Saudi Arabia reports 376 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 376 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 807,591.
The authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,239.
Of the new infections, 120 were recorded in Riyadh, 74 in Jeddah, 29 in Dammam and 23 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.
The ministry also announced that 660 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 791,438.
It said that 6,914 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 13,755 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to almost 44 million.
The ministry said that of the current cases, 148 were in critical condition.
More than 68 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with over 25 million people fully vaccinated.
The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who had not yet received a jab to register for a series of injections through the Sehhaty app.
Saudi creatives showcase sensational sounds and art at SOL festival
Jeddah’s Buhairat Beach a hive of creativity for rising stars ‘There’s nothing like performing at home and using my music to bring the right energy to my people’
Updated 24 July 2022
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: The three-day SOL music festival, which ended on Saturday, featured an eclectic lineup of local, regional, and global DJs and artists, that had the crowds rocking on Jeddah’s beachfront.
Held at Buhairat Beach for the first time, the event also featured a fashion fete of contemporary clothing brands, art installations, craft from local artisans, and food trucks.
SOL is an exclusive community that aims to bring together local fans of music, fashion and art. Their goal is to shine a light on local artists and talent.
Managed by ENTX and EGO talents, an event management company, SOL delivered pure ecstasy for Jeddah’s music lovers.
Ibtisam Al-Somali, CEO of ENTX, said: “We created a festival that is a whole experience of art, fashion, food, and performances including acting shows on (the) ground and on stage.”
“We collaborated with pioneers Karaz and Neo Nomad Digital in Jeddah to create and produce a rare experience for the audience by finding new artists and talents,” Al-Somali added.
“As this is the first edition, we are still learning the musical market and their interests in new … talents. It was not easy to create an event with emerging artists or those that are not A-list stars.”
Al-Somali said it was not easy trying to convince the industry that there was a great deal of talent to be tapped in the country. They partnered with musical enterprises including EGO talents, HRMNY, Karaz, Neo Nomad Digital, and BRIJ Entertainments.
Fahad Al-Saud, CEO of Karaz and co-partner of SOL Jeddah, said: “Karaz is so excited to have provided our consultancy services to ENTX and the role we played in advising and supporting them in this event. As a team of local and international professionals, it is our mission to bring a sense of community and collaboration to the Kingdom and are honored to have been a part of this developing industry in the Kingdom.”
Nezar Tashkandi, aerial director and producer of Glider Aerial Solutions, and a leading drone pilot, handled all the media production including livestreaming and drone filming. “The event was very special as it gathered all the new generation of Saudi artists in one spot to be exposed to the world. It’s a great experience to be surrounded by talented people.”
Misha Saied, director for the media production team of the festival, and the main driver behind the photography and videography, said: “I enjoyed documenting SOL. The team worked very hard to set up a proper stage with a (crisp) sound system and visually pleasing lighting. It was special because the team was heavily invested in the artists they book, especially the local heroes. It’s beautiful to see local, talented artists get the recognition they deserve.”
Several artists told Arab News that SOL has helped them get attention.
Saud Al-Turki, a Saudi music producer, curator, and owner of BRIJ Entertainment, said: “There’s nothing like performing at home and being able to use my music to bring the right energy to my people; (it) is a feeling that’s unmatched. Such an initiative like SOL is a beautiful thing. Bringing artists together from across the world is the very essence of what music is all about and that’s also the actual mission of BRIJ Entertainment.”
Jeme, born and based in Riyadh is another Saudi music producer, DJ, and founder of KNZ Record Label, and music lab. “To be a part of this new experience formed by local brands and to connect with local and international artists was amazing. I personally believe that it is always exciting to connect and meet new and familiar faces on stage. We even had a chance to interact with the audience after the performance. This intimate experience of getting to talk with the crowd was incredible.”
DJ Zii performed for the first time on a stage for a huge audience, and called the experience “magical.”
“It’s always exciting to be performing at a local gig, let alone a festival that has a different approach when it comes to showcasing upcoming talents and artists.”
Saudi students encouraged to learn space sciences, technology
'Go to Space’ virtual training camp inspires pupils to pursue careers in space industry
Updated 24 July 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The Saudi Space Commission on Saturday opened registration for the second virtual “Go to Space” training camp. Registration will remain open until Aug. 6.
The commission is organizing the camp in collaboration with Teaching Science and Technology, Inc. The program aims to increase students’ expertise in scientific subjects related to space by increasing awareness, knowledge and curiosity.
“Go to Space” is aimed at intermediate third-grade students as well as secondary students.
Advances in natural science and related disciplines of medical research, technology, and engineering have helped humanity in a number of ways.
Faisal Al-Ahmari Member, Saudi Council of Engineers
Admission to the camp requires that the applicant be a Saudi national currently enrolled in the third intermediate or secondary level, where he/she will be dedicated to the natural sciences course for both the second and third secondary grades, as well as having proficiency in speaking and writing in English and also passing the camp’s entrance exam.
The camp will run from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18 and will contain two parallel tracks: The first, “Space exploration: An introduction to space science,” is aimed at students in the third intermediate and first secondary grades.
The second track, “Space Recognition: An Introduction to Astronautics and Space Systems,” is designed for students in the second and third grades in the natural sciences specialization “Scientific.”
The registration link is https://s.ssc.gov.sa/787
“The purpose of this step is to increase scientific knowledge and the importance of specializing in space sciences and technology. It also identifies and highlights its significance in order to inspire and encourage future generations,” according to the commission’s statement.
The camp’s goal is to expand students’ understanding and enthusiasm for space science and technology, as well as to inspire them to pursue careers in the space industry.
Through training sessions led by space scientific professionals, the program provides hands-on learning experience.
The Saudi Space Commission launched the first edition of the “Go to Space” summer training camp in July 2021 with the goal of qualifying secondary students in space science and technology in 14 days. The camp included courses and applied projects to prepare astronauts and engineers for the future and attract the talent to join various space applications through dedicated training programs.
Natural sciences, according to Faisal Al-Ahmari, a member of the Saudi Council of Engineers, study the living and non-living parts of the natural world via experience, observation and inference. The primary goals of this large field of research are to broaden scientific knowledge and develop a better understanding of how the universe operates.
“Through space exploration, we can validate or refute scientific theories developed on Earth,” Al-Ahmari told Arab News. “Our understanding of the solar system, for example, has helped us better comprehend phenomena such as gravity, magnetosphere, atmosphere, fluid dynamics and planet geological evolution.”
“Natural sciences help to understand, interpret and establish laws and theories in many subjects such as space science and astronomy, and it is difficult without it to innovate tools, equipment and systems that help to develop and advance in many areas,” he said.
“Advances in natural science and related disciplines of medical research, technology, and engineering have helped humanity in a number of ways,” he said. “Natural science is the cornerstone of knowledge required to encourage technical advancement that will continue to sustain the global economy.”
Al-Ahmari said that a training camp such as “Go to Space” allowed participants to develop solid and soft skills such as critical and innovative thinking, team-building and constructive collaboration, as well as programming and rhetoric skills.
He said that participants would be made aware of the importance of space science and its relationship with other natural sciences, and how this could be harnessed to serve humans and society.
Saudi citizen, two expatriates held in SR63 million money laundering case
The source confirmed that the investigations were completed and that the suspects were referred to the concerned court
Updated 24 July 2022
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Public Prosecution said on Sunday that a female citizen and two expatriates convicted of money laundering were fined SR50 million ($13.3 million) and sentenced to 12 years in prison.
An official source in the Public Prosecution confirmed that investigations by the economic crimes unit revealed the female citizen extracted a registry for a commercial entity and opened a bank account, and made them both available to her husband, a national of another Arab state, who in turn agreed with another man of the same nationality to use the bank account to commit money laundering in return of a monthly salary of SR10,000.
The source said the investigations proved that the money circulation in the bank account passed SR63 million, which necessitated the request of customs data, which in turn proved that there were no imports.
This led to the investigation, which revealed that there were no real activities.
The source confirmed that the investigations were completed and that the suspects were referred to the concerned court, which issued a preliminary ruling that convicted them for the crimes attributed to them, noting that a sum of more than SR63 million, equivalent to the sum that was transferred abroad, was confiscated, in addition to confiscating the sum of SR103,322 that was found in the bank account.
In addition to the aforementioned penalties, the female Saudi citizen was banned from traveling for an additional period similar to that of her imprisonment, whilst the other two face deportation at the end of their prison sentences. The commercial entity received a permanent ban on operating.
The source added that the Public Prosecution appealed the verdict, calling for more severe penalties for the perpetrators.
The Public Prosecution pays the utmost attention to protecting commercial activities and the national economy from all forms of criminal practices, and activities that include using commercial entities to conceal or move money from unknown sources.
Saudi Central Bank governor launches operations center to combat financial fraud
The Joint Operations Center to combat financial fraud cases, which the Saudi Bank Albilad took the initiative to host, operates 24/7 under the direct supervision of the Saudi Central Bank
Updated 24 July 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank Gov. Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mubarak has inaugurated the joint operations center for Saudi banks, tasked with following up and monitoring cases of financial fraud that bank customers may be exposed to.
The center brings together all Saudi banks under one roof to improve the customer experience and tackle confirmed cases of financial fraud.
Al-Mubarak said that the inception of this center comes from the Saudi Central Bank’s permanent support for the stability of the banking sector in the Kingdom.
The initiative is based on the tasks and jurisdiction entrusted to the Saudi Central Bank under its system and the banking control system, including setting instructions and procedures to protect clients of banks operating in Saudi Arabia and taking appropriate measures to reduce chances of fraudulent crimes targeting clients.
The governor added that the formation of a joint center is one of the quick and effective procedures, which reflects the cooperation and integration required between all Saudi banks to limit the development of fraud cases, in addition to the previously issued instructions and regulatory requirements related to combating financial fraud.
The Joint Operations Center to combat financial fraud cases, which the Saudi Bank Albilad took the initiative to host, operates 24/7 under the direct supervision of the Saudi Central Bank.
The center is located on a total area of 1,300 sq. m, and includes 162 workstations. The first phase has been implemented on an area of 390 sq. m and 52 workstations, while in the second phase, the workstations will be increased to 110 on a total area of 910 sq. m.
Saudi Ministry of Justice: 30k real estate e-transactions completed in 6 months
“The upper limit for the e-conveyance of the property is from SR3 million to SR20 million”
Updated 24 July 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Around 30,000 property e-conveyancing transactions have been processed in the first half of 2022, the Saudi Ministry of Justice announced on Sunday.
“The service is available through the Najiz.sa portal at ept.moj.gov.sa,” the ministry said.
“The upper limit for the e-conveyance of the property is from SR3 million to SR20 million.”
The service has been streamlined to enable electronic agreement on sale terms without a notary’s certification, so that the operation can be completed in less than one hour.
It had also enabled digital verification of bank accounts and payment of property transaction tax.
As part of several reforms and development initiatives, the Ministry of Justice is working on enhancing digitization and providing innovative tech solutions that facilitate services, simplify procedures and boost security.
“In cooperation with the Saudi Central Bank, the ministry made it available through 17 local and international banks,” the statement said.