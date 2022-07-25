You are here

TASI starts lower following oil price drop: Opening bell
TASI edged down 0.18 percent at 11,954
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index opened lower on Monday, in line with falling oil prices triggered by concerns over the expected US interest rate rise.

Brent crude fell to $102.43 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell to $$93.87 a barrel, as of 10:03 a.m. Saudi time.

TASI edged down 0.18 percent at 11,954, while the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 21,067 as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco declined 0.12 percent, while Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, shed 0.29 percent.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, added 0.14 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi fell 0.79 percent.

Saudi Automotive Services Co. rose 4.89 percent, leading gainers, while United Cooperative Assurance Co. dropped 8.01 percent, continuing its downward trend.

Saudi Ceramic Co. fell 2.03 percent, after it reported a 33 percent profit drop to SR89 million ($24 million) for the first half of 2022.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. added 0.11 percent, following a 17 percent increase in profit during the first half of 2022.

Updated 25 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices steadied after early losses on Monday, buoyed by lower Treasury yields and a slight pullback in the dollar, while investors braced for a 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve this week.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,725.17 per ounce, as of 0232 GMT, after declining 0.2 percent in early deals. It had hit a more than one-week high on Friday.

US gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,723.40 per ounce.

Platinum, Palladium slip

Spot silver was steady at $18.58 per ounce. 

Platinum eased 0.2 percent to $871.43, while palladium slipped 1.5 percent to $2,001.62.

Grains rise

Chicago wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday, recouping some of the previous session’s sharp losses, as Russia’s missile attacks raised concerns over Ukrainian supplies, despite a deal between the two nations.

Corn rose 1.2 percent, while soybeans added 0.2 percent.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 2.5 percent to $7.78 a bushel, as of 0215 GMT.

Corn gained 1.2 percent at $5.70-3/4 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $13.18-1/4 a bushel.

Metals fall

Prices of base metals in London eased on Monday as worries of a slowing global economy weighed on markets.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.5 percent to $7,418 a ton by 0312 GMT, sliding after a rally in the previous week.

LME aluminum fell 1.6 percent to $2,436.50 a ton and zinc dipped 0.2 percent to $2,986 a ton.

(With input from Reuters) 

Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi non-oil exports rose by 26.7 percent in May compared to the same month a year earlier, data from General Auhtority for Statistics showed.

The non-oil exports, however, declined by 0.1 percent on monthly basis, the data showed.

Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange ended its five-day winning streak to close slightly lower on Sunday, tracking Friday’s drop in oil prices.

TASI, the main index, edged down 0.11 percent to 11,975, while the parallel Nomu market rose 0.46 percent to 21,056.

Fellow GCC bourses were mixed. Bahrain led the gainers as it added 0.7 percent, Oman and Qatar followed with a 0.6 and 0.3 percent gain, respectively, while the Kuwaiti index slipped 0.3 percent.

Apart from the GCC, Egypt’s EGX30 snapped gains from a week earlier to close 0.2 percent down.

Oil prices extended losses on Monday, with Brent crude falling to $102.58 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reaching $93.89 a barrel as of 9:20 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

United International Transportation Co. signed an initial deal to potentially acquire a 70 percent stake in Overseas Development Co.’s subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Red Sea International Co.’s shareholders approved a 50 percent capital reduction to SR302 million ($80 million)

Unitholders of Taleem REIT Fund will receive a cash dividend of SR0.18 per unit for the second quarter of 2022

Ladun Investment Co. obtained SR100 million financing from Bank Albilad

Saudi Ceramic Co. reported a 33 percent profit drop to SR89 million for the first half of 2022

Saudi Cable Co. invited its shareholders to vote on the board’s recommendation to reduce the company’s capital by 74.6 percent

Anaam International Holding Group announced the expiry of the memorandum of understanding to buy 55 percent of Abu Zaid Restaurants Co.’s shares

Naseej for Technology Co. was awarded a SR13 million project for cloud migration and to develop students’ e-services at the Technical & Vocational Training Corp.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co.’s profits surged by 17 percent to SR34 million during the first half of 2022

Calendar

July 28, 2022

End of Saudi Networkers Services Co.’s IPO subscription

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

 

Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Cable Co. invited its shareholders to vote on the board’s recommendation to reduce the company’s capital by 74.6 percent.

The provider of energy and telecoms cables seeks to reduce its capital to SR67 million ($18 million) from SR262 million, a bourse filing shows.

Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Red Sea International Co. has received its shareholders’ approval for a 50 percent capital reduction in a bid to support the company’s future plans.

The construction firm will bring down its capital to SR302 million ($80 million) from SR600 million by canceling nearly 30 million shares from its 60 million current shares, a bourse filing showed.

Saudi-listed Red Sea International said the move aims to “extinguish accumulated losses, restructure the company's capital, and support its future plans.”

The Saudi Exchange has set the trading fluctuation limit for the company at SR28.3 per share as of July 25. Accordingly, outstanding orders will be canceled. 

 

