Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Lujain Hassanein — A rising star at DGDA

Lujain Hassanein has been assistant manager, onboarding at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority in Riyadh since October 2021. She is a human resources professional with 10 years of experience in HR operations and administration in various industries, including oil and gas and financial services, in both private and semi-government sectors.

An onboarding expert, Hassanein is passionate about people and providing them with the support they need to thrive in their new roles.

In her current role she plays a key role to all new hires relocating to join the Jewel of the Kingdom, Diriyah, from all over the world that include acting as a consultant to new employees; communicating with new hires before their start date to provide them with all the information they need; creating and updating the employee handbook; scheduling and overseeing training sessions about the Kingdom; introducing new hires to existing employees; processing employment paperwork and coordinating relocation procedures for expats (including visas, relocation, accommodation and transportation.

Previously, Hassanein worked as a senior specialist in human resources operations and onboarding at the Telecommunications Towers Co. (TAWAL) in Riyadh from August 2019 to October 2021. From April 2018 until August 2019 she was a human resources operations officer at the Saudi Payments Network (mada), also in Riyadh. It is the major payments system in Saudi Arabia, established by the Ministry of Finance under the supervision of the Saudi Central Bank.

Her other previous jobs include ecosystem developer at Riyadh-based Fintech Saudi, which is part of the Saudi Payments Network, from June 2017 to July 2018; office management for human resources and administration director of SADAD at the Saudi Payments Network from June 2017 to April 2018; and assurance executive assistant at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dhahran from January 2016 to June 2017.

She also worked for Saudi Aramco in Dhahran as an administrative assistant to the chief of reservoir engineering from January 2014 to April 2015, and as a planner-scheduler from October 2013 to January 2014.

Hassanein graduated from Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She obtained a Chartered Institute of Personnel Development level 5 qualification in 2020, undertook online training with Bakkah Learning in 2021, and completed the Project Management Professional sixth edition training course in 2018.

Keen on adventures and everyday challenges, Hassanein has been driving since 2007 in Lebanon. She rebuilds cars, replaces parts and paints them, too, and takes part in motor racing competitions.

She has been a professional sand dune and snow off-road driver since 2015, and an official national racer with a license from the Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation since 2019.

She is also an official National Rally Driver and has held a license from SAMF since 2019. She took first place at the 2019 Hemi Festival and second place in the local drag race.

She is the owner and leader of Grand Team SA Club for the owners of Grand Cherokee, stock and modified, in Saudi Arabia, which has been certified by SAMF since 2019.