Commodities Update — Gold firms; Soybeans at two-week high; Base metal prices surge

Commodities Update — Gold firms; Soybeans at two-week high; Base metal prices surge
Wheat rose 1.3 percent to $8.00-3/4 a bushel and corn gained 0.9 percent to $6.08-1/2 a bushel. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold firms; Soybeans at two-week high; Base metal prices surge

Commodities Update — Gold firms; Soybeans at two-week high; Base metal prices surge
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices extended gains on Thursday after comments on future interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than feared, dragging the dollar and Treasury yields lower.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,735.77 per ounce, as of 0436 GMT, after rising 1 percent to a two-week high in the previous session. US gold futures rose 0.9 percent to $1,734.50.

Silver gains

Spot silver gained 0.5 percent to $19.22 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.1 percent to $887.49. 

Palladium climbed 0.4 percent to $2,039.77.

Grains gain

Chicago soybean futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Thursday to their highest in more than two weeks, as hot and dry weather conditions expected in parts of the US Midwest threaten to reduce yields.

Wheat gained 1.3 percent while corn rose 0.9 percent.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 1.4 percent at $14.29 a bushel, as of 0331 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since July 11 at $14.34 a bushel.

Wheat rose 1.3 percent to $8.00-3/4 a bushel and corn gained 0.9 percent to $6.08-1/2 a bushel.

Base metals rally as less-hawkish Powell calms rate nerves

Prices of base metals rallied on Thursday, as comments by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell eased some investor worries about the pace of rate hikes, with sentiment buoyed by a weaker dollar and hopes of further stimulus from China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.1 percent at $7,723 a ton, as of 0147 GMT, speeding up a rally seen since last Thursday.

LME aluminum gained 1.5 percent to $2,458 a ton, while zinc climbed 1 percent to $3,086. 

Nickel was flat at $21,813, lead edged up 0.6 percent to $2,025 and tin rose 1.7 percent at $24,750 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

TASI continues to rebound, boosted by solid banking earnings: Opening bell

TASI continues to rebound, boosted by solid banking earnings: Opening bell
Updated 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI continues to rebound, boosted by solid banking earnings: Opening bell

TASI continues to rebound, boosted by solid banking earnings: Opening bell
Updated 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index started the week’s final session higher, buoyed by strong results from the Kingdom’s banking sector, which lifted investor hopes, despite the GCC's central banks increasing their interest rates on Wednesday by three quarters of a percentage point.

TASI edged 0.64 percent higher reaching 12,128, while the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 20,826 as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, added 0.57 percent, after reporting a 59 percent surge in first-half profit to SR9 billion ($2.4 billion).

Bank Albilad gained 0.61 percent following a 24 percent jump in profits for the first half of 2022, hitting SR1 billion.

Alinma Bank increased 1.18 percent, after reporting a 29 percent increase in first-half profits to SR1.7 billion.

Banque Saudi Fransi rose 0.6 percent, after its profits for the first half of 2022 increased 11 percent to SR1.7 billion.

Arab National Bank gained 1.97 percent, following a 29 percent jump in profits during the first half of 2022 to SR1.4 billion.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, opened flat, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi was up 1.24 percent.

Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, climbed 3.46 percent, following a 45 percent spike in profits for the first half of 2022 to SR679 million.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, started the day up 0.63 percent.

The National Co. for Glass Industries rose 5.26 percent, leading gainers, while Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. dropped 1.07 percent, leading the fallers.

Brent crude increased to $107.94 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate hit $98.75 a barrel, as of 9:59 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil Updates — Crude gains; S-Oil expects lower refining margins in Q3; Iranian tanker to retrieve confiscated oil cargo

Oil Updates — Crude gains; S-Oil expects lower refining margins in Q3; Iranian tanker to retrieve confiscated oil cargo
Updated 15 min 1 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude gains; S-Oil expects lower refining margins in Q3; Iranian tanker to retrieve confiscated oil cargo

Oil Updates — Crude gains; S-Oil expects lower refining margins in Q3; Iranian tanker to retrieve confiscated oil cargo
Updated 15 min 1 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil gained more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, buoyed by improved risk appetite among investors while lower crude inventories and a rebound in gasoline demand in the US supported prices.

Brent crude futures for September rose $1.20, or 1.1 percent, to $107.82 a barrel by 0158 GMT, after gaining $2.22 on Wednesday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $98.70 a barrel, up $1.44, or 1.5 percent, after rising $2.28 in the previous session.

South Korea’s S-Oil expects regional refining margins to fall in Q3

South Korea’s S-Oil Corp. said on Thursday that profits in the second quarter rose more than 200 percent. 

However, it expects regional refining margins to correct downward in the third quarter but stay elevated more than in previous cycles, supported by the tight supply situation in the global refining system, the company said in its earnings statement.

The company’s second-quarter operating profit rose 201.6 percent to 1.72 trillion won ($1.31 billion) over the same period a year ago, according to the statement.

In the April-June period, the refiner operated the crude distillation units at its 669,000 barrels per day refinery in the southeastern city of Ulsan at 93.8 percent of capacity, down from 98.4 percent in the previous quarter.

The refiner said it plans to carry out maintenance for its primary residue fluidized catalytic cracker in the second half of this year.

S-Oil’s largest shareholder is Saudi Aramco.

Iranian tanker to retrieve oil cargo confiscated by US this week

An Iranian-flagged tanker anchored off the Greek port of Piraeus is expected this week to retrieve part of its cargo of oil confiscated by the US and sail back to Iran following a Greek court ruling, government sources said on Wednesday.

The case has strained relations between Athens and Tehran amid growing tensions between Iran and the US.

The removal of oil from the Lana, formerly Pegas, prompted Iranian forces to seize two Greek tankers in the Middle East Gulf which have not yet been released.

“The (Greek) Supreme Court’s ruling... is in Iran’s favor,” a Greek government official said, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue. 

The official said the ruling, which has not been made public, had come to the government’s knowledge on Tuesday.

For over two months, the Iranian-flagged Lana remained under arrest off the Greek island of Evia, near the town of Karystos.

(With input from Reuters)

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market extended gains on Wednesday on the back of strong earnings in the banking sector as well as rising oil prices.

The main index TASI advanced 0.7 percent to 12,052. Similarly, the parallel Nomu market was up 0.2 percent to 20,823.

TASI was supported by gains in some of its biggest banks, including the Kingdom’s largest lender Saudi National Bank, Arab National Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Alinma Bank, and Bank Albilad — all of which posted profit hikes for the first half of 2022.

This was in line with most major Gulf Cooperation Council stock markets, led by a 2-percent gain in the Omani bourse, followed by 1.7 percent for Qatar’s QSI.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, and Bahrain added between 0.3 and 0.4 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian EGX30 index lost 0.7 percent.

Oil prices gained on Thursday, with Brent crude surging 1 percent to $107.69 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate up to $98.55 a barrel by 9:02 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, saw its half-year profits soar by 45 percent to SR679 million ($180 million)

Thoub Al-Aseel Co.’s profit dropped 9 percent to SR44 million in the first half of 2022

Arab National Bank posted a 29 percent increase in profit during the first half of 2022

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. recorded a 72 percent profit drop for the first half of 2022 on the back of higher feedstock costs and lower selling prices

Saudi stock exchange delisted a debt issuance worth SR3.4 billion on Wednesday

The National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, saw its half-year profit jump 265 percent to SR72.4 million

Banque Saudi Fransi recorded an 11 percent profit surge to SR1.7 billion for the first half of 2022

Saudi Alamar Foods completed the retail tranche of its initial public offering with SR847 million worth of subscriptions

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Agricultural Livestock Investment Co. to study the possibility of collaboration to enhance food security

Calendar

July 28, 2022

End of Saudi Networkers Services Co.’s IPO subscription

August 1, 2022

Future Care Trading Co. will start trading its shares on Nomu

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

'Vision 2030 offers companies myriad opportunities,' says Saudi-French Business Council chief Mohamed Ben Laden

‘Vision 2030 offers companies myriad opportunities,’ says Saudi-French Business Council chief Mohamed Ben Laden
Updated 28 July 2022
Sarah Sfeir

‘Vision 2030 offers companies myriad opportunities,’ says Saudi-French Business Council chief Mohamed Ben Laden

‘Vision 2030 offers companies myriad opportunities,’ says Saudi-French Business Council chief Mohamed Ben Laden
  • Hundred of Saudis now work in French companies and partnerships across the Kingdom, Ben Laden tells Arab News
  • CAFS’s aim is to develop, promote and support economic relations between France and Saudi Arabia, says council president
Updated 28 July 2022
Sarah Sfeir

PARIS: Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s social and economic reform agenda, has created tremendous opportunities for foreign direct investment from France and other major economies, Mohamed Ben Laden, president of the Saudi-French Business Council, told Arab News ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to France.

After spending Tuesday and Wednesday in the Greek capital Athens holding talks, the crown prince was scheduled to arrve in Paris on Thursday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and representatives of the country’s business community.

Saudi Arabia and France enjoy robust economic ties. In 2021, France imported $3.8 billion worth of Saudi goods, while it exported $3.23 billion to the Kingdom, according to the UN’s Comtrade international trade database.

Furthermore, France is Saudi Arabia’s largest European investor, and the third largest in the world, representing nearly 10 percent of its foreign direct investments. “This number is likely to grow in the coming years since Vision 2030 offers so many opportunities,” Ben Laden told Arab News.

“French groups know that investing in the Kingdom is sometimes complex but never risky. They look forward to the opportunities and future privatizations that are perceived as growth drivers. Significant projects exist in tourism, transport, circular economy and oil, but it is not up to me to unveil ongoing negotiations.”

Ben Laden said Vision 2030 has been a game changer for foreign investment — something the Saudi-French Business Council, or CAFS, known in French as the Conseil d’Affaires Franco-Saoudien, has been eager to promote.

“Vision 2030 offers growing opportunities for French companies with the intention of developing in Saudi Arabia,” he said. “The evolution in trade and investment laws simplify the arrival of new foreign companies.

“France is already Saudi Arabia’s main European partner, ranking third after the UAE and USA. Industrial investments continue to grow as can be seen with the projects recently announced by Electricite de France’s EDF, Total and others.”

In addition, efforts to attract and streamline investment in Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 reform agenda have made the Kingdom a far more attractive destination for smaller French enterprises.

“We often think of the large groups that have been present in the Kingdom for some time now, namely Total, Engie, EDF, RATPDev, AirLiquide,” said Ben Laden. “However, Vision 2030 offers a myriad of opportunities to smaller French companies.”

One added benefit of this new investment is job creation. According to Ben Laden, several hundred Saudis now work for French companies and in partnerships across the Kingdom. And this number is growing, keeping pace with the process of Saudization facilitated by the presence of a quality workforce.

“Saudi youth are hardworking and buy into the values of Vision 2030,” he said.

As one of the first business councils founded by the Saudi Chamber of Commerce in 2003, CAFS has hosted dozens of sessions addressing bilateral trade and investments in both countries and played a major role in developing economic ties.

Ben Laden said CAFS’ aim is to develop, promote and support economic relations between the Kingdom and France. Therefore, regular visits to both countries are organized several times a year to discover new industrial sectors or regions and assess potential cooperation opportunities.

“Our primary role is to help the companies by supporting them and helping them discover the multiple existing opportunities. In parallel, we highlight the legal and competitive framework which holds many advantages,” he said.

“Similarly, if need be, we serve as an interface with the authorities to bypass small administrative difficulties and in rare cases, fortunately, to absorb tensions between companies in both countries.”

Ben Laden emphasized that CAFS is a body for facilitation and exchange. Rather than coaxing companies to come to Saudi Arabia, its role is to guide them in their choice of partners and targets.

“Our administrations — Saudi and French — are similar in their complexity, and being counseled helps to avoid costly errors, so with the help of our friends, the foreign trade advisers, we are here to share our experiences,” he said. “The council is an open structure which will gladly welcome new members in its ranks.”

Trust is at the heart of the development of trade relations between any two sides, said Ben Laden. Therefore CAFS helps companies from both countries to get acquainted and establish relationships. It also helps firms to obtain funding for projects so they can settle in either of the two countries.

Ben Laden believes the development of tourism in AlUla and on the Red Sea coast, as well as recent growth in the entertainment sector, are precious opportunities for French companies wishing to operate in the Kingdom.

“We are only at the beginning of an investment cycle of tens of billions of euros.” 

Healthcare provider Future Care to debut on Saudi Exchange next week

Healthcare provider Future Care to debut on Saudi Exchange next week
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

Healthcare provider Future Care to debut on Saudi Exchange next week

Healthcare provider Future Care to debut on Saudi Exchange next week
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based healthcare provider Future Care Trading Co. will start trading its shares on the Kingdom’s stock market on Aug. 1.

The company will join the parallel market, known as Nomu, as a direct listing, according to a bourse filing.

Future Care’s application to list its shares on Nomu was approved by the Capital Market Authority in June.

Established in 2016, the Jeddah-based firm offers a wide range of home healthcare services and facilities.

