Saudi protocol assistant minister receives Ivory Coast envoy

Saudi protocol assistant minister receives Ivory Coast envoy
Updated 29 sec ago
Saudi protocol assistant minister receives Ivory Coast envoy

RIYADH: Saudi deputy minister for protocol affairs, Khalid bin Faisal Al-Sehli, on Wednesday received the Ivory Coast’s envoy to Saudi Arabia, Coulibaly Drissa.

During their meeting in Riyadh — that followed Al-Sehli’s recent talks with the Turkish ambassador to the Kingdom, Fatih Ulusoy — they discussed diplomatic relations between the two countries and issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, on behalf of the Saudi foreign affairs minister, ambassador Al-Sehli hosted a farewell lunch in honor of Belgium’s envoy to Riyadh, Dominique Mineur.

In June, the deputy minister met with Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Shahin Abdullayev. Al-Sehli has held various positions in Saudi embassies around the world, including Ashgabat in Turkmenistan, Ottawa in Canada, Bangkok in Thailand, and Kuwait.

Arab gulf development program president signs 5 projects worth $1m

Arab gulf development program president signs 5 projects worth $1m
Arab gulf development program president signs 5 projects worth $1m

CAIRO: Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal, president of Arab Gulf Program for Development, AGFUND, signed five development project agreements worth more than $1 million to support Arab children, civil society and refugees.

The agreements were signed at a ceremony held by the Arab Council for Childhood and Development under the patronage of the prince at the headquarters in Cairo.

During the ceremony, the council also launched a guide to tackle misconceptions about children on Arab social media.

The first agreement ensures access to lifesaving water, sanitation and hygiene services in the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan. It follows a visit by the prince to the camp, where meetings were held with development partners including UNICEF. 

To support the role of nongovernmental organizations in COP27, the second agreement activates the role of Arab NGOs in mitigating climate change and adapting to its repercussions by launching an interactive Arab platform on the planet’s changing climate, which provides knowledge, information, training and skills.

The third agreement will promote childhood development in the Arab world through Training and Capacity Development Centers that build knowledge and promote skills.

The last two agreements aim to support and develop the Arab Council for Childhood and Development and the Arab Network for NGOs in order to enable both organizations to fulfill their missions, and serve the children of the Arab world. 

350 high school students take part in research projects

350 high school students take part in research projects
350 high school students take part in research projects

  • Attending the program in person are 290 students, while the other 60 are participating remotely
RIYADH: Students from across Saudi Arabia are participating in research projects in 10 different fields under the Mawhiba Research Enrichment Program, launched by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, known as Mawhiba. 

The four-week program will run until Aug. 28 with the participation of seven universities and research centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dhahran and Dammam.

Attending the program in person are 290 students, while the other 60 are participating remotely.  The research program held in Riyadh is hosting students at the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, King Saud University, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, and King Abdullah International Medical Research Center.

Other students are participating in the program at the King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran, and Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam.

Mawhiba stated that the program is carried out in partnership with leading bodies in scientific and technical disciplines and focuses on developing students’ scientific research skills through practice in laboratories.

Students will be able to use their research to participate in the 2023 National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity, or Ibdaa, an annual national competition that is a gateway to the International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held in 2023 in Texas. 

Riyadh hosts first international conference on camel safety

Riyadh hosts first international conference on camel safety
Riyadh hosts first international conference on camel safety

  • Experts from around the world propose new ways to protect animals, prevent tampering
Experts from around the world gathered in Riyadh on Tuesday for the first ever international conference on camel safety, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The event, which was attended by specialists from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Sudan, the US and Germany, was officially opened by Bandar Al-Qahtani, executive director of the Camel Club, which is based in the Kingdom.

The conference produced a set of recommendations aimed at developing mechanisms and methods to ensure camel safety.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Hawas, head of the veterinary committee to detect tampering at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, outlined a number of measures to deal with bad practices regarding surgical and cosmetic procedures, as well as the methods of detection used.

Qatar demonstrated the limits of legal liability for tampering, while German representatives presented a scientific paper on anesthesia devices and an American expert reviewed the medical composition of camel tissue.

The Sudanese delegation presented a paper on methods for detecting hormones and steroids in camel races.

The conference ended with the delegates expressing their support for further scientific research into tampering, and urging companies working in the field to develop new technologies to help detect and prevent it.

They also proposed a range of educational courses for camel owners and highlighted the importance of following ethical practices in camel competitions and the role the media has to play in raising awareness.

Saudi artist designs iconic round table shared by world leaders at GCC summit

Saudi artist designs iconic round table shared by world leaders at GCC summit
Saudi artist designs iconic round table shared by world leaders at GCC summit

  • Lulwah Al-Hammoud proud local talent commissioned for furniture design
  • Al-Hammoud has a background in Islamic contemporary art and calligraphy
JEDDAH: An iconic table shared by Gulf Cooperation Council leaders at a recent summit was designed by a Saudi artist.

Lulwah Al-Hammoud produced the drawings for the item of furniture that took center stage at the meeting of GCC member states Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, along with representatives of Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq.

She told Arab News of her pride and thrill at seeing the table being used by the organization’s leaders. Its design was inspired by the changes taking place in Saudi Arabia and her commission brief had been, “we are entering a new era, but we are not forgetting about our traditions.”

After accepting the design challenge, Al-Hammoud was initially nervous because she was not a furniture designer, however it turned out to be “a very beautiful experience.” And her background in Islamic contemporary art and calligraphy helped.

The round table is made of wood and in its center are triangles of different color tones of wood that rotate outwards with lines made of copper, a metal, she noted, not often used in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hammoud pointed out that she opted for triangles in her design because the shape was common in traditional Saudi architecture.

She said: “The triangle can also be modern and universal, but at the same time I wanted to capture growth and the act of evolving.”

The idea behind the design was to create something that represented, “the vision of Saudi Arabia while staying true to our roots,” she added.

One of the challenges for Al-Hammoud was to create a round table that could seat different numbers of people.

“It can be odd or even, so the design had to be smart. It took me a while to figure out how to do that. With guidance, I was able to work it out.

“I am really happy, because for a table like that they could have easily gone to the best furniture designers in the world, but they chose to believe in a local talent.”

Al-Hammoud has nine solo exhibitions to her name, with some of her artworks displayed at The British Museum, the Jeju National Museum in South Korea, the Greenbox Museum of Contemporary Art from Saudi Arabia in the Netherlands, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The UAE-based Barjeel Art Foundation has described Al-Hammoud as a pioneer in Saudi Arabia’s contemporary art movement.

She said: “I take art very seriously; I feel like it is a very important tool for education. It’s a window to tell people about who we are, it gives the true story of a certain civilization.”

She fell in love with Islamic art while conducting research on the topic and was fascinated by the philosophies and sciences behind each shape.

“My art has always had spiritual elements; it doesn’t talk about the moments I live in or the space I occupy. I speak about a higher dimension, spirituality, my place in the bigger scheme of things, and my connection to God,” she added.

Saudi crown prince thanks Greek officials for ‘warm reception’ after concluding official visit

Saudi crown prince thanks Greek officials for ‘warm reception’ after concluding official visit
Saudi crown prince thanks Greek officials for ‘warm reception’ after concluding official visit

  • The crown prince departed Athens earlier on Wednesday, where he held two days of talks with Greek officials
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of gratitude to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, following his official visit to Greece, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
“It gives me great pleasure, as I leave your friendly country, to express to Your Excellency my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality my accompanying delegation and myself received,” he said.
Prince Mohammed said: “This visit allowed us to emphasize the strength of relations between our two countries, and the common desire to strengthen them in all fields.”
The crown prince departed Athens earlier on Wednesday, where he held two days of talks with Greek officials on areas of expanding cooperation and relations between their two countries.
Prince Mohammed also sent a similar cable to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who he also held extensive talks with during his visit.

