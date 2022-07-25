You are here

Saudi non-oil exports rise 27% to $7.4bn in May

Saudi non-oil exports rise 27% to $7.4bn in May
Saudi merchandise imports increased by 21.8 percent to SR53.9 billion in May 2022 compared to SR44.2 billion in May 2021 (Shutterstock)
Rinat Gainullin

Rinat Gainullin

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports, including re-exports, increased by 26.7 percent in May to SR27.9 billion ($7.42 billion), compared to SR22 billion recorded during the same period last year, according to revised data released today by the General Authority for Statistics.

The growth in non-oil exports was driven by products of the chemical and allied industries which accounted for 35.3 percent of total non-oil merchandise exports, followed by plastics and rubber products. 

Saudi total merchandise exports, including crude and refined oil, grew 83.4 percent to SR144.1 billion in May 2022, up from SR78.6 billion recorded in May 2021.

GASTAT data revealed that this increase originated mainly from oil exports, which rose by SR59.7 billion or 105.5 percent in the same period. The share of oil exports in total exports increased from 72 percent in May 2021 to 80.6 percent in May 2022.

This comes as Saudi merchandise imports increased by 21.8 percent to SR53.9 billion in May 2022 compared to SR44.2 billion in May 2021.

This helped Saudi achieve a trade surplus as the ratio of non-oil exports to imports increased by 51.8 percent in May from 49.8 percent in May 2021.

However, when compared on a month-on-month basis, the non-oil exports decreased by SR0.03 billion or 0.1 percent from April 2022.  

Saudi Imports also decreased by SR2.2 billion or 4 percent in May compared to April 2022.

China remains the top importer of Saudia Arabia with SR19.2 billion, accounting for 13.3 of total exports, followed by India and Japan, which imported SR14.7 billion and SR12.5 billion worth of merchandise, respectively, in May.

Topics: Saudi economy non-oil exports

Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices steadied after early losses on Monday, buoyed by lower Treasury yields and a slight pullback in the dollar, while investors braced for a 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve this week.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,725.17 per ounce, as of 0232 GMT, after declining 0.2 percent in early deals. It had hit a more than one-week high on Friday.

US gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,723.40 per ounce.

Platinum, Palladium slip

Spot silver was steady at $18.58 per ounce. 

Platinum eased 0.2 percent to $871.43, while palladium slipped 1.5 percent to $2,001.62.

Grains rise

Chicago wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday, recouping some of the previous session’s sharp losses, as Russia’s missile attacks raised concerns over Ukrainian supplies, despite a deal between the two nations.

Corn rose 1.2 percent, while soybeans added 0.2 percent.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 2.5 percent to $7.78 a bushel, as of 0215 GMT.

Corn gained 1.2 percent at $5.70-3/4 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $13.18-1/4 a bushel.

Metals fall

Prices of base metals in London eased on Monday as worries of a slowing global economy weighed on markets.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.5 percent to $7,418 a ton by 0312 GMT, sliding after a rally in the previous week.

LME aluminum fell 1.6 percent to $2,436.50 a ton and zinc dipped 0.2 percent to $2,986 a ton.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: commodities conr Gold silver

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange ended its five-day winning streak to close slightly lower on Sunday, tracking Friday’s drop in oil prices.

TASI, the main index, edged down 0.11 percent to 11,975, while the parallel Nomu market rose 0.46 percent to 21,056.

Fellow GCC bourses were mixed. Bahrain led the gainers as it added 0.7 percent, Oman and Qatar followed with a 0.6 and 0.3 percent gain, respectively, while the Kuwaiti index slipped 0.3 percent.

Apart from the GCC, Egypt’s EGX30 snapped gains from a week earlier to close 0.2 percent down.

Oil prices extended losses on Monday, with Brent crude falling to $102.58 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reaching $93.89 a barrel as of 9:20 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

United International Transportation Co. signed an initial deal to potentially acquire a 70 percent stake in Overseas Development Co.’s subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Red Sea International Co.’s shareholders approved a 50 percent capital reduction to SR302 million ($80 million)

Unitholders of Taleem REIT Fund will receive a cash dividend of SR0.18 per unit for the second quarter of 2022

Ladun Investment Co. obtained SR100 million financing from Bank Albilad

Saudi Ceramic Co. reported a 33 percent profit drop to SR89 million for the first half of 2022

Saudi Cable Co. invited its shareholders to vote on the board’s recommendation to reduce the company’s capital by 74.6 percent

Anaam International Holding Group announced the expiry of the memorandum of understanding to buy 55 percent of Abu Zaid Restaurants Co.’s shares

Naseej for Technology Co. was awarded a SR13 million project for cloud migration and to develop students’ e-services at the Technical & Vocational Training Corp.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co.’s profits surged by 17 percent to SR34 million during the first half of 2022

Calendar

July 28, 2022

End of Saudi Networkers Services Co.’s IPO subscription

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

 

Topics: Tadawul TASI NOMU shares Stock Market Saudi

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Cable Co. invited its shareholders to vote on the board’s recommendation to reduce the company’s capital by 74.6 percent.

The provider of energy and telecoms cables seeks to reduce its capital to SR67 million ($18 million) from SR262 million, a bourse filing shows.

Topics: saudi cable Capital Tadawul

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Red Sea International Co. has received its shareholders’ approval for a 50 percent capital reduction in a bid to support the company’s future plans.

The construction firm will bring down its capital to SR302 million ($80 million) from SR600 million by canceling nearly 30 million shares from its 60 million current shares, a bourse filing showed.

Saudi-listed Red Sea International said the move aims to “extinguish accumulated losses, restructure the company's capital, and support its future plans.”

The Saudi Exchange has set the trading fluctuation limit for the company at SR28.3 per share as of July 25. Accordingly, outstanding orders will be canceled. 

 

Topics: Red Sea International property Capital Saudi Tadawul

Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil fell on Monday, reversing earlier gains but continuing a recent losing streak, on concerns that an expected increase in interest rates in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, may limit fuel demand growth.

Brent crude futures for September settlement dropped 48 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $102.72 a barrel at 0205 GMT, down for a fourth day.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for September delivery fell 65 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $94.05 a barrel, also down for the fourth day.

Prices of petrol and diesel rise in Sudan

Petrol prices in Sudan rose on Saturday by 90 Sudanese pounds to 760 pounds ($1.34) per liter, the country’s oil ministry said in a statement.

Diesel prices increased by 108 pounds to 748 pounds per liter.

There were repeated fuel price hikes last year as Sudan completed a process of phasing out subsidies on fuel, which is now meant to follow global prices.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Sudan US Price

