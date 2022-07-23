What We Are Eating Today: Buttery

It can be difficult to maintain a good diet without compromising on treating yourself to delicious foods, but what if you found healthier alternatives for your cravings?
Buttery., a Saudi all-natural nut butter brand, provides delicious, creamy and sugar-free nut butter that comes in different flavors.
Buttery.’s flavors are available in almond cashew, dark-chocolate peanut butter, peanut butter (there’s a crunchy version too), crunch hazelnut cocoa nibs, pecan salted caramel, cashew vanilla, almond butter, pistachio butter, and cashew tahini.
Adding peanut butter to your diet has extra benefits as it includes healthy fats, magnesium and vitamin E.
I was surprised by how delicious the cashew vanilla butter was. It only contains dry roasted cashews, date powder, coconut oil, Himalayan pink salt, rosemary extract and natural vanilla flavoring.
It makes a great addition to apple slices for a quick breakfast and is very filling, which could help prevent people from overeating.
It is good to find all-natural and healthy spreads such as Buttery., which is locally made. The difference between it and other processed spreads is evident in the taste and nutritional value.
Buttery. can be found in the organic section of Danube, Manuel, HyperPanda, Bin Dawood, and Tamimi Markets in most Saudi regions.
It is also available in SheFit Gym in Jeddah and Abraj Hypermarket in Makkah.
You can also find Buttery. at online platforms such as amazon.sa, Nana, Banana, and concept store Homegrown Market in Jeddah.
For more information about their products, visit their Instagram @buttery.sa.