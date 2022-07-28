You are here

Saudi FM receives call from Turkish counterpart

Saudi FM receives call from Turkish counterpart
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The diplomats discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation between both countries to serve mutual aspirations. They also reviewed several regional and international issues of common interest.

Biofach exhibition to be hosted in Saudi Arabia this November

Biofach exhibition to be hosted in Saudi Arabia this November
The Kingdom to host the Biofach exhibit in November. (Supplied)
RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the international exhibition of organic products Biofach and its accompanying international conference, which will be held for the first time in Riyadh.

The three-day exhibition will be held from Nov. 7-9 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The official announcement was made by Assistant Undersecretary for Agricultural Affairs at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture Sulaiman Al-Khateeb, who, along with a Saudi delegation, is taking part in the current Biofach exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany, from July 26-29.

Sulaiman Al-Khateeb, agriculture affairs assistant undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. (Supplied)

“The exhibition attracts qualitative participation from organic production input companies, organic farms, commercial centers, specialized organic stores, service companies and agencies, specialized associations, local and international organizations concerned with organic agriculture, and import and export companies,” said Al-Khateeb.

Through the event, the Kingdom aims to establish a leading position in the field of organic agriculture, promote the role of the ministry globally, support the local organic production sector and empower start-up companies. It is the world’s largest trade fair for organic food and agriculture and a magnet for major investors, distributors, suppliers and solution providers in the organic products industry.

The exhibition aims to attract major international companies and experts specializing in organic agriculture from all over the world, raise awareness of the importance of organic agriculture and a sustainable lifestyle and exchange knowledge on the most prominent issues concerning the organic community.

Biofach has previously been held in seven countries: the US, Brazil, Thailand, India, China, Japan and Germany.

The next edition in November will be accompanied by a conference featuring the participation of 50 speakers, over 2,000 local and international representatives of the most prominent global companies, entrepreneurs, international investors and academics.

The event will also highlight innovations in the field of organic products and feature lectures, workshops, franchise competitions and the participation of Saudi families involved in organic production.

Those who would like to participate or reserve a space to display their products at Biofach Saudi Arabia can register at the following link: https://www.biofach-saudiarabia.com/.

Surgery to separate Yemeni conjoined twins begins

Surgery to separate Yemeni conjoined twins begins
RIYADH: A team of surgeons on Thursday morning began the complex operation to separate Yemeni conjoined twins Mawaddah and Rahma, state news agency SPA has reported.
The 11-hour operation, funded by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), aims to safely separate the two, who were born conjoined to the lower chest and abdomen.
Earlier examinations showed the twin girls share a liver and intestines and are suspected to be attached by a heart membrane.
The procedure, upon the directives from King Salman, is being done at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh.
The team of 28 doctors, specialists, and nurses will perform the delicate surgical procedures in six stages involving the separation of the liver and intestines and organ reconstruction.
KSRelief’s Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme has so far sponsored 52 separation surgeries involving over 124 twins from 23 countries, according to SPA.

Focus to be on partnerships during Saudi crown prince’s visit to France

Focus to be on partnerships during Saudi crown prince’s visit to France
PARIS: The visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Paris and his anticipated meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron is a sign of the strength of Saudi Arabia’s relationship with France and of the depth of the bonds of their friendship.

The most significant element of the visit is the timing, amid a turbulent international and regional climate and only a few days after US President Joe Biden’s trip to the Gulf.

The crown prince’s visit illustrates the desire expressed by a number of nations, including Saudi Arabia, to diversify cooperation with the rest of the world, even in areas traditionally reserved for America.

In this context, France holds a special place, given the regular and sustained relations between Macron and the crown prince, as evidenced by the trip made by the French leader to the Kingdom as part of his January tour of the Gulf.

In Paris, while addressing various aspects of bilateral relations, the two leaders will review the economic partnership and ways to strengthen it in sectors of mutual interest.

During their meeting in January, they agreed to strengthen the participation of the private sector in economic exchanges, as well as the sharing of expertise and the development of skills.

Vision 2030, initiated by the Saudi crown prince, and the France 2030 economic plan, are vectors of opportunities and convergence.

The respective commitments in the field of environmental and biodiversity protection will also be on the agenda.

Macron and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will once again emphasize the importance of commitment to the fight against climate change on the basis of the Paris Agreement. And the Kingdom’s own ambitious twin Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives are firmly supported by France.

The visit will also provide an opportunity to discuss cultural relations between the two countries, an area in which Paris and Riyadh have succeeded in establishing a fruitful cooperation for the development of the AlUla region. The two leaders aim to grow the collaboration, particularly in the development of museums, the preservation of heritage, and film production.

On a more strategic level, energy security, in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will be high on the agenda. A source suggested the Saudi crown prince would give assurances to Macron over the Kingdom’s efforts to mitigate the crisis.

France will be looking to present itself as a major partner in view of the American disengagement from the Middle East, and the Saudi desire to diversify partners both on a military and economic level.

Talks on the Palestinian issue are a certainty and the same goes for Lebanon, a country mired in an endemic political crisis and inertia that has prevented even its closest partners from coming to its aid.

The other focus of discussions will be on the Iranian nuclear issue and its regional repercussions. Macron has maintained that the solution to the impasse involves a return as soon as possible to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal signed with Tehran in 2015.

In this context, the meeting with the crown prince will give Macron the chance to reaffirm to Saudi Arabia, and other countries in the region, that France is ready to participate in the development of the outline of a new partnership.

For Macron, who has just started his second presidential term, this is undoubtedly a way of initiating a new dynamic of foreign policy with regard to the Middle East region.

Empowerment of Saudi playwrights tackled in theater arts commission’s virtual meeting

Empowerment of Saudi playwrights tackled in theater arts commission’s virtual meeting
JEDDAH: The Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission on Wednesday staged its eighth open meeting.

Tahani Al-Ghribi, the commission’s director general of events management and audience experience, led the virtual session that focused on the Kingdom’s representation internationally in the theater sector.

 

 

Participants were able to find out more about the aims of the initiative while engaging with established and up-and-coming artists.

The project will look to empower Saudi playwrights, while promoting the country’s theater and performing arts around the world, and the sector’s involvement in international cultural forums and knowledge-exchange schemes.

By working with foreign artists and specialists in the industry, the commission plans to further develop the Kingdom’s burgeoning theater sector.

Saudi 100 Brands exhibition kicks off in New York, highlighting Kingdom’s culture and heritage

Saudi 100 Brands exhibition kicks off in New York, highlighting Kingdom’s culture and heritage
RIYADH: The Saudi 100 Brands exhibition opened its doors yesterday in New York, displaying the works of 100 Saudi designers that reflect the culture and heritage of the Kingdom through demi-couture, bridal wear, bags, jewelry and much more.
Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, the Saudi ambassador to the US, inaugurated the opening ceremony of the exhibition with a speech.
“I will tell you that the collections that you see here are inspired by Arabia, but they are made for the world. That is the magic that the Saudi Fashion Commission has brought by bringing the collections to New York, the heart of the fashion world,” she said.
“Creativity is not born in one country. Culture is not defined by a border. And what you’re about to see is a symbol that has nothing to do with politics, that has nothing to do with governments, but has everything to do with the human spirit.”

One of the designs displayed at the Saudi 100 Brands exhibition in New York. (Supplied)


The Saudi Fashion Commission, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, hosted the exhibition and chose the designers based on the uniqueness and cultural relevance of their pieces.
The fashion exhibition will take place from July 26 to Aug. 7, 2022, at the Iron23 venue in New York.
Among the attendees at the opening ceremony were Venezuelan-American fashion designer Carolina Herrera and Lebanese fashion designer Reem Acra.
The Saudi 100 brand is a global traveling exhibition featuring a curated selection of clothing and accessories from 100 Saudi designers.
The designers were chosen from a pool of 1,500 and finalized into the top 100 based on their pieces.
The exhibition is split into eight categories: ready-to-wear, modest, concept, premiere, demi-couture, bridal, bags and jewelry.
One of the 100 Saudi brands chosen is Loodyana, which was established in Jeddah in 2001 and has been creating pieces for the past 21 years.
The brand is known for its luxurious kaftans and ready-to-wear evening dresses. The designers behind the brand are the Al-Haqbani sisters, born and raised in the Kingdom.

 


The designers shared that their brand values and design inspirations are rooted in their love for family and the balance women bring to life.
The brand uses intricate embroidery and modern silhouettes to combine traditional and contemporary features together in distinct pieces that reflect the culture of the Kingdom.
“We were so excited to go through a new experience,” Abeer Al-Haqbani, cofounder of Loodyana, told Arab News.
The designer said she was grateful to be one of the Saudi fashion designers chosen to present their work in New York. “We are making history today,” she said.
The Loodyana design highlighted at the exhibition is a black off-the-shoulder dress with a set of embroidered gloves.
“Women are the backbone of the family. Our gown design is the beautiful armor that protects the delicate spirit of the woman inside the dress,” Al-Haqbani said.
The design team shared that they drew inspiration from memories of the family gatherings they had growing up in the Saudi mountains.
“The hard outline of the distant mountains is the inspiration behind the A-line shape of the gown design. The mystery created by the darkness of the thick fog enveloping the mountains is reflected in the gray shine of the beaded hand embroidery applied to the fabric,” Al-Haqbani explained.
The cofounder highlighted that the intricate design took over four months to create.
“Just as there is a fragile and delicate allure hidden in the rough-edged mountains and rocky landscape, there is exquisite femininity hidden in the strong silhouette of our dress,” she said.
The designers initially discovered that their brand had been selected for the exhibition when they received an email from Princess Reema and Manuel Arnaut, the editor in chief of Vogue Arabia.
The exhibition will continue throughout the upcoming week and is open to the public. Admission is free, but attendees must request a ticket through the link https://www.saudi100brands.nyc.

 

