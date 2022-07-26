Britain targets Russian officials in new wave of sanctions

You are here

Britain says it has so far sanctioned more than 1,100 individuals and more than 100 entities in Russia. (Shutterstock)
Updated 26 July 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain said on Tuesday it had sanctioned Kremlin-imposed officials in the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in eastern Ukraine as well as 29 regional governors across Russia in response to Moscow’s invasion of the former Soviet republic.
The 42 new designations added to Britain’s Russia sanctions also included Russia’s minister and deputy minister of justice, and two nephews of Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who was himself sanctioned by Britain in March.
“We will continue to impose harsh sanctions on those who are trying to legitimize Putin’s illegal invasion until Ukraine prevails,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, said in a statement.
Vitaly Khotsenko and Vladislav Kuznetsov, the Russian-imposed Prime Minister and First Deputy Chairman of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, are now subject to travel bans and asset freezes, Britain’s foreign office said.
“Khotsenko and Kuznetsov have been sent to implement Russia’s policies across the invaded region, supporting Putin’s plans to illegally annex more of Ukraine and use sham referendums to falsely legitimize their occupation,” it said.
The Russian regional governors were sanctioned for facilitating the Russian occupation and attempting to wrest territory from Ukraine by transferring funds to Donetsk and Luhansk, Britain added.
Johnson has sought to lead western sanctions against Russia since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation.
Britain says it has so far sanctioned more than 1,100 individuals and more than 100 entities in Russia, including targeting high-profile businessmen and companies to prominent politicians.
The British government said it was also targeting two groups of Syrian individuals in coordination with the European Union, one of whom it said was responsible for recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine and the other supports the “repressive Syrian regime.”

MOSCOW: Moscow said on Tuesday it was leaving the International Space Station “after 2024,” amid tensions with the West, in a move analysts warned could lead to a halt to Russian manned flights.
The confirmation of the long-mooted move comes as ties unravel between the Kremlin and the West over Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine and several rounds of devastating sanctions against Russia, including its space sector.
Space experts said Russia’s departure from the International Space Station would seriously affect the country’s space sector and deal a major blow to its program of manned flights, a major source of Russian pride.
“Of course, we will fulfil all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made,” Yury Borisov, the new head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, told President Vladimir Putin, according to a Kremlin account of their meeting.
“I think that by this time we will start putting together a Russian orbital station,” Borisov added, calling it the domestic space program’s main “priority.”
“Good,” Putin replied.
The ISS is due to be retired after 2024, although US space agency NASA says it can remain operational until 2030.
The ISS was launched in 1998 at a time of hope for US-Russia cooperation following their Space Race competition during the Cold War.
Washington has not received “any official word” from Russia yet, said Robyn Gatens, director of the ISS for NASA.
Asked whether she wanted the US-Russia space relationship to end, she replied: “No, absolutely not.”
Until now, space exploration has been one of the few areas where cooperation between Russia and the United States and its allies had not been wrecked by tensions over Ukraine and elsewhere.


Russia is heavily reliant on imports of everything from manufacturing equipment to consumer goods, and the effects of Western sanctions are expected to wreak havoc on the country’s economy in the long term.
Space expert Vadim Lukashevich said space science cannot flourish in a heavily sanctioned country.
“If the ISS ceases to exist in 2024, we will have nowhere to fly,” Lukashevich told AFP. “At stake is the very preservation of manned flights in Russia, the birthplace of cosmonautics.”
Pointing to Russia’s growing scientific and technological isolation, Lukashevich said the authorities could not plan more than several months in advance and added that even if Russia builds an orbiting station, it would be a throwback to the 1980s.
“It will be archaic, like an old woman’s flat, with a push-button telephone and a record-player,” he said.
Space analyst Vitaly Yegorov struck a similar note, saying it was next to impossible to build a new orbiting station from scratch in a few years.
“Neither in 2024, nor in 2025, nor in 2026 will there be a Russian orbital station,” Yegorov told AFP.
He added that creating a fully-fledged space station would take at least a decade of “the most generous funding.”
Yegorov said Russia’s departure from the ISS meant Moscow might have to put on ice its program of manned flights “for several years” or even “indefinitely.”
The move could also see Russia abandon its chief spaceport, Baikonur, which it is renting from Kazakhstan, Yegorov said.
Russian Soyuz rockets were the only way to reach the International Space Station until SpaceX, run by the billionaire Elon Musk, debuted a capsule in 2020.


The Soviet space program can boast of a number of key accomplishments, including sending the first man into space in 1961 and launching the first satellite four years earlier. These feats remain a major source of national pride in Russia.
But experts say Roscosmos is now a shadow of its former self and has in recent years suffered a series of setbacks, including corruption scandals and the loss of a number of satellites and other spacecraft.
Borisov, appointed in mid-July, replaced Dmitry Rogozin, a firebrand politician known for his bombastic statements.
Rogozin had previously warned that without cooperation from Moscow, the ISS could de-orbit and fall on US or European territory.
In a possible sign of disagreement with Borisov, Vladimir Solovyov, chief designer at spacecraft manufacturer Energia, said Russia should not rush to quit the ISS.
“If we halt manned flights for several years, then it will be very difficult to restore what has been achieved,” he was quoted as telling the Russky Cosmos magazine.

MADRID: Spain’s government on Tuesday eased the country’s immigration laws to make it easier for citizens from outside the European Union to work in the country to address labor shortages in areas such as tourism and agriculture.
Under a reform approved at a weekly cabinet meeting, foreigners from outside of the bloc who have lived in the country for two years or more can seek temporary residency papers.
The reform will also allow international students to work up to 30 hours a week while studying, and to start work in Spain at the end of their studies.
It will also make it easier for foreigners to obtain a work visa to come to Spain and take up jobs in areas facing labor shortages.
These measures will “improve the Spanish migratory model and its procedures, which are often slow and unsuitable” and have “high social and economic costs for Spain,” the social security ministry said in a statement.
Social Security and Migration Minister Jose Luis Escriva said the reform aims to “encourage regular, orderly and safe immigration.”
While Spain’s unemployment rate of 13.65 percent is high by European standards, employers say they struggle to hire workers in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, construction and trucking.
Citizens of European Union nations are allowed to live and work in Spain but this has not been enough to help ease labor shortages.
Spain also has migration programs with countries such as Morocco, Ecuador and Colombia to ease job shortages in specific areas.

LONDON: Britain is enacting the early stages of drought plans which involve using water carefully to protect supplies, the government said on Tuesday, following record-breaking temperatures.
There are so far no plans for curbs on water use but regulators and water companies are working to manage water levels, including by operating water transfer schemes to allow rivers to be artificially maintained, the Environment Agency (EA) said.
Farmers in areas facing prolonged dry weather will be given more assistance and water companies will draw up potential drought plans, the agency added in a statement following a meeting of the National Drought Group, which comprises policymakers, industry and environmental protection groups.
Temperatures in Britain last week topped 40C (104 F) for the first time ever, igniting fires that destroyed properties in London and torched dry grassland as a heatwave rippled across Europe.
Nowhere in England is currently in a drought, and water companies are maintaining good reservoir storage for summer demand, the EA added.
“Water companies have detailed plans in place to manage water resources for customers and the environment, and are doing everything they can ... to minimize the need for any restrictions and ensure rivers continue to flow,” said Stuart Colville, director of policy for industry body Water UK.

The case is one of several in Germany involving women who traveled to Daesh-held terroritory. (File/AFP)
BERLIN: A German woman was convicted Tuesday of membership in the Daesh group and other offenses for traveling to Syria to join the organization with her young son. She was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.
The Duesseldorf state court said Verena M., whose full name wasn’t released in line with German privacy rules, was convicted of membership in a foreign terrorist organization and abduction of a minor, among other charges.
The court found that the defendant traveled to Syria in 2015 with her son, then aged 5, without the knowledge of the child’s father. It found that she ran the household and brought up her son in line with Daesh ideology while her new husband fought for the group, and that the couple had two Kalashnikov rifles.
The child was lucky to emerge unscathed from two bombing attacks during their time with Daesh, judges found. The defendant surrendered to Kurdish forces in 2019. She and her three children — two more were born in Syria — were repatriated to Germany in October last year.
The case is one of several in Germany involving women who traveled to Daesh-held terroritory. Last month, a German who took her young daughter to Syria and allegedly took advantage of an enslaved Yazidi woman was given a sentence of three years and three months.

FRANKFURT: Local officials in Germany were planning more evacuations on Tuesday as forest fires tore through the east of the country in the wake of punishing heatwave.
Authorities in the eastern region of Saxony triggered a “disaster alert” in the Bad Schandau area, as wildfires spread through the Saxon Switzerland National Park.
Scientists say climate change is making heatwaves around the world more frequent and more intense, which increases the risk of fires.
The alarm was due to the “continuing terrible forest fire situation” in the park, which is close to the border with the Czech Republic, officials said.
The fire broke out on the Czech side of the border in the twin Bohemian Switzerland National Park. Czech authorities evacuated dozens of people from the area on Monday.
The cross-border park is home to rare species such as the Eurasian lynx and the peregrine falcon.
Forest fires were also raging in the neighboring region of Brandenburg, to the north of Saxony. Officials declared a “disaster situation” there on Monday afternoon.
Authorities in the Elbe-Elstar area said they were planning further evacuations on Tuesday as the blaze spread. They have already removed around 700 people from the surrounding zone.
Officials said it was “not clear yet when the fire will be under control” but warned it could take several days.
Around 350 people were involved in fighting the blaze, which had spread to cover 850 hectares (2,100 acres), the officials said.

