel that you visit Saudi Arabia or when you wear it, you can understand that you are a princess,” she said.

Komill said that in her experience the industry was world recognised yet reflected the cultural heritage of the sub-regions of Saudi Arabia.

“Well, OK, let’s say evolution of fashion. Before it all was maximum full makeup, even if it’s daytime, a lot of stones. Now, girls are creating something minimal, something classy, which they can wear to work with a beautiful tarhah (head scarf). Of course, going out, dresses completely changed, and some of the designers become worldwide well-known. So I think this is a big step for Saudi fashion,” she said.

Komill has been a cover model for Vogue Arabia, Hia, and Glamor Magazine. She is also a singer and has performed many songs in Tajik, her native language, and sang the anthem for FC Istiklol, a professional football club in Tajikistan. 

She is active on social media, creating content about Saudi Arabia in Russian to educate her audience.

Japan to collaborate with Saudi Arabia over G20, international issues

Japan to collaborate with Saudi Arabia over G20, international issues
Japan to collaborate with Saudi Arabia over G20, international issues

Japan to collaborate with Saudi Arabia over G20, international issues
  Yoshimasa Hayashi said Japan and Saudi Arabia are in close collaboration over world events
TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa said the status of Russia within the G20 was discussed during his talks with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Tokyo last Tuesday and added that the treatment of Russia within the G20 will be discussed within the group.

Replying to an Arab News Japan question at a press conference Friday, Hayashi said Japan and Saudi Arabia are in close collaboration over world events.

“I shall refrain from discussing the details of diplomatic talks between myself and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, and during the meeting of the Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Kishida. However, we exchanged frank opinions, including the coordination of the international community, regarding Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and reaffirmed that we will continue our close collaboration,” he added. 

Hayashi stressed the treatment of Russia within the G20 will be discussed and Japan would respond accordingly to Russia’s actions.

Officials in some countries reportedly said the G20 should consider removing Russia otherwise it will be seen to be losing its effectiveness given the developments in Ukraine.

“The international community, I think, can no longer continue its current relationship with Russia due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine,” Hayashi said.

Saudi citizen arrested, referred to Public Prosecution for helping non-Muslim illegally enter Makkah: SPA

Saudi citizen arrested, referred to Public Prosecution for helping non-Muslim illegally enter Makkah: SPA
Anyone violation of the non-Muslim entry ban will not be tolerated and perpetrators will be penalized. (File/AFP)
Saudi citizen arrested, referred to Public Prosecution for helping non-Muslim illegally enter Makkah: SPA

Saudi citizen arrested, referred to Public Prosecution for helping non-Muslim illegally enter Makkah: SPA
  The spokesperson for the Makkah Police warned that foreigners coming to Saudi Arabia must respect and abide by the country's laws
A Saudi citizen was arrested and has been referred to the Public Prosecution for facilitating the entry of a non-Muslim journalist into Makkah, violating the country’s law that prohibits non-Muslims from entering the city, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday. 

“Makkah region’s police has referred a citizen to the Public Prosecution, who was a complicit in transferring and facilitating the entry of a (non-Muslim) journalist [who] holds the citizenship of the United States of America to the holy city of Makkah by passing through a path dedicated for Muslims only in an explicit violation of the laws that prohibit entry to Makkah for non-Muslims,” the SPA statement said. 

“Therefore, he was apprehended, and legal action was taken against him,” the statement added. 

 

The spokesperson for the Makkah Police warned that foreigners coming to Saudi Arabia must respect and abide by the country’s laws, especially with regard to the Masjid Al Haram in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. 

Anyone violation of the non-Muslim entry ban will not be tolerated and perpetrators will be penalized, the spokesperson added. 

The journalist who committed the crime has also been referred to the Public Prosecution and the necessary procedures will be implemented, the SPA statement said. 

The France-based AFP news agency had previously reported that journalist Gil Tamary – who works for Israel’s Channel 13 – had posted a video of himself on Twitter sneaking into Makkah. 

In the video, Tamary was seen climbing Mount Arafat – a sacred site where Muslims gather during Hajj – and talking about how he had always wanted to visit Makkah. 

After the video garnered widespread criticism online, the journalist apologized in a tweet and said he had not intended to offend Muslims but wanted to “showcase the importance of Mecca and the beauty of the religion.” 

