  Albanian Prime Minister thanks Saudi crown prince for multimillion dollar fund

Albanian Prime Minister thanks Saudi crown prince for multimillion dollar fund

Albanian Prime Minister thanks Saudi crown prince for multimillion dollar fund
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama reviewed bilateral ties with Mohammed bin Salman during the crown prince's Greece visit. (AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Albanian Prime Minister thanks Saudi crown prince for multimillion dollar fund

Albanian Prime Minister thanks Saudi crown prince for multimillion dollar fund
  Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama met with Mohammed bin Salman during the crown prince's visit to Greece
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Albania’s prime minister has thanked the Saudi crown prince for a multimillion dollar cash fund the Kingdom gave his country.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama met with Mohammed bin Salman during the crown prince’s visit to Greece on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Rama thanked Mohammed bin Salman for the Kingdom’s $50 million support and for the Public Investment Fund’s interest in investment opportunities in Albania worth about $200-$300 million.

The two leaders also reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to boost cooperation in several fields including economy, politics, and infrastructure investment.

And they explored potential cooperation in several regional and international issues of common interest.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments, and efforts made in their regard.

Topics: Albania Edi Rama CP Greece France Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM receives call from Turkish counterpart

Saudi FM receives call from Turkish counterpart
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The diplomats discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation between both countries to serve mutual aspirations. They also reviewed several regional and international issues of common interest.

Topics: Prince Faisal bin Farhan Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan #turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu

Biofach exhibition to be hosted in Saudi Arabia this November

Biofach exhibition to be hosted in Saudi Arabia this November
The Kingdom to host the Biofach exhibit in November. (Supplied)
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

Biofach exhibition to be hosted in Saudi Arabia this November

Biofach exhibition to be hosted in Saudi Arabia this November
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the international exhibition of organic products Biofach and its accompanying international conference, which will be held for the first time in Riyadh.

The three-day exhibition will be held from Nov. 7-9 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The official announcement was made by Assistant Undersecretary for Agricultural Affairs at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture Sulaiman Al-Khateeb, who, along with a Saudi delegation, is taking part in the current Biofach exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany, from July 26-29.

Sulaiman Al-Khateeb, agriculture affairs assistant undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. (Supplied)

“The exhibition attracts qualitative participation from organic production input companies, organic farms, commercial centers, specialized organic stores, service companies and agencies, specialized associations, local and international organizations concerned with organic agriculture, and import and export companies,” said Al-Khateeb.

Through the event, the Kingdom aims to establish a leading position in the field of organic agriculture, promote the role of the ministry globally, support the local organic production sector and empower start-up companies. It is the world’s largest trade fair for organic food and agriculture and a magnet for major investors, distributors, suppliers and solution providers in the organic products industry.

The exhibition aims to attract major international companies and experts specializing in organic agriculture from all over the world, raise awareness of the importance of organic agriculture and a sustainable lifestyle and exchange knowledge on the most prominent issues concerning the organic community.

Biofach has previously been held in seven countries: the US, Brazil, Thailand, India, China, Japan and Germany.

The next edition in November will be accompanied by a conference featuring the participation of 50 speakers, over 2,000 local and international representatives of the most prominent global companies, entrepreneurs, international investors and academics.

The event will also highlight innovations in the field of organic products and feature lectures, workshops, franchise competitions and the participation of Saudi families involved in organic production.

Those who would like to participate or reserve a space to display their products at Biofach Saudi Arabia can register at the following link: https://www.biofach-saudiarabia.com/.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh

Surgery to separate Yemeni conjoined twins begins

Surgery to separate Yemeni conjoined twins begins
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

Surgery to separate Yemeni conjoined twins begins

Surgery to separate Yemeni conjoined twins begins
  The 11-hour operation aims to safely separate the two, born conjoined to the lower chest and abdomen
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A team of surgeons on Thursday morning began the complex operation to separate Yemeni conjoined twins Mawaddah and Rahma, state news agency SPA has reported.
The 11-hour operation, funded by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), aims to safely separate the two, who were born conjoined to the lower chest and abdomen.
Earlier examinations showed the twin girls share a liver and intestines and are suspected to be attached by a heart membrane.
The procedure, upon the directives from King Salman, is being done at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh.
The team of 28 doctors, specialists, and nurses will perform the delicate surgical procedures in six stages involving the separation of the liver and intestines and organ reconstruction.
KSRelief’s Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme has so far sponsored 52 separation surgeries involving over 124 twins from 23 countries, according to SPA.

Focus to be on partnerships during Saudi crown prince’s visit to France

Focus to be on partnerships during Saudi crown prince’s visit to France
Updated 28 July 2022
Arlette Khouri

Focus to be on partnerships during Saudi crown prince’s visit to France

Focus to be on partnerships during Saudi crown prince’s visit to France
  • Trip to Europe comes as Saudi Arabia diversifies cooperation across wider range of countries
  • France will present itself as a major partner in the context of US disengagement from Middle East
Updated 28 July 2022
Arlette Khouri

PARIS: The visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Paris and his anticipated meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron is a sign of the strength of Saudi Arabia’s relationship with France and of the depth of the bonds of their friendship.

The most significant element of the visit is the timing, amid a turbulent international and regional climate and only a few days after US President Joe Biden’s trip to the Gulf.

The crown prince’s visit illustrates the desire expressed by a number of nations, including Saudi Arabia, to diversify cooperation with the rest of the world, even in areas traditionally reserved for America.

In this context, France holds a special place, given the regular and sustained relations between Macron and the crown prince, as evidenced by the trip made by the French leader to the Kingdom as part of his January tour of the Gulf.

In Paris, while addressing various aspects of bilateral relations, the two leaders will review the economic partnership and ways to strengthen it in sectors of mutual interest.

During their meeting in January, they agreed to strengthen the participation of the private sector in economic exchanges, as well as the sharing of expertise and the development of skills.

Vision 2030, initiated by the Saudi crown prince, and the France 2030 economic plan, are vectors of opportunities and convergence.

The respective commitments in the field of environmental and biodiversity protection will also be on the agenda.

Macron and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will once again emphasize the importance of commitment to the fight against climate change on the basis of the Paris Agreement. And the Kingdom’s own ambitious twin Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives are firmly supported by France.

The visit will also provide an opportunity to discuss cultural relations between the two countries, an area in which Paris and Riyadh have succeeded in establishing a fruitful cooperation for the development of the AlUla region. The two leaders aim to grow the collaboration, particularly in the development of museums, the preservation of heritage, and film production.

On a more strategic level, energy security, in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will be high on the agenda. A source suggested the Saudi crown prince would give assurances to Macron over the Kingdom’s efforts to mitigate the crisis.

France will be looking to present itself as a major partner in view of the American disengagement from the Middle East, and the Saudi desire to diversify partners both on a military and economic level.

Talks on the Palestinian issue are a certainty and the same goes for Lebanon, a country mired in an endemic political crisis and inertia that has prevented even its closest partners from coming to its aid.

The other focus of discussions will be on the Iranian nuclear issue and its regional repercussions. Macron has maintained that the solution to the impasse involves a return as soon as possible to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal signed with Tehran in 2015.

In this context, the meeting with the crown prince will give Macron the chance to reaffirm to Saudi Arabia, and other countries in the region, that France is ready to participate in the development of the outline of a new partnership.

For Macron, who has just started his second presidential term, this is undoubtedly a way of initiating a new dynamic of foreign policy with regard to the Middle East region.

Topics: CP Greece France

Empowerment of Saudi playwrights tackled in theater arts commission’s virtual meeting

Empowerment of Saudi playwrights tackled in theater arts commission’s virtual meeting
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

Empowerment of Saudi playwrights tackled in theater arts commission’s virtual meeting

Empowerment of Saudi playwrights tackled in theater arts commission’s virtual meeting
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission on Wednesday staged its eighth open meeting.

Tahani Al-Ghribi, the commission’s director general of events management and audience experience, led the virtual session that focused on the Kingdom’s representation internationally in the theater sector.

 

 

Participants were able to find out more about the aims of the initiative while engaging with established and up-and-coming artists.

The project will look to empower Saudi playwrights, while promoting the country’s theater and performing arts around the world, and the sector’s involvement in international cultural forums and knowledge-exchange schemes.

By working with foreign artists and specialists in the industry, the commission plans to further develop the Kingdom’s burgeoning theater sector.

Topics: Saudi artists Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission

