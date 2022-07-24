You are here

Kazakh president meets with OIC chief

Kazakh president meets with OIC chief
The president of Kazakhstan shakes hands with the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah on Sunday. (SPA)
Kazakh president meets with OIC chief
The president of Kazakhstan shakes holds a meeting with the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah on Sunday. (SPA)
Arab News

RIYADH: The president of Kazakhstan met with the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah on Sunday.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the great role played by the OIC in leading efforts to promote joint Islamic action and consolidate the spirit of Islamic solidarity.

He stressed his country’s interest in strengthening cooperation with the organization.

Hissein Brahim Taha expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s active membership of the OIC, and the country’s efforts to support the activities of the intergovernmental organization and promote joint action through various initiatives.

Taha also stressed the organization’s keenness to enhance cooperation with Kazakhstan in areas of common interest.

Tokayev is currently in the Kingdom and arrived on Saturday. He was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Al-Salaam Palace and the two leaders held an official session of talks.

They also reviewed bilateral relations, aspects of cooperation in various fields, and a number of issues of common interest.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Jazz power on full display at Dhahran’s Arabic Jazz Music Festival 

Jazz power on full display at Dhahran’s Arabic Jazz Music Festival 
Jasmine Bager

Jazz power on full display at Dhahran's Arabic Jazz Music Festival 

Jazz power on full display at Dhahran’s Arabic Jazz Music Festival 
  • The lineup at the Arabic Jazz Music Festival in Dammam featured many of the region’s most popular musicians
  • Majaz guitarist and vocalist Hameed Al-Saeed: There’s something about the claps, I don’t know — everyone can do it
Jasmine Bager

DAMMAM: On a humid Friday night, the Dhahran Expo — the venue where people received COVID-19 vaccines over the past year — had a different remedy to offer: Music.

The auditorium, with rows of plush white seats facing the large stage where oud, saxophones and singing inaugurated Shargiyya’s first Arabic Jazz Music Festival, organized by the Music Commission and the Saudi Ministry of Culture.

The lineup consisted of the region’s most well-known jazz musicians and composers from the Middle East and beyond, including award-winning German Jazz Music Award winner and German-Lebanese oud master Rabih Abu Khalil. The Bands Across Borders ensemble, a supergroup featuring leading musicians and top vocalists, instrumentalists, jazz, pop and rock musicians from around the Arab world, joined by legendary European musicians, managed by the renowned Jordanian artist Aziz Maraqa in a jazz orchestra performance of the most well-known Arabic tunes from the region.

The two-day event featured Egyptian oud master, the award-winning Hazem Shaheen in his new jazz formation. Muhammad Abu Zekry also performed, best known for being the youngest officially recognized Arab oud master at only 14 years of age, and has now moved on to being the founder of one of the most invigorating jazz ensembles in France. This lineup was supported by the rising stars from the Saudi music scene, including Bahraini-Saudi fusion band Majaz, Saudi band Al-Farabi, the Saudi National Music Group, featuring the best traditional music from the Kingdom, and Dammam’s very own Jazz fusion band, Mosaic.

The collective sounds of clapping and fingers tapping to the rhythm of the audience members were invisible but audible.

Dammam’s very own local jazz fusion band strummed gently, with no words or lyrics, allowing listeners to fill the gaps with feelings or words of their own. With clear Khaleeji-Latin-American influences, their set almost felt like a sonic collage or soundtrack for the day; upbeat and danceable at times but also melancholy and reflective and slow, too.

Majaz Bahraini band, known for what is referred to as “earth music,” came from across the bridge from Bahrain. With their bombastic, muffled sounds of rock-inspired melodies, the sound was also distinctively Khaleeji, with plenty of clapping. The stage lights also played a critical part in pulsing with the music beats, illuminating the space as audience members instinctively used their hands to clap along or to drum on their knees.

The event started fashionably early — nearly an hour ahead of schedule.

Local band member Fawaz Ba’assam, the lead in Mosaic who also plays keys, was bewildered and exhilarated after the show. Playing in larger venues was something the band hoped for when they formed years ago, but it seemed so far-fetched to be on stage in their hometown when they started — or even just a few short weeks ago.

“The festival is amazing. I’m really happy that that happened. And I’m really glad that happened here in Dhahran and Dammam where we grew up and where we live because it’s always in the big cities; it’s always in Riyadh and Jeddah,” he told Arab News.

Band member and bass guitarist Saud Al-Ashikh also reiterated how the band had to be quick on its feet and jump at opportunities that came to them without much prior notice. The collaboration on stage between both Majaz and Mosaic happened on the spot — they joked that the organizers simply needed to fill 20 minutes to stall for the next performer — so they just went on stage and moved their instruments on the fly. They mentioned how the city only received approval to put together this festival a fortnight ago and, in true jazz spirit, they enthusiastically simply went with the flow and improvised.

“This happened quickly. I didn’t expect five years ago that the Arabic Jazz Music Festival will happen anytime soon. Or even two weeks! Literally, before two weeks, I didn’t expect this. I’m really happy,” Al-Ashikh told Arab News.

Self-proclaimed “music hobbyist,” Ahmed Hindash, moved to Khobar during the pandemic and has been trying to connect with the creative community in Shargiyya ever since. As a Jordanian, he jumped at the chance to hear live music performed by local bands in an attempt to experience Saudi culture better. He serendipitously came across a post about the festival while scrolling through Instagram and immediately booked a ticket for both days — for himself and his friend. During the performance on opening night, he couldn’t help but continuously tap his hands on his legs.

“I’m a big fan of drums, and I enjoy whenever I see a drummer in front of me. I just get into the flow of music, get into the tempo of the music. Majaz, they play this fusion of reggae, Moroccan style, Khaleeji, Bahraini music and this fusion of everything really picks up the whole vibe. It’s a definite unique band that I would enjoy to see them again,” Hindash told Arab News.

Audience members using their hands to show appreciation was definitely the reoccurring theme of the night.

While speaking to Arab News, Majaz wholly agreed.

“There’s something about the claps, I don’t know — everyone can do it. And it’s like, you don’t need any kind of rhythmic knowledge. It’s kind of something that innately comes with every human being; you know how to clap. And think it is a very powerful aspect of our kind of music now that I actually think about it,” Majaz guitarist and vocalist Hameed Al-Saeed told Arab News.

“We want to make the audience feel like they’re a part of this, as well. We want them to immerse in this whole thing. And that’s the beauty of a live show. It’s like, yes, just come be a part of the band with us. Let’s all play together and clap,” Al-Saeed said.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Culture Arabic Jazz Music Festival Dhahran

Bahrain crown prince praises Saudi efforts to serve Hajj pilgrims

Bahrain crown prince praises Saudi efforts to serve Hajj pilgrims
Arab News

Bahrain crown prince praises Saudi efforts to serve Hajj pilgrims

Bahrain crown prince praises Saudi efforts to serve Hajj pilgrims
  • Bahraini crown prince: Saudi Arabia committed to providing highest levels of services to pilgrims
Arab News

RIYADH: The crown prince of Bahrain praised facilities provided by Saudi Arabia to Hajj pilgrims and the great efforts it made to allow them to perform the pilgrimage comfortably and safely this year.

During a meeting at the Riffa Palace with the head of the Bahraini Hajj mission and members of the Supreme Committee for Hajj and Umrah Affairs, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa said the Kingdom is committed to providing the highest levels of services and facilities to pilgrims.

This is reflected in the continued success of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, Prince Salman said.

This year’s Hajj was the first during which Muslims from outside the Kingdom were able to participate in since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia Bahrain

Saudi teenage boxer knocks out stereotypes

Salma Fahad joined TKO Fighters when she was 18, and has aspired to become a boxer since childhood. (Supplied)
Salma Fahad joined TKO Fighters when she was 18, and has aspired to become a boxer since childhood. (Supplied)
YASSMIN JABRI

Saudi teenage boxer knocks out stereotypes

Salma Fahad joined TKO Fighters when she was 18, and has aspired to become a boxer since childhood. (Supplied)
  • Saudi-based American boxing trainer, Lee Starks, formed the TKO Fighters team
YASSMIN JABRI

RIYADH: This era is the most promising for Saudi women to be the face of boxing.

The sport is becoming more well-known in the Kingdom, and more women are taking a leap of faith in pursuing their fighting passions. Saudi amateur boxer, Salma Fahad, is only 19, and she is ready to show the world the potential of Saudi women in boxing.

The amateur boxer is a part of the TKO Fighters team, and spends most of her day at the TKO Gym in Riyadh’s Al-Wadi, preparing for her face-off with professional fighters at the end of this month.

“The next match is the exhibition we’re having on the 28th and 29th of July,” Fahad said. “I’m really excited about this; we’ve been working hard and it’s gonna be a great event. It’s in Riyadh, in the Radisson Blu Hotel.”

Fahad has been boxing for eight months. She joined TKO fighters when she was 18, and has aspired to become a boxer since childhood.

“I used to watch boxing on TV, especially female boxing, and I felt so inspired,” she said.

After my first fight, even though I got beat up, I took the fight even though I’ve been boxing for a week. It was an eye-opener and brought this excitement inside me.

Salma Fahad

The Saudi fighter has competed in two official competitions — her first competition took place in Riyadh last year, and her second match was in Kuwait last March. She also had exhibition shows throughout the year and regularly sparred.

“Understanding what it’s like to be in amateur fights and actually getting that type of experience made me realize how much I love this sport and how much I wanna commit to it,” she said. “After my first fight, even though I got beat up, I took the fight even though I’ve been boxing for a week. It was an eye-opener and brought this excitement inside me.”

Fahad’s passion motivates her to train six days a week while trying to stay healthy to keep her weight down.

“You always have to wrap your hands to protect them, that’s the most important thing, so you don’t injure yourself,” Fahad said.

“Usually we begin with jump ropes and a warm-up to help with foot movement and use the speed bag to help with hand-eye coordination. We do some drills with each other, heavy bag moves, heavy bag training, working on the jab, the cross, the hooks — we put them together. We also work on head movements with each other.”

Fahad’s favorite boxing move is the jab. “It keeps the other person away and opens up all the other counters and moves,” she said.

Despite stereotypes about the sport’s “masculinity,” Fahad continues to encourage aspiring fighters.

“Being out there and showing you’re never gonna stop will break the stereotype,” she said. “With society, you can’t please everyone, especially being a female and doing boxing. But you know, I realized that the people who wanna be inspired will look at it in a positive way.”

“Go for it; you have nothing to lose — boxing has helped me find myself in many ways, and there’s no harm in starting. If you start and stay consistent, you can reach anywhere you wanna reach,” she said.

Fahad found her team and coach from an Instagram post. She said that she is surrounded by a supportive system from her family, friends, teammates and coach.

“My family are thankfully very supportive and have been with me every step of the way,” she said. “My coach and my team really helped me grow as a person. More than just boxing, inside and outside of boxing, they helped me feel more confident and more comfortable in myself and in the sport. They’re like my second family.”

Saudi-based American boxing trainer, Lee Starks, formed the TKO Fighters team. It is the first women’s boxing team in the Kingdom in 2021. He started with four ambitious young female boxers and led them to the historic debut championship in Riyadh.

“These young ladies and gentlemen came to me, and they were big fans of boxing, and they trained really hard, so after a while, we were like, so you know what? Let’s create a travel team,” Starks said. “There were only two or three tournaments a year, so we created a travel team that would travel outside of Saudi Arabia and participate.”

Boxing continues to grow as a sport for Saudi women, and there is a positive outlook for it in the future. Starks believes that the sport is going to be “really big in the next two or three years for women in Saudi.”

Topics: Salma Fahad Saudi teenage boxer TKO Fighters Saudi Arabia Saudi women

Saudi universities offer multiple, flexible options for master’s programs

Many universities in Saudi Arabia are offering various postgraduate programs. (SPA)
Many universities in Saudi Arabia are offering various postgraduate programs. (SPA)
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi universities offer multiple, flexible options for master's programs

Many universities in Saudi Arabia are offering various postgraduate programs. (SPA)
  • Reforms to the Kingdom’s universities sector are benefiting students
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi universities are now offering scores of flexible options for students interested in pursuing a master’s degree.

In 2019, the Saudi Council of Ministers approved a law to give independence to universities to develop their own academic  and administrative regulations in accordance with state-approved policies.

The new regulation also allowed universities to formulate a financial structure to generate revenues through carrying out scientific research and consultation services.

Dr. Abdulaziz S. Al-Ghamdi, vice rector for graduate studies and scientific research at the University of Hail. (Supplied)

The Saudi Electronic University plans to launch eight master’s programs focusing on business administration, digitization, and health, with each program costing SR81,000 ($21,500)

To apply, candidates should have bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with a decent GPA and pass the university’s approved language assessment and other proficiency tests.

President of the Saudi Electronic University Prof. Lilac A. Al-Safadi told Arab News that the university “focuses on offering top-quality and specialized programs in cooperation with international universities, keeping pace with the job market, and the latest methods of e-learning.”

FASTFACT

Reforms to the Kingdom’s education sector are benefiting students.

Al-Safadi said that the university also offers introductory programs that prepare students from non-specialty professions to enroll in certain master’s degrees, such as the preparatory program for business administration, the introductory program for cybersecurity, and the introductory program for data science. The students must pass the introductory programs before being enrolled for the degree.

President of the Saudi Electronic University Prof. Lilac A. Al-Safadi (Supplied)   

Since a majority of the students pursuing master’s degrees are working, Al-Safadi said that “the university model is suitable for employees interested in continuing post graduate studies due to the implementation of blended learning, which allows students to attend electronically, in-person, and beyond official working hours.”

Dr. Abdullah bin Nidal Addas, vice rector for graduate studies and scientific research at Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University, said that his institution has opened admissions to 31 master’s degree programs, many of which are in medicine, management and technology.

The master’s programs at the university are all priced differently, but the entry standards are similar to the Saudi Electronic University.

Dr. Abdullah bin Nidal Addas, vice rector for graduate studies and scientific research, Prince Sattam Bin Abdulaziz University. (Supplied)   

Addas said that the university continues its pursuit in providing high-quality graduate programs to fulfill the demands of society.

“Our graduates have the potential and competence to join the labor market as the output of the programs are linked to the needs of the labor market.”

Undergraduate students in a non-specialized field can also enroll in a variety of programs that do not require an extension of specialization at the faculties of engineering and computer science, engineering, science, business administration and education.

Dr. Abdulaziz S. Al-Ghamdi, vice dean for graduate studies and scientific research at the University of Hail, said that the university offers many programs and seeks to make graduates well qualified to enter the labor market by providing them with a set of knowledge, skills and the ability to perform in their fields of specialization.

The cost of a master’s degree in the Kingdom ranges from SR20,000 to SR100,000.

Undergraduate students in a non-specialized field can also enroll in some programs.

 

Topics: Saudi universities

Saudi crown prince and Kazakhstan president hold talks, review bilateral ties

Saudi crown prince and Kazakhstan president hold talks, review bilateral ties
Arab News

Saudi crown prince and Kazakhstan president hold talks, review bilateral ties

Saudi crown prince and Kazakhstan president hold talks, review bilateral ties
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with visiting Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Jeddah on Saturday and the two leaders reviewed the bilateral relations between their countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The crown prince and Tokayev also discussed enhancing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan in various fields, and discussed a number of issues of common interest.

The Kazakh leader arrived in Jeddah early Saturday night, and was received at the King Abdulaziz International Airport by Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Environment and Water Minister Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, and a number of officials.

An official reception ceremony was then held for Tokarev at the Royal Court at Al-Salam Palace, followed by a session of talks.

The session was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, minister of energy; Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, minister of the National Guard; Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other officials.

From the Kazakh side were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi; Timur Suleimenov, the first deputy chief of the Presidential Office; Bakhyt Sultanov, deputy prime minister and Minister of Commerce and Integration; Erzhan Kazykhan, deputy presidential chief of staff and special representative of the president for international cooperation ; Energy Minister Bulat Akshulakov; National Wealth Fund chairman Almasadam Satkaliev; Kazakh Ambassador Berek Arin and a number of officials.

Earlier, the Saudi Ministry of Investment said it was organizing  the Saudi-Kazakh Investment Forum on Sunday, with President Tokayev and Saudi investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih attending.

The dialogue will also discuss the most promising investment sectors between the two countries in petrochemicals, renewable energy, water desalination, mining, and food security, as well as major projects related to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, SPA also reported.

A number of investment agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two sides are also expected to be signed, the report added.
 

Topics: Saudi-Kazakhstan ties President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan

