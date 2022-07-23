You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Eating Today: Buttery

What We Are Eating Today: Buttery

What We Are Eating Today: Buttery
Short Url

https://arab.news/ptf4a

Updated 23 July 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

What We Are Eating Today: Buttery

What We Are Eating Today: Buttery
Updated 23 July 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

It can be difficult to maintain a good diet without compromising on treating yourself to delicious foods, but what if you found healthier alternatives for your cravings?

Buttery., a Saudi all-natural nut butter brand, provides delicious, creamy and sugar-free nut butter that comes in different flavors.

Buttery.’s flavors are available in almond cashew, dark-chocolate peanut butter, peanut butter (there’s a crunchy version too), crunch hazelnut cocoa nibs, pecan salted caramel, cashew vanilla, almond butter, pistachio butter, and cashew tahini.

Adding peanut butter to your diet has extra benefits as it includes healthy fats, magnesium and vitamin E. 

I was surprised by how delicious the cashew vanilla butter was. It only contains dry roasted cashews, date powder, coconut oil, Himalayan pink salt, rosemary extract and natural vanilla flavoring. 

It makes a great addition to apple slices for a quick breakfast and is very filling, which could help prevent people from overeating. 

It is good to find all-natural and healthy spreads such as Buttery., which is locally made. The difference between it and other processed spreads is evident in the taste and nutritional value.

Buttery. can be found in the organic section of Danube, Manuel, HyperPanda, Bin Dawood, and Tamimi Markets in most Saudi regions.

It is also available in SheFit Gym in Jeddah and Abraj Hypermarket in Makkah.

You can also find Buttery. at online platforms such as amazon.sa, Nana, Banana, and concept store Homegrown Market in Jeddah. 

For more information about their products, visit their Instagram @buttery.sa.

Topics: What We Are Eating Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: AQUI
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Ennabi Grill

Where We Are Going Today: Peaberry

Where We Are Going Today: Peaberry
Updated 22 July 2022
Jasmine Bager

Where We Are Going Today: Peaberry

Where We Are Going Today: Peaberry
Updated 22 July 2022
Jasmine Bager

This new specialty coffee spot opened a month ago in Jeddah’s busy Rovan Tower area and is still in the “soft opening” stage.

With two floors and plenty of seating, the cafe is ideal for reading a book, chatting with friends or finishing a homework assignment.

On the day of our visit, service was rather slow, but the mellow soundtrack playing softly in the background made the wait stress free.

Staff recommended the French toast halloumi dish, which cost SR37 ($10). This new open-faced sandwich is the kind of fusion offering you would expect from a modern Jeddah cafe, using inspiration from both the region and the West.

A thick slice of fresh French brioche toast comes with a drizzle of homemade zaatar sauce atop a thin layer of labneh and topped with slices of grilled halloumi cheese. The dish is finished with a cherry tomato on top, along with some sprinkled greens.

This dish is only currently available in the Al-Rawdah branch. Peaberry’s first branch, also located in Jeddah, is known for being one of the only smoking-friendly cafes in the city. The second branch, however, does not permit smoking.

We paired the dish with the recommended iced Spanish latte, which made for a good balance between salty and sweet.

The Peaberry menu has a full range of coffee choices.

For those who want to enjoy a cup from the comfort of their home or office, the cafe has packages available for larger quantities of bottled coffee.

You can also order via the Cofe app and have the coffee delivered right to your door.

For more information about the cafe and its menu, visit their Instagram @peaberryksa.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Penguin’s Ice Cream
Jin Go Gai restaurant in North Khobar. (Photo/Jasmine Bager) photos
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Jin Go Gai

Dubai suncare brand SunKiss launches two new SPF50 products

Dubai suncare brand SunKiss launches two new SPF50 products
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

Dubai suncare brand SunKiss launches two new SPF50 products

Dubai suncare brand SunKiss launches two new SPF50 products
  • The company said the sunscreens are paraben-free, silicone-free, cruelty-free, vegan and reef safe, and are packaged in reusable, refillable and recyclable aluminum bottles
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Dubai-based suncare brand SunKiss has launched a new sunscreen collection with a high sun protection factor.

“After months of research and testing … two new formulas, Defying Daily Face Protection SPF50+ and Invisible Sun Shield CocoLime SPF50, are ready to be added to your beauty arsenal,” the company said.

According to SunKiss, the new products contain high-quality ingredients that are paraben-free, silicone-free, cruelty-free, vegan and reef safe, and they are packaged in aluminum bottles that are reusable, refillable and recyclable. They are water-resistant for 40 minutes before they need to be reapplied, it added.

“The team at SunKiss wanted to develop the ultimate daily face protection that would adapt to their clients’ ever-changing routines,” the company said. “Perfect for being out and about on adventures as it is a primer for under makeup, the Defying Daily Face Protection SPF50+ offers a completely invisible sheer veil.”

It added that the formula was developed to be safe for people with delicate or sensitive skin, it is fragrance-free, and contains a blend of vitamins and minerals designed to help prevent premature aging and boost collagen and hydration.

“Invisible Sun Shield CocoLime SPF50 is a hybrid of mineral and chemical filters that, when combined, provide a higher broad-spectrum shield and coverage from both UVA and UVB rays,” SunKiss said of its other new product.

“Infused with an addictive blend of coconut and lime, it makes for the perfect beachside companion, offering an invisible veil of sun protection.”

The company added that the formula is infused with skin-boosting ingredients such as jojoba oil, vitamin E, to moisturize and boost skin elasticity, aloe vera, which is rich in antioxidants and enzymes that can help soothe and protect, and shea butter, to help soften and hydrate.

Topics: Dubai UAE SunKiss SPF50

Related

Drivers warned not to leave flammable items in cars during scorching Saudi summer
Saudi Arabia
Drivers warned not to leave flammable items in cars during scorching Saudi summer

Where We Are Going Today: Penguin’s Ice Cream

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 July 2022
YASSMIN JABRI

Where We Are Going Today: Penguin’s Ice Cream

Photo/Supplied
  • Milkshakes as well as hot and cold drinks are also served at Penguin’s
Updated 19 July 2022
YASSMIN JABRI

What is better on a hot summer day than soft serve ice cream? Located in the alleyways of Jeddah, Penguin’s Ice Cream, a parlor-themed shop, provides a classic soft serve treat that leaves customers feeling refreshed.

Penguin’s Ice Cream offers a variety of flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, blueberry, lemon, banana, lotus and grape fruit. The ice cream is served in a cup or a cone for SR12 ($3) each, with one or multiple flavors upon request. Cones come in two flavors, classic and Oreo. The ice cream can be bought per pint for SR33. A selection of sprinkles and cookie crumbs are also available as toppings for SR3.

Milkshakes as well as hot and cold drinks are also served at Penguin’s. Whipped cream-topped milkshakes are made fresh from the store’s own ice cream, and customers can create their own flavors for SR24. Hot drinks include French hot chocolate, cappuccinos or lattes for SR15 each. The parlor’s hot American coffee costs SR9 and their warm tea in a variety of flavors costs SR6.

Cold drinks include iced tea with basil for SR10, and slushees with an array of flavors such as lemon, grapefruit, kiwi, strawberry and passion fruit, for SR21. Small bottles of cold and room temperature water are also served for SR2 each.

Penguin’s Ice Cream shop is located in the heart of the Al-Zahra District on Khadr Afandi Street. It received its first customers in January 2020. The parlor’s opening hours are 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday to Wednesday. On Thursday, the store opens from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m. On Friday, working hours are from 1 p.m. until 3 a.m., and on Saturday, working hours are from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The soft serve ice cream shop has been recommended by influencers, bloggers, actors, musicians and local media companies. Ice cream and drinks are available for takeaway but the store does not offer a delivery option. The classic soft serve parlor showcases its creations on Instagram @penguins.icecream.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Related

Jin Go Gai restaurant in North Khobar. (Photo/Jasmine Bager) photos
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Jin Go Gai
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Bake Home

Saudi chef impresses netizens with her authentic Italian cooking skills

Saudi chef Hatoon Al-Toukhi conducts Italian cooking workshops, teaching students how to make authentic Italian traditional dish
Saudi chef Hatoon Al-Toukhi conducts Italian cooking workshops, teaching students how to make authentic Italian traditional dish
Updated 18 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi chef impresses netizens with her authentic Italian cooking skills

Saudi chef Hatoon Al-Toukhi conducts Italian cooking workshops, teaching students how to make authentic Italian traditional dish
  • The Saudi chef has a small home-based business, selling her famous tiramisu, and fresh pasta packs of lasagne, ravioli, linguini, and fusilli among others
Updated 18 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Saudi chef Hatoon Al-Toukhi is being touted as one of the best authentic Italian food chefs on social media.

“It all started when I got laid off from my job because of the pandemic. Then I decided to go to the world of social media to show people how I cook Italian food, and they admired the originality of the dishes,” Al-Toukhi told Arab News.

She also showcases her Italian cooking techniques live at a number of cooking shows.

Married into an Italian family, Al-Toukhi picked up cooking techniques from her mother-in-law, learning secret tips and tricks to make the perfect Italian dishes.

It is extremely difficult to win the approval of Italians when it comes to recreating their cuisine, Al-Toukhi said, but the talented chef has received the ringing endorsement of her in-laws, and praise from other people for her cooking skills.

“My mother-in-law is Italian and they are very picky about their food and very strict and traditional. So I learned how to make the food from her, and this is how I fell in love with the cuisine, and she approves (of) it,” she said.

FASTFACT

Married into an Italian family, Al-Toukhi picked up cooking techniques from her mother- in-law, learning secret tips and tricks to make the perfect Italian dishes.

Al-Toukhi now conducts Italian cooking workshops, teaching students how to make authentic Italian sauces, pastas, and other traditional dishes.

With in-depth knowledge of Italian food, Al-Toukhi is also an Italian food critic and pasta taster. “Companies send me pasta before distributing to the suppliers so I can taste them and give my approval. I also grade the pastas according to the standards.”

The Saudi chef also has a small home-based business, selling her famous tiramisu, and fresh pasta packs of lasagne, ravioli, linguini, and fusilli among others.

Al-Toukhi revealed that one of the challenges she faces from the Saudi community is that her authentic Italian food is different from that served at restaurants in the Kingdom, as often they alter recipes to cater to the locals’ taste palate. “My food creates a shock for people who are used to Saudi food, but then I tell them that this is how it is originally made. Actually, this is what’s stopping me from having my own restaurant, the acceptance of the pure taste, and the availability of cooking materials.”

Currently, Al-Toukhi is developing a lifestyle radio program that combines cooking and lifestyle topics.

“I was hosting as a guest on one radio show and they liked the energy that I gave. Then the channel contacted me and told me that they wanted to give me my own radio show. I’m excited because it will not only be about cooking, but we will also talk about many social topics,” she said.

As a family, Al-Toukhi has her own traditions with her kids, Dana and Yousef, who are ten and four years old respectively, where they all enjoy a fun day of family cooking.

“When we do fresh pasta at home, everyone has to join in, including my husband, and we play with it. My son plays with it like it’s Play-Doh, and sometimes we invite my mother-in-law so it becomes like a nice family event,” she said.

 

Topics: Saudi chefs Hatoon Al-Toukhi Saudi Food Saudi Arabia

Related

As well as developing Arab recipes for Saudi dairy products, Tawfiq Qadri has cooked up more than 3,000 different hot, cold, and pastry meals. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi chef to kings reveals latest recipes for culinary success
Special Saudi chef’s passion for cooking burns bright despite challenges of multiple sclerosis
Lifestyle
Saudi chef’s passion for cooking burns bright despite challenges of multiple sclerosis

Where We Are Going Today: Jin Go Gai

Jin Go Gai restaurant in North Khobar. (Photo/Jasmine Bager)
Jin Go Gai restaurant in North Khobar. (Photo/Jasmine Bager)
Updated 18 July 2022
Jasmine Bager

Where We Are Going Today: Jin Go Gai

Jin Go Gai restaurant in North Khobar. (Photo/Jasmine Bager)
  • There is even a quirky wall with “Jin Go Gai: The Taste of Korea” printed on it that has become a favorite backdrop for taking selfies
Updated 18 July 2022
Jasmine Bager

On Prince Naif Street, among the narrow roads of north Alkhobar, there is a restaurant with a flamboyant entrance that promises a tantalizing array of “authentic” Korean, Japanese, and Chinese cuisines.

A colorful staple of the area since 1984, the family-friendly eatery feels and looks like a time capsule. The interiors are adorned with vintage decor that offers nostalgic vibes.

With 1980s-style wood furniture, East Asia-inspired design touches, several large tanks full of turtles, and another with small fish, the restaurant has a lot to look at while you wait for your meal to arrive.

Jin Go Gai restaurant in North Khobar. (Photo/Jasmine Bager)

There is even a quirky wall with “Jin Go Gai: The Taste of Korea” printed on it that has become a favorite backdrop for taking selfies.

There are tables for small and large parties of diners, and the staff are attentive but laughably blunt.

If you’re seen as being overzealous while ordering, the waiters will openly tell you that they think you’ve chosen too many dishes and ask you to reevaluate.

Dishes are affordable, especially for the quality and quantity you get. Since many portions are small to medium-sized, it is tempting to over-order. It’s not unusual for parties to pack up a plate or even a few in takeaway boxes to enjoy later.

The dishes are perfectly seasoned, and the curry spice level is just right. The kimchi pancake is layered and has the right amount of crunch. The dessert, which consists of single donuts with a clear lid, is selected by walking up to the area and taking a plate from a conveyor belt in the back.

In a gesture that seems to have stopped a decade or so ago, there is a dish full of twisted hard candy sitting by the restaurant exit.

The Alkhobar branch is open most days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It has an Eastern Province location in Jubail and two international branches in neighboring Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

Topics: Jin Go Gai Where We Are Going Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Bake Home
Where We Are Going Today: YOLO
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: YOLO

Latest updates

Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress
Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress
Ronaldo in limbo as Europe’s elite turn their backs on Man Utd star
Ronaldo in limbo as Europe’s elite turn their backs on Man Utd star
KSA residents urged to respect sanctity of holy sites
KSA residents urged to respect sanctity of holy sites
What We Are Eating Today: Buttery
What We Are Eating Today: Buttery
‘Where will we go?’ Syrians fear threatened Turkish assault
‘Where will we go?’ Syrians fear threatened Turkish assault

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.