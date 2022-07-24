Commodities Update — Gold up; Wheat down by 6 percent; Copper rises

RIYADH: Gold hit its first weekly gain in six on Friday as a pullback in US Treasury yields and the dollar’s decline bolstered non-yielding bullion’s safe-haven appeal as economic risks persisted.
Spot gold rose and is currently priced at $1727.64. It was up about 1 percent so far this week, following a strong rebound from a more than one-year low of $1,680.25 on Thursday.
US gold futures settled at $1,745.30.
Wheat falls 6 percent on Ukraine grain export deal
US wheat futures fell nearly 6 percent on Friday to their lowest level since February after Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, traders said.
Corn fell almost 2 percent on the news but soybean futures closed higher, rebounding from multi-month lows.
Chicago Board of Trade September wheat settled down 47-1/4 cents at $7.59 per bushel after dipping to $7.54, the contract’s lowest since Feb. 4.
December corn ended down 9-1/4 cents at $5.64-1/4 a bushel while November soybeans rose 14-1/4 cents to finish at $13.15-3/4, bouncing after a dip to $12.88-1/2, a six-month low.
Copper up
Copper prices were on track for their first weekly rise in seven weeks on Friday as investors returned to riskier assets following a brutal sell-off.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.5 percent at $7,452.50 a ton, nearly 3.5 percent higher this week.
UAE In-Focus — UAE bank enters metaverse; CVC-owned TMF group acquired by Abu Dhabi’s wealth fund
Updated 20 min ago
Dana Alomar
DUBAI: Commercial Bank International has announced the launch of its virtual location in the metaverse. It is the first-ever bank in the UAE to exist in the virtual world, according to a statement.
The CEO of CBI Ali Sultan Rakkad Al-Amri said: “We are proud to be the first ever bank in the UAE and among the first innovative banks in the Middle East region to bring the Metaverse experience to our customers and people, which we believe is a strong testament to our strong support and belief in the country’s vision in being a leader in innovation worldwide.”
To better serve its customers, CBI said it aims to integrate the real and digital worlds and implement new digitization initiatives and advanced technologies.
“To keep pace in an increasingly digital economy and reinvent the customer experience with a digitally driven perspective, we believe that the financial services sector must take some courageous and innovative steps, and we wanted to take part in this journey and become the first mover through an immersive Metaverse experience,” he said.
CBI said in a press release that its new Metaverse experience allows customers and the public to explore and interact with the bank’s digital content and materials.
Furthermore, the space has a lounge that demonstrates CBI’s support for the UAE’s digital and innovation strategy, the release added.
CVC-owned TMF Group acquired by Abu Dhabi’s wealth fund
CVC Capital Partners’ corporate-trust services provider, TMF Group, which was exploring an initial public offering, will receive investment from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, according to Bloomberg, citing sources.
People who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information said the Middle East sovereign wealth fund will take a significant minority stake in the company.
TMF provides several services including book-keeping, payroll, fund administration, and compliance to multinational corporations and financial institutions, Bloomberg added.
A total of €1.75 billion ($1.78 billion) was paid by CVC to acquire the company in 2017. According to the people, TMF expects double-digit revenue growth this year.
CVC considered taking TMF public earlier this year. It was before multiple risk factors, including inflation, hawkish monetary policy, the Ukraine war, and recession threats, hit the market for listings.
Saudi Arabia, Iraq helping Europe’s oil refineries with more crude supply
Updated 40 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Iraq are helping Europe’s oil refiners with more crude in an effort to help the continent reduce its reliance on Russia, Bloomberg reported.
According to data compiled by Bloomberg, over 1 million barrels a day of crude has made its way during the first three weeks of July to Europe from the Middle East through a pipeline that crosses Egypt.
Volumes have almost doubled compared to a year earlier.
This comes as European companies are halting dealing with Moscow, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Kazakhstan president invites Saudi investors as both countries eye greater economic ties
Updated 36 min 21 sec ago
Nada Hameed & Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has invited Saudi companies to invest in the central Asian country as it offers a lot of opportunities in the areas of energy, space, recycling, food and agriculture, and construction.
While speaking at the Saudi-Kazakhstan Investment Meeting in Jeddah on July 24, Tokayev urged mutual cooperation between the countries to promote investments. He also invited companies like Saudi Basic Industries Corp. to implement joint projects in Kazakhstan.
Tokayev added that Kazakhstan could be the best choice for Saudi Arabia to explore uranium, as the Kingdom has concrete plans to develop nuclear power plants.
“We are very much interested in the technological expertise of Saudi Arabia in green hydrogen production. Given the impressive results of Saudi companies in green energy, I would encourage you to explore similar opportunities in Kazakhstan,” he said.
The president further added that Saudi Arabia has supported Kazakhstan by implementing several projects in education, healthcare, culture, and infrastructure, worth more than $120 million in the country.
Talking about the potential in space exploration, he said, “We also see cooperation in space exploration as a promising area. We are pleased to see the Kingdom’s desire to drive the space program as part of Saudi vision 2030. The two countries have a relevant legal framework for cooperation on research and peaceful use of outer space.”
Kazakhstan is a vibrant economy, says Khalid Al-Falih
While speaking at the same event, the Saudi Arabian Minister of Investment, Khaled Al-Falih called Kazakhstan a “vibrant economy.”
“Some of you may know Saudi Arabia was one of the first nations which recognized the independence of Kazakhstan in 1991. And in three decades, Kazakhstan has become one of the most vibrant economies,” said Al-Falih.
He added, “I want to emphasize that the trade between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia has increased significantly, especially the last few years, although there’s a lot of room to grow further.”
Almassadam Satkaliyev, the CEO of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, said that the mission of Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund is to ensure sustainable development of the economy and the creation of a diversified portfolio of assets and business support in the interest of the people of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Satkaliyev hailed Saudi Arabia's strategy to achieve carbon neutrality which will bring large-scale structural changes to the economy. He added that traditional energy sources will continue to play a crucial role in the energy system.
He further noted that initiatives taken by Saudi Arabia to develop renewable sources of energy are impressive.
The CEO revealed that Kazakhstan is planning to diversify its energy baskets.
“We plan to diversify our energy basket by developing renewable energy sources and new regeneration hydrogen power. For energy efficiency and reliability, we will introduce energy storage systems and smart grids,” he said.
Deals signed
The investment forum also saw several agreements and memorandum of understanding signed, with the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Sports of Saudi Arabia striking a memorandum.
Another memorandum was signed between the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Media of Saudi Arabia on media cooperation.
The Saudi Press Agency also signed a memorandum with the TV and Radio Complex of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan also entered into a deal with Saudi’s ACWA Power to work together in areas like renewable energy, desalination, energy storage, and green hydrogen.
During the forum, a cooperation agreement was signed between Kazakhstan sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Ajlan and Bros Holding Co.
Ajlan and Bros Holding Co. also signed multiple memorandums for red meat exporting and for the construction of a sorghum syrup production plant in Kazakhstan.
Al Rajhi International for Investment signed a deal with Kazakh Invest National Co. on investment cooperation.