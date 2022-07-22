Saudi Arabia reports 476 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 806,877.

The authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,237.

Of the new infections, 129 were recorded in Riyadh, 77 in Jeddah, 36 in Dammam and 22 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 436 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 790,202.

It said that 7,438 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 15,211 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to almost 44 million. The ministry said that of the current cases, 144 were in critical condition.

Nearly 68 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who had not yet received a jab to register for a series of injections through the Sehhaty app. Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.