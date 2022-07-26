You are here

Saudi Arabia continues its relief work in Yemen

Clinics provided 14,100 prescriptions to patients. (SPA)
Clinics provided 14,100 prescriptions to patients. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia continues its relief work in Yemen
Photo/SPA
SPA

Saudi Arabia continues its relief work in Yemen

Clinics provided 14,100 prescriptions to patients. (SPA)
  • The services included clinics for epidemiology, internal medicine, pediatrics, reproductive health, nutritional therapy, immunization, obstetrics, awareness and education, surgery and surgical dressing
SPA

HODEIDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is continuing a water supply and environmental sanitation project at camps housing displaced people in Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate.
Between July 6 and 12, 367,500 liters of non-drinking water and 367,500 liters of drinking water were pumped to the sites, and waste was also removed, benefiting 9,800 people.
Meanwhile, mobile medical nutrition clinics of the cener provided treatment services for 37,883 patients in Hodeidah in one month.
The services included clinics for epidemiology, internal medicine, pediatrics, reproductive health, nutritional therapy, immunization, obstetrics, awareness and education, surgery and surgical dressing.
Clinics provided 14,100 prescriptions to patients. Through further services, 28 people were referred to the medical referral department, 5,950 people were referred to the laboratory department, 3,177 people benefited from the awareness and education department and 5,607 people benefited from a range of healthcare services.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen

Saudi Heritage Commission discovers new archaeological findings

Experts used photography, drone topographic surveying and geophysical surveying to discover the findings. (SPA)
Experts used photography, drone topographic surveying and geophysical surveying to discover the findings. (SPA)
Lama Al-Hamawi

Saudi Heritage Commission discovers new archaeological findings

Experts used photography, drone topographic surveying and geophysical surveying to discover the findings. (SPA)
  • These discoveries provide a deeper look into and understanding of the religious practices of the ancient city of Al-Faw
Lama Al-Hamawi

RIYADH: Led by the Saudi Heritage Commission, a group of Saudi and French archeologists uncovered new findings in the Al-Faw Archeological Area located in the Empty Quarter south of Riyadh that provide a look into ancient human settlements.

The remains of settlements dating back to the Neolithic period were discovered with the use of extensive ground survey work, archaeological probe distribution, laser scanning and ground-penetrating radar.

Archaeologists also used photography, drone topographic surveying, geophysical surveying and light detection to discover the historical findings.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The temple was used by Al-Faw inhabitants as a place of worship. Scattered across the site are 2,807 tombs that have been classified into six groups representing different time periods of burial.

• Religious rock inscriptions were also found, including one addressed to Khaal, an ancient deity of Al-Faw. These discoveries provide a deeper look into and understanding of the religious practices of the ancient city of Al-Faw.

One of the most important discoveries was the remains of a stone temple and part of an altar on the edge of the Tuwaiq mountains. This temple was used by Al-Faw inhabitants as a place of worship.

Scattered across the site are 2,807 tombs that have been classified into six groups representing different time periods of burial.

Religious rock inscriptions were also found, including one addressed to Khaal, an ancient deity of Al-Faw.

These discoveries provide a deeper look into and understanding of the religious practices of the ancient city of Al-Faw.

Focused survey work and remote sensing images also revealed several agricultural fields that archaeologists believe contributed to the growth of crops and food security for the ancient city’s residents.

The foundations of four monumental buildings were also found. These discoveries identified the irrigation system, which contained hundreds of underground reservoirs that inhabitants dug to store water for areas that were used for agriculture.

At the edge of Tuwaiq Mountain, rock drawings were also found that depict daily activities, including hunting, traveling and fighting.

The findings were discovered 100 km to the south of Wadi Al-Dawaser on the modern road linking the cities of Wadi Al-Dawaser and Najran.

The excavations and fieldwork of the Al-Faw site began with the efforts of the King Saud University led by Saudi archaeologist Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Ansari and have continued for the past 40 years.

Residential areas, markets, temples and tombs were among the findings, which were detailed in seven volumes that were published.

The commission continues its efforts to discover and protect cultural heritage sites in the Kingdom in the hopes of promoting and preserving Saudi history.

Topics: Saudi Heritage Commission Al-Faw

Deals signed to plant mangrove trees in Saudi Arabia

The contracts are part of the center’s afforestation efforts in the coastal environment of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
The contracts are part of the center’s afforestation efforts in the coastal environment of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
SPA

Deals signed to plant mangrove trees in Saudi Arabia

The contracts are part of the center’s afforestation efforts in the coastal environment of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia aims to plant more than 100 million mangrove trees in the coming years, as part of Saudi Vision 2030
SPA

RIYADH: In parallel with the launch of the “International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem” event in Jubail Industrial City, the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification announced the signature of four afforestation contracts for a duration of two years each.

The purpose behind the contracts is to produce and plant 2,200,000 mangrove trees on the northern coasts and south of the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf, in addition to providing other services, such as fencing and care.

The contracts are part of the center’s afforestation efforts in the coastal environment of the Kingdom, where mangrove forests are considered one of its most important natural resources. The center seeks to increase the density and number of these forests through afforestation projects in order to achieve the Saudi Green Initiative goals.

The center has announced the afforestation of about 1 million mangrove plants under the projects of the Heritage Village and Al-Sawarimah in Jazan. The Kingdom aims to plant more than 100 million mangrove trees in the coming years, as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

 

Topics: Mangroves Saudi Arabia National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification

Madinah sees 100k pilgrims leave via airport

Saudi authorities implemented a specific program for the departure of foreign pilgrims. (SPA)
Saudi authorities implemented a specific program for the departure of foreign pilgrims. (SPA)
SPA

Madinah sees 100k pilgrims leave via airport

Saudi authorities implemented a specific program for the departure of foreign pilgrims. (SPA)
  • Around 145,318 pilgrims have left Madinah through various ports
SPA

MADINAH: As many as 11,648 Hajj pilgrims left the Kingdom on Monday through Madinah Airport, bringing the total number of to have left through the airport to 104,635 people.

Authorities at the airport implemented a specific program for the departure of foreign pilgrims, starting with setting times for them to leave their residences by bus and arrive at departures four hours before their scheduled flight times, to finish check-in procedures and prevent overcrowding.

During the post-Hajj season, Madinah received 228,916 pilgrims, who came to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque and visited religious and historical monuments in the city.

According to statistics, 145,318 pilgrims have left Madinah through various ports.

Statistics also show that the number of pilgrims staying in the city until Monday totalled 83,598 from around the world.

Topics: Madinah Makkah

King Salman receives letter from Tunisian president

King Salman receives letter from Tunisian president
Arab News

King Salman receives letter from Tunisian president

King Salman receives letter from Tunisian president
  • Letter was received by the Saudi deputy minister of foreign affairs in Riyadh during a meeting with Tunisia’s ambassador to the Kingdom
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman received a written letter from Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday regarding the strong and solid relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in various fields.

The letter was received by the Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuraji in Riyadh during a meeting with Tunisia’s ambassador to the Kingdom Hisham Al-Forati.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in various fields during the meeting.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tunisia King Salman Tunisian President Kais Saied

KSrelief signs cooperation memorandum with British foreign office

KSrelief signs cooperation memorandum with British foreign office
Rashid Hassan

KSrelief signs cooperation memorandum with British foreign office

KSrelief signs cooperation memorandum with British foreign office
  • The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation between the two parties in the field of humanitarian aid
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office signed a memorandum of joint cooperation in the field of humanitarian aid on Tuesday.

The memorandum was signed by the British ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton and KSrelief’s assistant general supervisor of operations and programs Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation between the two parties in the field of humanitarian aid, in addition to exchanging information, experiences, documents, studies, research, training and capacity-building.

It also aims to build partnerships to achieve the strategic goals of both sides and facilitate the exchange of opinions and visits between specialists.

Nasser Al-Nafe, a spokesman for the center, said: “The memorandum will facilitate the exchange of ideas and visits between the two organizations, enhancing the partnership between KSrelief and the FCDO as they work to achieve their strategic goals.”

Earlier, the ambassador and KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah held a meeting to discuss issues related to humanitarian and relief affairs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

