Monsha’at Governor appointed as CEO of Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has appointed the Governor of Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority Monsha'at, Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed, as CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites.

Al-Rasheed thanked the leadership for its trust and its decision, and the Minister of Commerce, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, for his support and empowerment throughout his tenure as governor, SPA reported.

Al-Rasheed has been Monsha'at governor since February 2018. Prior to this position he was the CEO at Riyadh Airports and led the company through the privatization process.

He also held the position of General Manager at the General Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, MODON, which is overseeing the development of more than 35 industrial cities all over the Kingdom.

Al-Rasheed is on the board of directors in a number of private and public sectors.

He holds an MBA from IMD, a Bachelor's Degree in IT from King Saud University, as well as several specialized certificates from Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology