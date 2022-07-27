You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi opening of airspace to all airlines ‘not a prelude’ to other steps: UN envoy

Saudi opening of airspace to all airlines ‘not a prelude’ to other steps: UN envoy

Saudi opening of airspace to all airlines ‘not a prelude’ to other steps: UN envoy
Mohammed Abdulaziz Alateek. (SPA photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5e45z

Updated 14 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Saudi opening of airspace to all airlines ‘not a prelude’ to other steps: UN envoy

Saudi opening of airspace to all airlines ‘not a prelude’ to other steps: UN envoy
  • Kingdom’s support for Palestinian cause ‘will not change’: Deputy permanent representative Mohammed Alateek
  • ‘Houthi militias … must stop exploiting the suffering of Yemeni civilians’
Updated 14 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UNITED NATIONS: Saudi Arabia’s “constant and firm” support of the Palestinian people will not change “even if we allow the crossing of international flights over our airspace,” said the Kingdom’s deputy permanent representative to the UN.

Mohammed Abdulaziz Alateek added that Saudi Arabia’s opening of its airspace to all carriers that meet the overflight requirements of its aviation authority is in line with the Kingdom’s international obligations and not “a prelude to other steps.”

During a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the Middle East, Alateek told council members and a host of country representatives that Saudi Arabia remains committed to the “constant principles” of ending Israeli occupation, establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and guaranteeing the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

“The Kingdom will continue to stand with the Palestinian people,” he said. “We reaffirm the importance of a comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East as a strategic choice to end one of the longest and most complicated conflicts in our modern history, based on the two-state solution, and in line with international terms of reference, as well as the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative which guarantees the establishment of a Palestinian state along the borders of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital, the return of refugees, and ending Israeli occupation of all Arab territories including the Syrian Arab Golan and Lebanese territories.”

Alateek urged the UNSC and the international community to “shoulder their responsibilities” by helping the Palestinians achieve their aspirations to an independent state and by addressing “ongoing Israeli violations of international law and Security Council resolutions.”

The Middle East’s long history of conflict and instability has rendered it more vulnerable to the adverse impact of challenges such as pandemics, said Alateek, who reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s belief that regional and international cooperation are key to confronting such common woes.

This belief was behind the decision to hold the July 16 Jeddah Security and Development Summit, whose outcomes included a commitment to the security and stability of Yemen, and support for UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg’s efforts to strengthen and extend the current truce for the second time, said Alateek.

“Houthi militias must abide by the truce,” he added. “They must stop exploiting the suffering of Yemeni civilians. They must open humanitarian corridors in Taiz.”

Keeping the Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction was another consensus reached by Arab participants at the summit.

“We also need to prevent the funding, arming and recruitment of terrorist groups by some countries in the region,” said Alateek.

He concluded by condemning last week’s attack on Dohuk in northern Iraq, and said Saudi Arabia will stand with Iraq in confronting challenges to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Topics: Palestinians saudi airspace Mohammed Abdulaziz Alateek UN Security Council Houthi militia

Related

Saudi Arabia opens airspace for all carriers that meet aviation authority requirements
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia opens airspace for all carriers that meet aviation authority requirements
Saudi Arabia renews call for independent Palestinian state
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia renews call for independent Palestinian state

Saudi Heritage Commission discovers new archaeological findings

Experts used photography, drone topographic surveying and geophysical surveying to discover the findings. (SPA)
Experts used photography, drone topographic surveying and geophysical surveying to discover the findings. (SPA)
Updated 47 min 32 sec ago
Lama Al-Hamawi

Saudi Heritage Commission discovers new archaeological findings

Experts used photography, drone topographic surveying and geophysical surveying to discover the findings. (SPA)
  • These discoveries provide a deeper look into and understanding of the religious practices of the ancient city of Al-Faw
Updated 47 min 32 sec ago
Lama Al-Hamawi

RIYADH: Led by the Saudi Heritage Commission, a group of Saudi and French archeologists uncovered new findings in the Al-Faw Archeological Area located in the Empty Quarter south of Riyadh that provide a look into ancient human settlements.

The remains of settlements dating back to the Neolithic period were discovered with the use of extensive ground survey work, archaeological probe distribution, laser scanning and ground-penetrating radar.

Archaeologists also used photography, drone topographic surveying, geophysical surveying and light detection to discover the historical findings.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The temple was used by Al-Faw inhabitants as a place of worship. Scattered across the site are 2,807 tombs that have been classified into six groups representing different time periods of burial.

• Religious rock inscriptions were also found, including one addressed to Khaal, an ancient deity of Al-Faw. These discoveries provide a deeper look into and understanding of the religious practices of the ancient city of Al-Faw.

One of the most important discoveries was the remains of a stone temple and part of an altar on the edge of the Tuwaiq mountains. This temple was used by Al-Faw inhabitants as a place of worship.

Scattered across the site are 2,807 tombs that have been classified into six groups representing different time periods of burial.

Religious rock inscriptions were also found, including one addressed to Khaal, an ancient deity of Al-Faw.

These discoveries provide a deeper look into and understanding of the religious practices of the ancient city of Al-Faw.

Focused survey work and remote sensing images also revealed several agricultural fields that archaeologists believe contributed to the growth of crops and food security for the ancient city’s residents.

The foundations of four monumental buildings were also found. These discoveries identified the irrigation system, which contained hundreds of underground reservoirs that inhabitants dug to store water for areas that were used for agriculture.

At the edge of Tuwaiq Mountain, rock drawings were also found that depict daily activities, including hunting, traveling and fighting.

The findings were discovered 100 km to the south of Wadi Al-Dawaser on the modern road linking the cities of Wadi Al-Dawaser and Najran.

The excavations and fieldwork of the Al-Faw site began with the efforts of the King Saud University led by Saudi archaeologist Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Ansari and have continued for the past 40 years.

Residential areas, markets, temples and tombs were among the findings, which were detailed in seven volumes that were published.

The commission continues its efforts to discover and protect cultural heritage sites in the Kingdom in the hopes of promoting and preserving Saudi history.

Topics: Saudi Heritage Commission Al-Faw

Related

Saudi Heritage Commission launches partnership with Noon.com
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Heritage Commission launches partnership with Noon.com
Exclusive Saudi heritage site Diriyah Gate to have modern smart city infrastructure, says CEO video
Business & Economy
Saudi heritage site Diriyah Gate to have modern smart city infrastructure, says CEO

Deals signed to plant mangrove trees in Saudi Arabia

The contracts are part of the center’s afforestation efforts in the coastal environment of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
The contracts are part of the center’s afforestation efforts in the coastal environment of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Updated 48 min 53 sec ago
SPA

Deals signed to plant mangrove trees in Saudi Arabia

The contracts are part of the center’s afforestation efforts in the coastal environment of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia aims to plant more than 100 million mangrove trees in the coming years, as part of Saudi Vision 2030
Updated 48 min 53 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: In parallel with the launch of the “International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem” event in Jubail Industrial City, the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification announced the signature of four afforestation contracts for a duration of two years each.

The purpose behind the contracts is to produce and plant 2,200,000 mangrove trees on the northern coasts and south of the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf, in addition to providing other services, such as fencing and care.

The contracts are part of the center’s afforestation efforts in the coastal environment of the Kingdom, where mangrove forests are considered one of its most important natural resources. The center seeks to increase the density and number of these forests through afforestation projects in order to achieve the Saudi Green Initiative goals.

The center has announced the afforestation of about 1 million mangrove plants under the projects of the Heritage Village and Al-Sawarimah in Jazan. The Kingdom aims to plant more than 100 million mangrove trees in the coming years, as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

 

Topics: Mangroves Saudi Arabia National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification

Related

The Kingdom is home to more than 2,000 species of wild plants that belong to 142 families. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Initiatives to plant and preserve wild plants and trees in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s carbon-rich mangroves are key to combating climate change
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s carbon-rich mangroves are key to combating climate change

King Salman receives letter from Tunisian president

King Salman receives letter from Tunisian president
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

King Salman receives letter from Tunisian president

King Salman receives letter from Tunisian president
  • Letter was received by the Saudi deputy minister of foreign affairs in Riyadh during a meeting with Tunisia’s ambassador to the Kingdom
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman received a written letter from Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday regarding the strong and solid relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in various fields.

The letter was received by the Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuraji in Riyadh during a meeting with Tunisia’s ambassador to the Kingdom Hisham Al-Forati.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in various fields during the meeting.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tunisia King Salman Tunisian President Kais Saied

Related

Saudi Cabinet approves maritime transport cooperation agreement with Iraq
Business & Economy
Saudi Cabinet approves maritime transport cooperation agreement with Iraq
Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster rule
Middle-East
Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster rule

Saudi Arabia continues its relief work in Yemen

Clinics provided 14,100 prescriptions to patients. (SPA)
Clinics provided 14,100 prescriptions to patients. (SPA)
Updated 33 min 44 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia continues its relief work in Yemen

Clinics provided 14,100 prescriptions to patients. (SPA)
  • The services included clinics for epidemiology, internal medicine, pediatrics, reproductive health, nutritional therapy, immunization, obstetrics, awareness and education, surgery and surgical dressing
Updated 33 min 44 sec ago
SPA

HODEIDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is continuing a water supply and environmental sanitation project at camps housing displaced people in Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate.
Between July 6 and 12, 367,500 liters of non-drinking water and 367,500 liters of drinking water were pumped to the sites, and waste was also removed, benefiting 9,800 people.
Meanwhile, mobile medical nutrition clinics of the cener provided treatment services for 37,883 patients in Hodeidah in one month.
The services included clinics for epidemiology, internal medicine, pediatrics, reproductive health, nutritional therapy, immunization, obstetrics, awareness and education, surgery and surgical dressing.
Clinics provided 14,100 prescriptions to patients. Through further services, 28 people were referred to the medical referral department, 5,950 people were referred to the laboratory department, 3,177 people benefited from the awareness and education department and 5,607 people benefited from a range of healthcare services.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen

Related

KSrelief helps Yemeni widow in journey from hopelessness to hopefulness
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief helps Yemeni widow in journey from hopelessness to hopefulness
Various recreational activities were held to bring joy and happiness to children’s hearts during Eid Al-Adha. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency launches Eid entertainment activities for Syrian orphaned children in Jordan

Madinah sees 100k pilgrims leave via airport

Saudi authorities implemented a specific program for the departure of foreign pilgrims. (SPA)
Saudi authorities implemented a specific program for the departure of foreign pilgrims. (SPA)
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

Madinah sees 100k pilgrims leave via airport

Saudi authorities implemented a specific program for the departure of foreign pilgrims. (SPA)
  • Around 145,318 pilgrims have left Madinah through various ports
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

MADINAH: As many as 11,648 Hajj pilgrims left the Kingdom on Monday through the Madinah airport, bringing the total number to have left through the airport to 104,635 people.
Authorities at the airport implemented a specific program for the departure of foreign pilgrims, starting with setting times for them to leave their residences by bus and arrive at departures four hours before their scheduled flight times, to finish check-in procedures and prevent overcrowding.
During the post-Hajj season, Madinah received 228,916 pilgrims, who came to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque and visited religious and historical monuments in the city.
According to statistics, 145,318 pilgrims have left Madinah through various ports.
Statistics also show that the number of pilgrims staying in the city until Monday totaled 83,598 from around the world.
This year, the Kingdom allowed up to 1 million people to perform Hajj, welcoming foreign pilgrims for the first time in two years following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions that had forced the annual pilgrimage to be limited to residents of Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, volunteers from Madinah municipality continue to distribute umbrellas to visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque to protect them from the sun.
During their stay, many pilgrims visited the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, located near the Prophet’s Mosque.

 

Topics: Madinah Makkah

Related

Thousands of pilgrims visited Madinah post-Hajj. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
More than 212k pilgrims visited Madinah post-Hajj
194,000 pilgrims have arrived in Madinah after completing their Hajj rituals in Makkah. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
194,000 pilgrims in Madinah post-Hajj

Latest updates

Saudi opening of airspace to all airlines ‘not a prelude’ to other steps: UN envoy
Saudi opening of airspace to all airlines ‘not a prelude’ to other steps: UN envoy
Saudi Heritage Commission discovers new archaeological findings
Experts used photography, drone topographic surveying and geophysical surveying to discover the findings. (SPA)
US and Egyptian officials discuss water security, Ethiopian dam
US and Egyptian officials discuss water security, Ethiopian dam
What We Are Reading Today: The Mind of a Bee by Lars Chittka
What We Are Reading Today: The Mind of a Bee by Lars Chittka
Where We Are Going Today: BB Social Dining
Where We Are Going Today: BB Social Dining

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.