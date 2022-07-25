You are here

Monsha'at Governor appointed as CEO of Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites

Monsha’at Governor appointed as CEO of Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites
Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed is the new CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has appointed the Governor of Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority Monsha'at, Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed, as CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites.

Al-Rasheed thanked the leadership for its trust and its decision, and the Minister of Commerce, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, for his support and empowerment throughout his tenure as governor, SPA reported.

Al-Rasheed has been Monsha'at governor since February 2018. Prior to this position he was the CEO at Riyadh Airports and led the company through the privatization process.

He also held the position of General Manager at the General Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, MODON, which is overseeing the development of more than 35 industrial cities all over the Kingdom.

Al-Rasheed is on the board of directors in a number of private and public sectors.

He holds an MBA from IMD, a Bachelor's Degree in IT from King Saud University, as well as several specialized certificates from Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Saudi Cable seeks shareholders’ approval to reduce capital to $18m

Saudi Cable seeks shareholders’ approval to reduce capital to $18m
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Cable seeks shareholders’ approval to reduce capital to $18m

Saudi Cable seeks shareholders’ approval to reduce capital to $18m
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Cable Co. invited its shareholders to vote on the board’s recommendation to reduce the company’s capital by 74.6 percent.

The provider of energy and telecoms cables seeks to reduce its capital to SR67 million ($18 million) from SR262 million, a bourse filing shows.

Topics: saudi cable Capital Tadawul

