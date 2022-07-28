Kingdom Holding buys $283m stake in UK-based insurer Phoenix Group

RIYADH: Saudi Kingdom Holding Co. has acquired a SR1.06 billion ($283 million) stake in UK-based insurer Phoenix Group, which has over 13 million customers across the UK and Europe.

The Saudi-listed PIF-backed investment firm, with assets worth more than SR50 billion, has consequently increased its ownership in Phoenix Group to 3.79 percent, a bourse filing showed.

“This investment is a continuation of KHC's strategy to invest in blue-chip companies that are considered market leaders in their field,” the company said.

The move comes as an extension to a SR12.8 billion investment program that was announced by KHC earlier this year. Most recently, it bought a SR1.01 billion stake in UK fund manager M&G plc.

Prior to that, Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal sold part of his stake in KHC to the Public Investment Fund in a $1.5 billion deal, reducing his interest to 78.13 percent.