You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Tadawul delists $931m government debt instrument on maturity 

Saudi Tadawul delists $931m government debt instrument on maturity 

Saudi Tadawul delists $931m government debt instrument on maturity 
Saudi Stock Exchange has delisted a debt issuance worth SR3.5 billion ($931 million) due to maturity. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cytve

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tadawul delists $931m government debt instrument on maturity 

Saudi Tadawul delists $931m government debt instrument on maturity 
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Stock Exchange has delisted a debt issuance worth SR3.5 billion ($931 million) due to maturity by the end of trading on Wednesday, according to a bourse filing. 

The delisting of issuance number 5-07-2017 comes with reference to the submitted request from the Ministry of Finance regarding changes for listed debt instruments issued by the government.

 

Topics: Tadawul TASI debt

Britain’s National Grid warns of tight electricity supply this winter

Britain’s National Grid warns of tight electricity supply this winter
Updated 28 July 2022
Reuters

Britain’s National Grid warns of tight electricity supply this winter

Britain’s National Grid warns of tight electricity supply this winter
  • Countries across Europe are making contingency plans for winter after Russia reduced natural gas flows and said supplies could be cut further or even stop
Updated 28 July 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s National Grid said on Thursday there could be periods where electricity supply is tight this winter, given uncertainty over supplies of Russian gas to Europe, but that it expects to be able to meet demand.
Countries across Europe are making contingency plans for winter after Russia reduced natural gas flows and said supplies could be cut further or even stop. Many European leaders believe those actions are a reaction to Western sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
“While Britain is not reliant on Russian gas to the extent that the rest of Europe is, it is clear that the cessation of flows of gas into Europe could have knock-on impacts, including very high prices,” National Grid’s Electricity System Operator (ESO) said in an early winter outlook published on Thursday.
Wholesale British gas prices have hit record highs this year, following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, in turn pushing up energy prices for consumers. A cap on the most widely used domestic energy contracts is expected to rise by around 65 percent in October.
Gas-fired power plants were responsible for more than 40 percent of Britain’s electricity production last year while the fossil fuel is also used to heat around 80 percent of British homes.
National Grid ESO said its modelling showed the tightest period for electricity demand and supply is likely to be in the first half of December.
During tight periods it can use its tools to bring more supply to the market, such as issuing electricity margin notices which alert generators that more power is needed, it said.
ESO has already secured contracts with operators of some coal-fired power plants to keep them open longer than scheduled to provide back-up electricity if needed this winter.
ESO’s base-case scenario assumes there are no disruptions to fuel supplies for power plants such as gas, and that power links with Europe are able to provide imports when needed.
It said however that issues with France’s nuclear power fleet mean there could be more exports of power to France from Britain when Britain’s electricity system is not tight.
ESO said average cold spell electricity demand is expected to peak at 59.5 gigawatts (GW) this winter, similar to last year.
Its base case for de-rated margin, which is a measure of the amount of excess capacity expected above peak electricity demand, is currently 4 GW for winter 2022/23, or 6.7 percent of capacity.
National Grid ESO is a separate legal entity within National Grid and is responsible for overseeing the country’s electricity supply.
In a separate announcement, National Grid’s gas transmission team said its current scenarios for winter gas demand range from 363 million cubic meters/day (mcm) for a mild winter to 465 mcm/day for a cold winter.
Further details on likely gas supply and demand scenarios are expected in September, National Grid said. Full winter outlooks for both gas and electricity supply will be published in autumn.

Topics: National Grid Britain Electricity prices winter

Related

UK’s National Grid to sell 60% stake in gas unit to Macquarie, BCI
Business & Economy
UK’s National Grid to sell 60% stake in gas unit to Macquarie, BCI
Global electricity demand slowing sharply: IEA
Business & Economy
Global electricity demand slowing sharply: IEA

IPOs in GCC gather momentum amid global volatility

IPOs in GCC gather momentum amid global volatility
Updated 27 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed
Salma Wael

IPOs in GCC gather momentum amid global volatility

IPOs in GCC gather momentum amid global volatility
  • Saudi Arabia’s stock market maintained its momentum in 2022 as it listed 17 companies
Updated 27 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed Salma Wael

RIYADH: Gulf markets have witnessed a banner year with regards to initial public offerings, benefiting from a war-driven surge in oil prices.

The Gulf Cooperation Council exchanges have seen an increase in foreign inflows despite ongoing global volatility, which sent shares to their lowest levels in years because of inflation and interest rate concerns.

Saudi Arabia’s stock market raised almost $9.3 billion through 15 IPOs last year, making it one of the most active markets in the Middle East and Africa.

Tadawul, or the Saudi Stock Exchange, maintained its momentum in 2022, as it listed 17 companies, raising $5.07 billion from IPOs in the first half of the year.

The main TASI index accounted for eight listings generating $4.4 billion, and the parallel Nomu market had nine listings worth $649 million. 

Among the major initial share sales were Elm Co., Nahdi Medical Co. and Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co., which sold out in record time.

Elm, Saudi Public Investment Fund’s digital security firm, ranked second among all high-flying stocks in the first half of 2022, gaining 70 percent since its listing this year.

Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co., whose IPO was 2,515 percent oversubscribed, suffered a 9 percent drop in share price since listing. 

Its pharmaceutical rival Nahdi, however, recorded a 9 percent jump in its stock price since its market debut, after the retail tranche of its IPO was oversubscribed 13 times.

The surge in IPOs further helped boost the value of foreign ownership in the Kingdom, which reached SR450 billion ($119.72 billion) by the end of the first quarter of 2022 — an increase of 209 percent compared to the same period last year.

The Saudi-listed companies with the highest foreign investor ownership are Alinma Tokio Marine Co., Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co., and United International Transportation Co., with 29, 28, and 27 percent foreign ownership, respectively. 

The Saudi stock market also witnessed a growth of 85 percent in GCC ownership to SR60.6 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2022 from SR32.7 billion two years ago.

Even as the Saudi market led the region in initial share sales in the first quarter of 2022, GCC peers also witnessed a flurry of IPOs since the start of the year. 

The outlook for the region is positive, and the IPO rally is only set to boom for the rest of the year, with many companies lined up for share sales in the oil-rich region.

Here’s an overview of some of the biggest GCC IPOs in 2022:

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority was one of the largest IPOs of the year globally. The state-owned utility raised $6.1 billion and attracted orders valued at $86 billion from investors. This offering marked the biggest regional IPO since Saudi oil giant Aramco raised over $25 billion in 2019.

Nahdi Medical Co.

Pharma chain operator Nahdi Medical Co. completed a $1.36 billion IPO on Saudi Arabia’s primary stock market in March. Present across the Kingdom and the UAE, the company held a 31 percent market share of total pharmacy sales in the Kingdom by the end of 2021.

Borouge

Petrochemicals maker Borouge’s $2 billion IPO drew $83 billion in orders from Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever share sale. Borouge, which is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Austrian chemicals producer Borealis, sold almost 3 billion shares, representing 10 percent of capital. The IPO attracted interest from prominent investors, including the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity.

TECOM Group

Dubai business park operator TECOM Group raised $454 million by selling 625 million shares in an IPO, with an offer price of $0.73 per share. The global offer attracted substantial demand from both institutional and retail investors, with a total gross demand of $9.6 billion and an oversubscription level of 21 times.

Abu Dhabi Ports

Abu Dhabi Ports, one of the leading logistics facilitators in the region, sold 1.25 million shares in an IPO worth $1.1 billion. Even as the shipping sector got hit by supply chain snags, the IPO of the port operator was a success as it attracted investor interest and made a strong debut on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Elm Co. 

Owned by the PIF, Riyadh-based digital security firm Elm Co. raised $820 million in proceeds from an IPO. The final offer price was $34.1 per share, the top end of an indicative range.

Topics: IPOs GCC Gulf markets

Related

Exclusive Saudi IPOs set for record year as H1 listings surpass entire of 2021: CMA chairman
Business & Economy
Saudi IPOs set for record year as H1 listings surpass entire of 2021: CMA chairman
GCC infrastructure index dragged down by 3% decline in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
GCC infrastructure index dragged down by 3% decline in Saudi Arabia

Gulf central banks lift rates as Fed makes second 75-bps hike

Gulf central banks lift rates as Fed makes second 75-bps hike
Updated 27 July 2022
Reuters

Gulf central banks lift rates as Fed makes second 75-bps hike

Gulf central banks lift rates as Fed makes second 75-bps hike
  • “The rates hikes by the GCC central banks continue to show commitment to the regional currency pegs to the USD,” said Malik
Updated 27 July 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Most Gulf central banks lifted their main interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, moving with the US Federal Reserve as their currencies are pegged to the dollar.
The Central Bank of Kuwait, the only one of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries that ties its currency to a basket rather than just the dollar, raised its key discount rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.5 percent.
The central banks of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain all raised their key rates by 75 bps to 3 percent, 3.75 percent, 3 percent and 3.25 percent, respectively.
“The rates hikes by the GCC central banks continue to show commitment to the regional currency pegs to the USD,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, adding Kuwait’s currency basket gave it more monetary flexibility.
The Fed hike comes on top of a 75-basis-point hike last month — its biggest since 1994 — and smaller moves in May and March, as it battles a 1980s-level breakout of inflation.
The Saudi Central Bank returned to moving in parallel with the Fed after it raised rates by 50 bps last month, deviating from the Fed’s move as it faces lower inflation than the rest of the Gulf.
“Inflation in the region is lower than in the US and so the same magnitude of monetary tightening is not required in the region. This is especially true for the GCC countries that introduced a fuel price cap,” Malik said.
The central bank of the UAE, the only GCC country that does not have a fuel price cap, said this month it expected inflation at 5.6 percent for 2022.
The Central Bank of Oman, the remaining GCC country, is widely expected to follow with a similar move.
“Our forecasts are already assuming some headwinds to non-oil economic activity and credit demand in the GCC from the fast pace of interest rate hikes in this cycle, especially as they build cumulatively,” Malik said.
“However, we see key development plans continuing to underpin economic activity. ”

Topics: GCC Central bank of Kuwait Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Related

Central Bank of Kuwait net foreign assets suffer biggest fall in at least 30 years
Business & Economy
Central Bank of Kuwait net foreign assets suffer biggest fall in at least 30 years
ADCB sees risks of global recession on the rise; not hitting worrying levels yet
Business & Economy
ADCB sees risks of global recession on the rise; not hitting worrying levels yet

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange tops region for market value increase

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange tops region for market value increase
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange tops region for market value increase

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange tops region for market value increase
  • The report found that several Arab markets declined in performance as a result of interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserves
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange recorded its highest rise in terms of market value and trading value at the end of the second quarter of 2022, according to the Arab Monetary Fund, Emirates News Agency reported.

The AMF reported Wednesday, in its quarterly bulletin on the performance of Arab stock markets, that the ADX gained $29.23 billion in market value, rising from $513.19 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022 to $542.42 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

It said the Dubai Financial Market’s market value increased by $24.45 billion, reaching $143.57 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2022, up from $119.12 billion in the first quarter.

According to the AMF, the market value of Arab financial markets listed in its database fell by 2.86 percent, or nearly $126.89 billion, reaching $4,311.93 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Most of the performance indicators of Arab stock exchanges had consistently declined, it noted.

The report added that several Arab markets declined in performance because of interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve and some international banks in the region, as well as inflationary pressures.

Topics: Abu Dhabi

Related

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s market cap hits $545bn
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s market cap hits $545bn
Bahrain-based GFH starts trading on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
Business & Economy
Bahrain-based GFH starts trading on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Clean Fuels Project places Kuwait among top exporters of oil byproducts

Clean Fuels Project places Kuwait among top exporters of oil byproducts
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Clean Fuels Project places Kuwait among top exporters of oil byproducts

Clean Fuels Project places Kuwait among top exporters of oil byproducts
  • Strategic project strengthens Kuwait’s global position in the oil refining industry
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

KUWAIT: The Clean Fuels Project is one of the largest and most significant projects in the history of the Kuwaiti oil sector as it will position Kuwait among major exporters of high-quality and eco-friendly products, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

The project is part of Kuwait’s effort to become a regional economic attraction hub and represents a historic milestone that will strengthen Kuwait’s position as an influential and competitive state capable of meeting stringent conditions in various global markets, as well as its global position in the oil refining industry by expanding and upgrading the Mina Abdullah and Mina Al-Ahmadi refineries.

In addition to advanced conversion capabilities, the operational excellence, reliability, safety performance and energy efficiency of the two refineries have been greatly improved.

Their clean products meet US, European, and Asian standards, including Euro-4 and Euro-5.

The equipment and technology used in the execution of this massive project were developed by 199 companies from 23 countries.

Kuwait National Petroleum Co. Deputy CEO for Administrative and Commercial Affairs and Official Spokesman Ahed Al-Khurayif stated that due to global oil industry advancement and variables in different environmental requirements locally and globally, the company has carried out the CFP, which has helped revamp product specifications in line with the required global standards.

According to KUNA, the project reflects the company’s overall strategic vision to become one of the most competitive and advanced refining companies in the world and manifests the optimal use of the country’s oil resources as one of the Kuwait Petroleum Corp.’s top strategic goals.

Al-Khurayif estimates that the CFP’s capex would be KD 4.68 billion (around $15.2 billion), citing the financing process as the largest in Kuwait’s oil industry history.

According to the company’s official, the KPC funded 30 percent of the project’s capex, while the remaining 70 percent was financed by foreign sources.

Because of the project’s massive size, it was divided into three major parts, each of which was carried out by a consortium of international companies, Al-Khurayif said.

Following the project’s successful completion, the refining capacity of the Mina Abdullah and Mina Al-Ahmadi refineries has increased to 454,000 and 346,000 barrels per day, respectively, according to the official. 

The 800,000-bpd quantity, combined with Al-Zour oil refinery’s expected 600,000-bpd production capacity, will bring the refined oil total to 1.4 million bpd, achieving the best value added and highest possible revenue from hydrocarbon resources, Al-Khurayif boasted.

One of the project’s primary goals is to increase the conversion capacity of the company’s refineries by converting heavy low-quality products into high-quality ones.

As a result of the products meeting Euro-4/Euro-5 standards, the environmental impact is greatly reduced due to the significantly lower content of SOx, NOx and other pollutants. 

Sulfur content in gasoline, for example, will be reduced from 500 ppm to 10 ppm, and in gasoil from 5,000 ppm to 10 ppm, he added.

Furthermore, the KNPC is now prepared to produce ship fuel oil containing 0.5 percent sulfur, in accordance with the International Maritime Organization’s 2020 requirements, he added.

Al-Khurayif stated that the CFP is one of the strategic projects that serve Kuwait’s Vision 2035 by providing job opportunities to Kuwaiti nationals.

Since its inception, the project has created approximately 800 jobs for Kuwaiti nationals while also developing their capabilities and skills, he said, adding that internal and external training courses were held for approximately 650 newly recruited employees. Nationals make up at least 30 percent of the workforce per contract.

Local spending was one of the project’s key aspects, Al-Khurayif said, with its contractors spending a total of KD 1.1 billion in the local market during all execution phases.

In terms of environmental significance, he said that the company’s products meet the most stringent global environmental specifications and that the project meets the needs of local power plants for clean low-sulfur fuel, thereby reducing environmental hazards. 

Topics: Oil refinery Kuwait

Related

Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate
Business & Economy
Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate
Kuwait oil upgrade project receives $22m budget boost 
Business & Economy
Kuwait oil upgrade project receives $22m budget boost 

Latest updates

Saudi Tadawul delists $931m government debt instrument on maturity 
Saudi Tadawul delists $931m government debt instrument on maturity 
Joe Biden looks to tamp down Taiwan tension during call with China’s Xi Jinping
Joe Biden looks to tamp down Taiwan tension during call with China’s Xi Jinping
Morocco steps up efforts to contain forest fires sweeping across north
Morocco steps up efforts to contain forest fires sweeping across north
UN Security Council condemns Myanmar executions
UN Security Council condemns Myanmar executions
Kim threatens to use nukes amid US, South Korea tensions
Kim threatens to use nukes amid US, South Korea tensions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.