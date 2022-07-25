More than 212k pilgrims visited Madinah post-Hajj

MADINAH: A total of 212,167 pilgrims of various nationalities have arrived in Madinah after performing Hajj this year.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s statistics on arriving and departing pilgrims in Madinah showed that 130,329 pilgrims have left the holy city through Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport and the Hajj Land Center.
Statistics also showed that the number of pilgrims staying in Madinah by Sunday totaled 81,838.
This year, the Kingdom allowed up to 1 million people to perform Hajj, welcoming foreign pilgrims for the first time in two years following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions that had forced the annual pilgrimage to be limited to residents of Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, 63 male and female volunteers from Madinah municipality continue to distribute umbrellas to visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque to protect them from the sun.
During their stay, many pilgrims visited the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, located near the Prophet’s Mosque.
The museum, which is open 24 hours a day, offers an introduction to the Prophet Muhammad through displays and interactive screens in a variety of languages. One hall includes rare items and ancient artifacts from the Two Holy Mosques.
How NEOM’s The Line aims to achieve harmony between urban development and preservation of nature in Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says the development will shine a light on alternative ways to live
Narrow design intended to reduce man-made footprint on landscape, promote greater efficiency
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: With some 56 percent of the world’s population now living in cities, urban sustainability and public well-being have become a growing concern for governments worldwide.
To address these challenges, Saudi Arabia is boldly experimenting with how urban spaces are designed with its revolutionary NEOM smart city and its flagship development — The Line.
On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans for The Line — one of several mega-projects now underway as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform and economic diversification plan.
He said that the design would clarify the internal structure of the multi-layered city and address the problems of traditional flat horizontal cities, achieving harmony between urban development and the preservation of nature, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the initial idea and vision of the city that redefines the concept of urban development, and what cities of the future should look like, in January 2021.
During Monday’s announcement, the crown prince said that The Line would achieve “ideal living” and address the urgent challenges facing humanity.
“NEOM is one of the most important projects of the Saudi Vision 2030 and The Line is an affirmation of our firm commitment to presenting a project to the whole world. NEOM is a place for those who dream of a better tomorrow,” he said.
The designs of The Line embody how urban communities will live in the future in an environment free from roads, cars and emissions, he added.
The crown prince said that the project, which offers a new approach to urban design, would run on 100 percent renewable energy and prioritize people’s health.
“The idea of layering city functions vertically and giving people the possibility of moving seamlessly in three dimensions to access them is a concept referred to as Zero Gravity Urbanism,” he said.
According to the design plan revealed on Monday, The Line will have an outer mirror facade that will provide the structure its unique character and allow even its small footprint to blend with nature, while its interior will be built to create “extraordinary experiences and magical moments,” the crown prince added.
The Line will eventually accommodate 9 million residents and will be built on a footprint of 34 square kilometers, which is unheard of when compared to other cities of similar capacity, according to Monday’s statement.
Different from tall buildings, the concept layers public parks and pedestrian areas, schools, homes and places for work.
The narrow design is intended to reduce the man-made footprint on the landscape and promote greater efficiency. The city will feature a high-speed rail link with an end-to-end transit time of just 20 minutes.
The ideal climate within the structure, all year round, will ensure that residents can enjoy the surrounding nature while walking around. Residents will also have access to all facilities in The Line within a five-minute walk.
“The Line will be created by a team of world-renowned architects and engineers, led by NEOM, to develop this revolutionary concept for the city of the future,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.
Furthermore, the city’s design will be completely digitized, and the construction industrialized to a large degree by significantly advancing construction technologies and manufacturing processes.
The design has already enjoyed good reception for its boldness and ambition. According to Mohamed Ramady, a London-based economist, the vision for The Line is nothing short of revolutionary, despite some skepticism from traditional urban developers.
“The concept of Zero Gravity Urbanism will be something that future generations will come to accept as a viable mode of urban, renewable energy-based community living comparable to epoch-making urban developments in history that were also not easily accepted,” Ramady told Arab News.
“The crown prince’s bold proposals aptly underscores what NEOM is all about, that all of humanity, not only Saudi Arabia, will benefit from.”
For Mohammed Al-Suwayed, CEO of Razeen Capital, the appeal of NEOM is in its youthfulness and willingness to break with old ways of building as well as living.
“I’m still not sure the world is getting the crown prince’s message from NEOM,” Al-Suwayed told Arab News.
“It is an idea that is meant to challenge the norms. I believe NEOM is not for the ones with traditional skills and experience. It is for young people with limited traditional experience but who are ambitious and visionary, and pragmatic at the same time.”
Situated in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea, spanning an area of around 26,500 square kilometers, and made up of 41 coastal islands, NEOM — which means “new future” — is billed as a living laboratory for entrepreneurship, new technologies, new models for livability, and environmental conservation.
With backing from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, as well as local and international investors, planners say the $500 billion NEOM project will include hyperconnected, cognitive towns and cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations.
Its location means it is ideally situated to attract global investment by taking advantage of existing commercial routes. Around 13 percent of the world’s trade passes through the Red Sea, and some 40 percent of the world is less than six hours away by air.
The unique geographical location of NEOM ensures a temperate climate, roughly 10 degrees Celsius cooler on average than the rest of the GCC, cradled in a mountainous region that is home to some of the Kingdom’s most diverse terrain.
With sustainability at the core of the project, some 95 percent of NEOM’s land is conserved for environmental protection. All energy in NEOM will be 100 percent renewable — from solar, wind and hydrogen-based power generation — ensuring clean and pollution-free urban environments.
Communities will be built around people, not cars, with raised walkways connecting the site. Roads and streets will be replaced by piazzas and walkable boulevards filled with parks and green spaces. Communities empowered by artificial intelligence will learn and predict ways to make life easier to save time for residents and businesses.
The Line itself will connect four distinctive ecologies: coast, desert, mountains, and upper valley. Nature will be integrated into the heart of the communities, enhancing livability and well-being. It will also be supported by agricultural areas, supporting locally grown and sustainable food production.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the initial idea and vision with a view to redefine the concept of urban development and what cities of the future should look like.
“At The Line’s launch last year, we committed to a civilizational revolution that puts humans first based on a radical change in urban planning,” he said on Monday.
“The designs revealed today for the city’s vertically layered communities will challenge the traditional flat, horizontal cities and create a model for nature preservation, and enhanced human livability.
“The Line will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today and will shine a light on alternative ways to live.”
The crown prince added: “We cannot ignore the livability and environmental crises facing our world’s cities, and NEOM is at the forefront of delivering new and imaginative solutions to address these issues. NEOM is leading a team of the brightest minds in architecture, engineering and construction to make the idea of building upward a reality.”
The announcement of The Line’s designs is a continuation of NEOM’s progress in the development of its flagship projects, such as Oxagon, its reimagined manufacturing and innovation city, and Trojena, its mountain tourism destination that will offer the Arabian Gulf’s first outdoor skiing resort.
Covering an area of roughly 48 square kilometers, Oxagon will feature the world’s largest floating platform and will be powered using 100 percent clean energy.
Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years
Coffee cup creations: Saudi artist paints portraits on paper cups
Salem Al-Salem creates personalized gifts for unsuspecting coffee shop customers
Updated 26 July 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: A Saudi artist has taken his passion for portraiture to the streets by producing sketches on disposable cups of coffee shop customers as they enjoy their daily brew, and then handing them over as gifts.
Salem Al-Salem said it all started when he worked at a cafe in Alkhobar. During quiet times, he would practice his art by doodling on paper cups and gifting his creations to his customers.
“It was a great way to make someone’s day and win them as a customer at the cafe,” he told Arab News. “It was a different experience for people and they liked it, so the number of customers increased.”
But not everyone appreciated his art at first, Al-Salem said.
FASTFACTS
• Salem Al-Salem said he was positive about the future for art in the Kingdom, as people like him now had more opportunities to pursue their passion.
• The artist said he loves seeing people’s reactions when he hands over his sketches to them.
• It takes the artist around 10 -15 minutes to make a face
“While it was an excellent way to attract customers to the cafe, the owner believed that drawing people like that was forbidden for religious reasons. But gradually, society accepted it and I’m able to paint and present my work.”
The artist said he loves seeing people’s reactions when he hands over his sketches to them. “Sometimes, they even embrace me.”
But not all of his unsuspecting subjects get the idea straight away.
“One person was just leaving as I finished his picture, so I followed him to give him the drawing. I handed him the cup but he just took it and threw it away,” he said.
“So I picked it up, introduced myself and handed It back. When he saw the drawing, he apologized and was ashamed of his reaction. But he was really happy with it.”
The artist said he had a special way of deciding who to sketch.
“Because I love coffee and art, I visit different cafes. I look for people with different facial expressions and choose the person who least expects to be drawn.”
Al-Salem said he started learning about drawing and painting at school and while many of his classmates regarded art as less important than other subjects, he found it inspiring.
“I find inspiration in all kinds of art,” he said. “It may be beautiful music that carries me on a journey and results in a painting, or it could be a beautiful scene or a situation. Drawing makes me very happy.”
And as his experience has grown, so has his speed.
“It used to take 35-40 minutes to draw a face, but that has come down to 10-15 minutes now,” he said.
Al-Salem said he was positive about the future for art in the Kingdom, as people like him now had more opportunities to pursue their passion.
“The fine art movement is living its best days in the Kingdom. There is the Jax neighborhood in Diriyah, which hosts artistic programs, exhibitions and workshops, and that is helping to advance the artistic movement and raise people’s artistic appreciation.”
Iraq gets Saudi grant to renovate Baghdad hospital damaged in deadly blaze
Two such projects, amounting to more than $40 million, have been signed to finance the establishment of Al-Saqlawiya Hospital in the western Iraqi governorate of Al-Anbar, and the construction of grain silos in the southern governorate of Diwaniya
Updated 25 July 2022
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi government has allocated a grant to finance renovation work at an Iraqi hospital badly damaged in a fire that left dozens of patients dead.
Money from the Saudi Fund for Development will be put toward a redevelopment project at the Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
More than 80 people died and at least 100 were injured in the blaze which broke out in April last year as the hospital was being used to treat COVID-19 patients.
A memorandum of understanding agreeing the grant funding was signed at the fund’s headquarters in Riyadh by SFD chief executive officer, Sultan Al-Marshad, and the Iraqi envoy to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdul Sattar Hadi Al-Janabi, acting on behalf of Iraq’s Ministry of Finance. The signing ceremony was also attended by the Saudi ambassador to Iraq, Abdulaziz bin Khalid Al-Shammari.
BACKGROUND
More than 80 people died and at least 100 were injured in the blaze which broke out in April last year as the hospital was being used to treat COVID-19 patients.
During the meeting, Al-Janabi praised the important role played by the Kingdom through the SFD in supporting Iraq’s health sector and infrastructure, help that improved job opportunities and access to essential health services for the Iraqi people.
Al-Marshad said the MoU reflected the Kingdom’s willingness to support the social and economic development of Iraq through assistance with financing infrastructure and health projects such as the one at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital.
Over recent years, and during the International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq, held in Kuwait, the Kingdom has announced SFD soft loans of $1.5 billion toward development schemes in Iraq.
Two such projects, amounting to more than $40 million, have been signed to finance the establishment of Al-Saqlawiya Hospital in the western Iraqi governorate of Al-Anbar, and the construction of grain silos in the southern governorate of Diwaniya.
The programs being backed by Saudi Arabia are aimed at achieving food security and self-sufficiency for Iraq while improving basic healthcare services in the country.
Saudi musician seeks to support emotional health through art therapy
Khoja discovered that he enjoyed playing the piano and guitar in middle school, which made him feel better
Updated 25 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi musician Abdullah Khoja wants to help people express their emotions through art therapy because of the way it helped him to deal with his feelings.
“When you have suppressed emotions, it eats you up and you feel angry all the time, and this can easily be lightened up by art therapy because emotions are energy that you can use for good or bad,” he told Arab News.
His mother passed away when he was a child, and he felt lonely because of the age gap between him and his siblings.
“I had no one to talk to about these emotions that I suppressed inside of me. So I tried to play video games and hold these feelings in, but it didn't work. I was full of rage.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• Abdullah Khoja discovered that he enjoyed playing the piano and guitar in middle school, which made him feel better.
• The self-taught artist revealed that he was also a bully in school for a brief period, but he began to heal after learning to play musical instruments through YouTube.
• His therapist advised him to express himself through music as it was something he was comfortable with, after which he learned to speak up.
Khoja discovered that he enjoyed playing the piano and guitar in middle school, which made him feel better.
He later joined a band and started playing the guitar. He and his bandmates took part in many events and performed at restaurants in Jeddah.
“It’s like talking to someone,” Khoja said. “I wasn’t good at expressing my feelings, so I channeled this energy through music and found my passion for piano and guitar the most. I play the piano when I am depressed, and I play the guitar when I’m angry.”
The self-taught artist revealed that he was also a bully in school for a brief period, but he began to heal after learning to play musical instruments through YouTube.
“The Saudi government has boosted its support for the arts, such as establishing a music commission. I wish that it had existed when I was younger, as I learned everything through YouTube, but there are now many institutions that teach music."
Khoja also saw a therapist for a month to address his emotional turmoil but found himself unable to talk about his feelings.
His therapist then advised him to express himself through music as it was something he was comfortable with, after which he learned to speak up.
Unspoken emotions, Khoja said, were like planting a tree in a pot. The roots would become entangled and complex if the pot was not big enough.
“I didn't make the pot bigger and, because I didn't talk, my roots got more complicated. But when I play music, everything feels fine.”
Khoja is now working toward being a certified art therapist so he can help others channel their emotions more constructively, through music, dance, creative writing, poetry, movement, or art, and come out from any negativity or depression they may be experiencing.
Saudi Shoura Council speaker receives deputy FM of Uzbekistan
Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh highlighted the historic links between the two countries and expressed hopes of further strengthening the bonds
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh on Monday received the Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidiqov — and his accompanying delegation — on the sidelines of the politician’s visit to the Kingdom.
During the meeting, Al-Asheikh highlighted the historic links between the two countries and expressed hopes of further strengthening the bonds, especially cooperation between the Shoura Council and Uzbek parliament.