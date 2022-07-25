Annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest begins in Florida Keys
Annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest begins in Florida Keys
Jon Auvil receives an Ernest Hemingway bust and congratulations after he won the 2022 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Florida on July 23, 2022. (Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
KEY WEST, Florida: The annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest began in Key West Thursday, marking the 123rd anniversary of Ernest Hemingway’s July 21 birth.
This year’s competition attracted 135 portly, bearded men, who are endeavoring to prove their likeness to the famed American author. The contest is a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days festivities, staged to celebrate the creative talent and colorful lifestyle of the man who lived and wrote on the island for most of the 1930s.
Thursday night’s entrants paraded across the stage at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, where Hemingway and his cohorts often met for drinks, before a judging panel of former contest winners.
Most had full beards and wore sportsman’s attire, seemingly emulating the “Papa” persona adopted by Hemingway in his later years.
On Thursday morning, a group of look-alikes helped release a 185-pound (83-kilogram) rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle, coincidentally dubbed “Papa” when it was rescued after being entangled in fishing line, off the Florida Keys’ Sombrero Beach in Marathon.
The look-alike contest’s second preliminary round is set for Friday, and the 2022 winner is set to be chosen Saturday night.
Late Wednesday, Nick Henke of St. Louis, Missouri, was named the winner of the Lorian Hemingway Short Story Competition. His entry, “A Lot of Carrefours,” triumphed over 775 other American and international submissions, judged by Ernest Hemingway’s author granddaughter.
Hemingway Days continues through Sunday with events including an offbeat “Running of the Bulls” spoof and the Key West Marlin Tournament.
While living in Key West during most of the 1930s, Hemingway wrote classics including “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “To Have and Have Not.”
Right wing Republicans MP Eric Ciotti urges parliament speaker to enforce an “obligation to wear a tie” in the chamber
Far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party responded with a letter of their own declaring that “clothes do not make the deputy”
PARIS: With debates over the rising cost of living and President Emmanuel Macron’s allies short of an overall majority, what MPs are wearing may not seem the most burning issue in the French parliament.
But there have been impassioned discussions over the last days over that crucial question of a contemporary gentleman’s fashion — should men have to wear ties in the chamber?
The issue has been sparked by the presence of a large contingent of deputies from the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party who scored well in last month’s parliamentary elections as part of the NUPES left-wing alliance.
Many male MPs from the LFI have chosen not to wear ties in parliament, leaving some right-wing counterparts aghast. Prominent LFI members of its younger generation, such as MP Adrien Quatennens, are almost always tie-less.
Right wing Republicans MP Eric Ciotti in a letter asked the parliament speaker to enforce an “obligation to wear a tie” in the chamber, in a bid to “to prevent certain deputies, in particular from LFI, from allowing themselves to wear more and more casual clothes in the chamber.”
He described it as a “mark of respect due to our institutions and our compatriots.”
But the LFI faction responded with a letter of their own on Friday, declaring that “clothes do not make the deputy.”
“MPs must reflect the image of the people, their hopes and their indignation, and must not marginalize themselves,” said the letter signed by prominent LFI deputies Mathilde Panot and Alexis Corbiere.
They argued that in 2022 wearing a tie does not imply smart dress but more adhering to a “particular social group” and said deputies had been allowed to go tie-less in the previous parliament.
LFI MP Louis Boyard went even further, demanding that parliament “bans suits sold for indecent prices” and regretting that some deputies were wearing “increasingly expensive outfits.”
Right-wing MP Renaud Muselier had also denounced the left-wing MPs as “the dirty, scruffy left, screaming everywhere,” saying there was a “problem of behavior.”
The parliament rule book is not specific on whether MPs should wear ties, saying they should be in “informal wear” which usually means a business suit.
The strong performance of the LFI and NUPES in the parliamentary election deprived Macron of his majority although the government is now trying to push through legislation on a bill-by-bill basis.
Journalism student Yasmina Zaytoun crowned Miss Lebanon 2022
New beauty queen must ‘be the voice of the Lebanese people,’ one judge told Arab News
Miss Lebanon 2022 took place after a three-year hiatus
Zeina Zbibo
BEIRUT: The Forum de Beyrouth played host to a glittering showcase of Lebanese talent on Sunday night as model, journalism student and show host Yasmina Zaytoun was crowned Miss Lebanon 2022, almost four years after the last edition of the pageant.
The host of the educational online platform the @WITHYASMINASHOW beat out fellow contestants Maya Abou El-Hassan, who finished as first runner-up, Jacintha Rashed, who was named second runner up, and Lara Hraoui and Dalal Hoballah who were voted in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Delayed by years of crises in Lebanon, the much anticipated the show featured 17 candidates from various cities and regions who wowed a judging panel consisting of music composer Michel Fadel, influencer Karen Wazen, General Manager of IP Studios Mohamad Yehya, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska, General Manager of Al-Nahar and Al-Nahar Al-Arabi Nayla Tueni, Caracala dance theatre director Ivan Caracala, TV host Hilda Khalife, and Miss Lebanon 1993 Samaya Chedrawi, who was on hand to represent the Ministry of Tourism.
“Tonight, we’re celebrating Lebanon, not just Miss Lebanon,” Tueni said, explaining the importance of the event.
“Celebrating Lebanon that we miss, the beautiful country, the life in Lebanon. This is the most beautiful image of the real people, the real Lebanese that are suffering and trying to survive. This is a very important message, and I hope that Lebanon will rise again with a very positive message. We will stay strong because we love Lebanon,” she added, noting that the new beauty queen has to “be the voice of the Lebanese people.”
Hosted by Lebanese actress and TV host Aimee Sayah, the event also featured a performance by Lebanese singing icon Nancy Ajram, who started with a rendition of “Ila Beirut Al Ontha” in a tribute to the city, before surprising her fans with “Salmat Salamat” and a performance of her new song “Sah Sah,” which was produced by US DJ Marshmello.
Ajram invited her audience to support Lebanon in the “good and the bad,” adding: “I never thought about how to love Lebanon. There’s no rule as to how you can love your country. I love Lebanon till the end.”
Sayah was dressed by famed Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika, fresh off his runway presentation at Paris Haute Couture Week in July while contestants showed off a number of glamorous looks, including evening gowns and bathing suits, and also demonstrated their ability to keep a cool head under pressure by addressing a range of social issues on stage.
Those issues included divorce, fragmented families, women abuse and violence — both verbal and physical — access to healthcare and education, and women’s empowerment, among others.
The lucky few hit the stage after being prepped and primped by the best in the business, including celebrity makeup artist Bassam Fattouh and hairstylist Wassim Morkos.
Previous Miss Lebanon Maya Reaidy, who was crowned in September 2018, passed the title and the tiara on to her successor, bringing her almost four-year-reign to an end after a series of crises forced the event to be postponed.
In the run up to the event, billboards dotted roads in Beirut and beyond with the slogan “We missed celebrating Lebanon’s beauty,” which played into the wider #WeMissLebanon campaign touted by the event organizers, The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) and The Ministry of Tourism.
Organizers also released a glamorous advert featuring a number of the contestants posing in daring outfits, with stunning aerial views of Lebanese tourist hotspots interspersed throughout the 48-second video.
The ceremony reflected the same celebration of the country through the music, which was chosen by Fadel, the setup and decoration with take home flowers.
Chairman and CEO of the Miss World organization Julia Morley, Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska from Poland, the first runner-up Miss USA Shree Saini, and Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica and Miss World Events Director Stephen Douglas Morley were also in attendance.
“I have travelled quite a lot and I find that the people are the heart of every country. I can honestly say that Lebanese people are so beautiful and so warm, and even though I’m miles away from my own country Jamaica I feel at home,” Singh said.
The winner was selected from a pool of candidates chosen for their beauty and brains at auditions held between December 2021 and February 2022, with Lebanese young women aged between the ages of 18 and 27 invited to participate.
My rescue kitten Shark recently fell ill with a respiratory infection as well as a stomach problem, and after doing my best to treat him at home for five days, I decided to go to Al-Hamra Pet Care Clinic on Al-Salam Street, near the Al-Hamra Sofitel Hotel in Al-Hamra district in Jeddah.
I was impressed by the clinic’s veterinarians, who treated Shark gently and with care.
The vet made sure my kitten was calm and relaxed before administering the required injections. I was then given clear instructions on how to take care of my pet at home while following up with medical appointments.
After witnessing the vet’s thorough approach, I am confident Shark will make a full recovery.
The clinic is one of the oldest veterinary hospitals in Jeddah and was founded by Ahmad Al-Shibini in 1984. Since then it has undergone a number of medical and construction upgrades, most recently in 2013.
Supervisor Walid Al-Shibiny keeps up to date with the latest systems to ensure pets receive the highest quality medical treatment.
Services include a full medical examination, veterinary surgery, immunization programs, preventive programs, dental care, radiology and ultrasound.
The clinic also has a veterinary laboratory and pet hotel, and offers feeding tips, as well as cleaning and grooming services.
For more details, visit their Instagram @alhamrapetcare or website alhamravet.com
German football legend Matthaus pleases driver left dissatisfied by Neuer’s reward
World Cup winner pays €1,000 for signed jersey
Bayern fans described Neuer’s reward as shameful
Bassam Zaazaa
DUBAI: German football legend Lothar Matthaus stepped in on Saturday to please a disgruntled driver who was dissatisfied by Manuel Neuer’s reward for returning his wallet.
After learning about the displeasure of Albanian taxi driver Hazir S. after the run-in with Neuer, former midfielder Matthaus bought the reward, a signed Bayern Munich jersey, for €1,000 ($977) and decided to put it up for sale at a charity auction, German media reported.
Arab News previously reported that the driver was unsatisfied by Bayern goalkeeper Neuer, who gave him the signed jersey after being reunited with his forgotten wallet containing €800 and two credit cards.
Neuer had left his wallet in the taxi after he and a friend were picked up from Munich’s Odeonsplatz area.
The driver had found the wallet in the backseat when he parked to have it cleaned.
He made a 120 km ride back to Munich that cost him €400, according to media reports, with Neuer giving the driver the signed jersey in a box.
The driver told Sky Germany: “This finder’s fee is a mockery. I have four children. I can’t do anything with the jersey.”
Bild newspaper reported on Saturday that Matthaus had decided to buy the jersey and have it auctioned for charity.
“Lothar is the best! I’ve always liked him as a player. But now he’s my hero,” the driver was reported as saying.
Germany and Bayern fan Abed Majed described Neuer’s attitude as shameful.
“It is a shame what Manu did, unlike what Matthaus did. He showed the true gentleman he is. Manu should make a public statement and compensate the driver,” Majed told Arab News.
Athlete Wasim Nsoule, also a Bayern and Germany fan, said: “A happy ending for a taxi driver by legend Matthaus, West Germany’s captain and Ballon D’or winner in 1990, played the role of the savior and the driver will smile soon.”
Former Munich resident and Bayern fan Marie M. told Arab News that Neuer could have avoided that “shameful prize” and provided a valuable reward, like a jersey and two match tickets at the side’s home ground Allianz Arena.
“I’m positive that would have pleased the driver. It would please me considering the ticket prices I used to pay to watch Bayern,” she said.
Soon after his shift was over, the driver failed to reach the 2014 World Cup winner at his residence and the drop-off point before he finally got hold of Neuer’s manager and handed him the wallet.
Bild reported that the driver’s dissatisfaction was reasonable as German laws said he deserved 5 percent of the retrieved property and an additional 3 percent if it was worth over €500.
KHALPU GILGIT-BALTISTAN: Nelly Attar, a Lebanese mountaineer born and raised in Saudi Arabia, on Friday became the first Arab woman to summit K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.
The 8,611-meter-high peak is located in the Karakoram Range and lies partly in the Gilgit-Baltistan portion of the Kashmir region under the administration of Pakistan and partly in a Chinese-administered enclave of Kashmir within the Uygur Autonomous Region of Xinjiang.
K2 is second only to Mount Everest (8,849 meters), and is known as the Savage Mountain because of its challenging terrain and treacherous weather, making it one of the most difficult mountains to climb in the world.
Fewer than 20 women have summited K2 and for every five climbers who have tried to scale the peak, one has died in the attempt.
“It is a moment of pleasure for us that a Saudi Arabia-based woman climbed K2,” Karrar Haidri, general secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, told Arab News by telephone.
“This is the first-ever summit of K2 by a Middle East climber.”
Attar, who was born and raised in Saudi Arabia, left a career as a mental health professional in 2017 to focus on sports and mountain expeditions.
She is the founder of Move Studio, the Kingdom’s first dance studio. In 2020, the Muslim Women Network named her one of the most influential women in sports, while Sports 360 in 2019 named her the female fitness influencer of the year across the GCC.
She climbed Mount Everest in 2019 and scaled 15 other peaks around the world before setting her sights on K2.
Attar, who began her quest to scale K2 on June 20, told Arab News last month she had been planning the climb for the past three years, but wanted to realize her dream on the first anniversary of her father’s death.
She urged other women to pursue their dreams.
“They can do it, regardless of the challenges that they’re faced with, regardless of the limitations, they can do it,” she said. “Nothing and no one should stop you. If you have a vision, if you have a dream, go and achieve that dream.”
Pakistani climber Samina Baig and Iran’s Afsaneh Hesamifard on Friday also became the first women from their respective countries to summit K2.
Baig is the first Pakistani woman to climb Everest — a feat she achieved in 2013 and which earned her the government’s Pride of Performance award.
The climber was born in Gilgit-Baltistan, and also served as an adviser on tourism, sports and culture for Gilgit-Baltistan’s chief minister last year.
Another Pakistani female climber, Naila Kiani, also reached the summit of K2 on Friday, along with her team members Sirbaz Khan and Sohail Sakhi.
Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman took to Twitter to praise the Pakistani women: “Congratulations for scaling such spectacular heights to Samina and Naila. Must take exceptional commitment and grit to reach the top.”