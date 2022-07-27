You are here

TASI rises on the back of strong earnings in the banking sector: Opening bell

TASI rises on the back of strong earnings in the banking sector: Opening bell
TASI opened 0.36 percent higher to 12,007 (Getty)
Updated 27 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI rises on the back of strong earnings in the banking sector: Opening bell

TASI rises on the back of strong earnings in the banking sector: Opening bell
Updated 27 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index rose on Wednesday following the increase in oil prices along with positive financial results from the banking sector that boosted investor sentiment.

TASI opened 0.36 percent higher to 12,007, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.12 percent to 20,765 as of 10:05 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s biggest lender, climbed 2.02 percent, after reporting a 59 percent surge in first-half profit to SR9 billion ($2.4 billion).

Bank Albilad gained 1.02 percent following a 24 percent jump in profits for the first half, hitting SR1 billion.

Alinma Bank rose 1.60 percent, after reporting a 29 percent increase in first-half profits to SR1.7 billion.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, opened flat, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi was up 0.34 percent.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, started the day up 0.26 percent.

Tanmiah Food Co. rose 2.58 percent, leading gainers, while Red Sea International Co. dropped 3.89 percent, leading the fallers.

Brent crude increased to $104.65 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate hit $95.52 a barrel, as of 9:59 a.m. Saudi time.

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

India In-Focus — Shares rise; Wheat prices hit record high; Google Maps launches India Street View

India In-Focus — Shares rise; Wheat prices hit record high; Google Maps launches India Street View
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares rise; Wheat prices hit record high; Google Maps launches India Street View

India In-Focus — Shares rise; Wheat prices hit record high; Google Maps launches India Street View
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares rebounded on Wednesday after a shaky start to the week, closing 1 percent higher, as Bajaj Finance and engineering major Larsen & Toubro advanced on better-than-expected earnings, offsetting investor worries ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.96 percent higher at 16,641.8, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.99 percent to 55,816.32. The indexes have risen over 5 percent each so far this month as crude prices dropped, easing inflation fears.

In Mumbai, non-bank lender Bajaj Finance climbed 2.1 percent to its highest in nearly three months after reporting a better-than-expected jump in quarterly profit.

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro jumped 2.6 percent to its highest since mid-April after beating profit estimates. 

Wheat prices jump

Indian wheat prices jumped to a record high, despite a ban on exports, amid strong demand and dwindling supply from a crop damaged by heatwave.

Local wheat prices jumped to a record 23,547 rupees ($294.72) per ton on Wednesday. That was up nearly 12 percent from recent lows that followed the government’s surprise ban on exports on May 14.

Supplies in grain markets were much lower this year than normal, showing that 2022 production had dropped far more than the government had estimated, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

India, the world’s second-biggest wheat producer, harvested 109.59 million tons in 2021. The government estimated less output this year because of a heatwave in March and April.

Maruti Suzuki feels squeeze as costs hit India’s top carmaker

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the country’s top carmaker, said on Wednesday that rising raw material costs had eaten into its margins despite more sales at higher prices, hurting quarterly profit, which came in below analyst estimates.

Maruti recorded a profit of 10.13 billion rupees for the quarter that ended on June 30, compared with 4.41 billion rupees a year ago when production was hampered by COVID-19-related disruptions. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 15.95 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

“The increase in prices of commodities adversely impacted the operating profit of the company  and was forced to increase prices of vehicles to partially offset this impact,” Maruti said in a statement.

Maruti, majority-owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. increased prices six times from January 2021 to June 2022, while cutting back on discounts as demand rebounded from pandemic lows.

Google Maps launches Street View in India after 11-year wait

Alphabet Inc’s Google Maps on Wednesday launched its panoramic Street View service in 10 Indian cities, in partnership with Tech Mahindra and Genesys, 11 years after a first attempt that ran into regulatory troubles.

The feature, which offers 360-degree views of streets around the world using photos taken by cruising vehicles, has faced privacy complaints and regulatory scrutiny in many countries.

The Indian launch comes after Google was denied permission at least twice in the last decade by the government over security concerns.

Company executives said on Wednesday it was able to meet the regulatory requirements thanks to a new geospatial policy from India last year, which allows foreign map operators to provide panoramic imagery by licensing the data from local partners.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: India In-Focus wheat google maps

Riyadh's new housing units increased by 37% during June 

Riyadh’s new housing units increased by 37% during June 
Updated 9 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh’s new housing units increased by 37% during June 

Riyadh’s new housing units increased by 37% during June 
Updated 9 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of new housing units in Riyadh has increased by 37 percent during June 2022, compared to the same period last year. 

This brings the total number of housing units in the city to 4,826, Saudi Press Agency reported citing a report issued by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

This comes as the ministry seeks to meet the increasing housing demand from Saudi families by providing more housing options and solutions through the Sakani program. 

The program is run by the Ministry of Housing and the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund to allocate fully constructed and planned housing units across Saudi Arabia.

This comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030 of raising the proportion of housing ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030.

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Housing

Saudi Dallah Health shares rise 2%, reaching all-time high

Saudi Dallah Health shares rise 2%, reaching all-time high
Updated 13 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Dallah Health shares rise 2%, reaching all-time high

Saudi Dallah Health shares rise 2%, reaching all-time high
Updated 13 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dallah Healthcare Co.'s shares jumped 2 percent on Wednesday after the market opened, reaching their highest price since listing.

Dallah stock rose to SR123.6 ($33), up from SR119.4 at the closing bell the previous day.

The stock price later retreated to SR121 at the closing bell of Wednesday.

The Saudi firm, which operates a number of private hospitals and medical centers throughout the Kingdom, manufactures medical devices and pharmaceuticals, besides providing management and support services.

It was founded in 1994 and listed on the Saudi Exchange in December 2012.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Healthcare TASI stock shares

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City announces Al Mishraq new central zone

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City announces Al Mishraq new central zone
Updated 17 min 1 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City announces Al Mishraq new central zone

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City announces Al Mishraq new central zone
Updated 17 min 1 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City has announced the commencement of construction of Al Mishraq, the City’s central zone where businesses and residents will flourish.

Al Mishraq will be the second largest zone in the city, spanning 68,0000 square meters.

It will become a hub connecting the City with social activities and dynamic workplaces. 

Meanwhile, residential areas, public amenities and flexible workplaces will be integrated to create a work-live-play environment operating around the clock.

“Al Mishraq lies at the heart of the City. It will be a laboratory for innovation and creativity, inspiring residents, visitors and businesses,” David Henry, CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City said. 

Henry added: “The development of Al Mishraq will align with the wider goals of the City, embodying sustainability and smart technology, while nurturing future young Saudi leaders.”

Al Mishraq will also offer innovative retail, food and beverage and entertainment experiences.

Topics: Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City Al Mishraq

TASI edges up boosted by banking sector earnings: Closing bell

TASI edges up boosted by banking sector earnings: Closing bell
Updated 28 min 43 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI edges up boosted by banking sector earnings: Closing bell

TASI edges up boosted by banking sector earnings: Closing bell
Updated 28 min 43 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock ended higher on Wednesday, following positive financial results from the banking sector.

This was fueled by Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom's largest lender, which rose by 0.72 percent.

SNB has reported today a 59 percent surge in first-half profit to SR9 billion ($2.4 billion).

The main index, TASI gained 0.74 percent to 12,052, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.15 percent to 20,823.

This was also led by a 1.87 percent leap in Alinma Bank, after it posted a 29 percent increase in first-half profits to SR1.7 billion.

Bank Albilad gained 1.13 percent, following a 24 percent jump in profits for the first half of the year, hitting SR1 billion.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, surged 2.45 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, rose 1.26 percent.

Brent crude increased to $105.18 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate hit $95.86 a barrel, as of 3:31 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock shares Saudi

