Kaaba adorned in new Kiswa Saturday as world watches

Kaaba adorned in new Kiswa Saturday as world watches
The cost of making a new 850-kilogram Kiswa is estimated to cost SR25 million, or over $6.5 million making it the world’s most expensive covering. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

  • Shift in traditional change from eve of Arafat to Muharram 1
  • The covering weighs over 850kg and costs $6.5m
Arab News

MAKKAH: One of the most watched ceremonies in the Islamic world takes place this Saturday when the Kaaba is adorned with its new Kiswa.

In a change of tradition, the General Presidency for the Two Holy Mosques will perform the annual event on the night of the new Islamic year of Muharram 1, 1444, or Saturday, July 30.

This marks “a shift from a decades-old custom of replacing it on the eve of Arafat, as per a royal decision issued recently,” said Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the body.

The Kiswa, or the covering of the Kaaba, is replaced annually in a tradition observed for centuries.

For many decades the Kiswa was replaced on the morning of Dhul Hijjah 9, when pilgrims depart to the plains of Arafat. This was usually the time when the Haram was empty, to allow for the smooth replacement.

The new Kiswa will stay in place until Hajj next year.

A team of 200 Saudi technicians working at the King Abdulaziz Complex for Manufacturing the Kaaba’s Kiswa, will carry out the task.

The factory does the weaving, stitching and printing by hand and machines using 47 pieces of cloth and thread. The world’s largest computerized sewing machine, at 16 meters in length, carries out the process.

The cloth is stitched together in five different parts and fixed to the base with copper rings.

Around 670 kilograms of raw silk is dyed black at the complex.

The Kiswa is decorated with Quranic verses embroidered onto the cloth with 120 kilograms of 21-karat gold thread and 100 kilograms of silver thread.

The cost of making a new 850-kilogram Kiswa is estimated to cost SR25 million, or over $6.5 million, making it the world’s most expensive covering.

Riyadh deputy governor welcomes Djibouti ambassador for talks

Riyadh deputy governor welcomes Djibouti ambassador for talks
Updated 9 min 32 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

  • Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama discuss area of mutual interest
  • Two sides held ‘cordial conversations and exchanged ideas,’ envoy says
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of Riyadh region, met Djibouti’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama on Tuesday to discuss areas of mutual interest.

The envoy, who is also dean of the diplomatic corps, told Arab News he was pleased to have had the opportunity to meet the prince and discuss matters with him and other senior officials.

“We had cordial conversations and exchanged ideas on a number of topics of common interest,” he said.

“I thanked Prince Mohammed, and Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Riyadh region, and Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, the mayor of Riyadh, for all their cooperation and distinguished presence in honoring and interacting with diplomats and embassies accredited to the Kingdom at various programs.

“The discussions focused on various subjects, particularly the situation of Djiboutian nationals residing in the Riyadh region,” he added.

Bamakhrama also congratulated Prince Mohammed on the great achievements made by Riyadh and the Kingdom in general, and praised the NEOM Smart City project after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday announced plans for The Line development there.

“The Line, a smart city project, is beyond imagination in NEOM, Saudi Arabia. An important addition to King Salman’s accomplishments and the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Such exceptional projects reassure the leading role of KSA under its wise leadership,” he said on Twitter.

His post was alongside a tweet by NEOM that said: “Presenting a 170 km vertical city that can be traveled end to end in 20 minutes. Giving residents a convenient lifestyle within 5-minute walk neighborhoods and communities organized in three dimensions, THE LINE is the future of urban living.”

The crown prince said on Monday that The Line would epitomize “ideal living” and address humanity’s urgent challenges.

“NEOM is one of the most important projects of Saudi Vision 2030, and The Line is an affirmation of our firm commitment to presenting a project to the whole world. NEOM is a place for those who dream of a better tomorrow,” he said.

French president receives Saudi crown prince at Elysee Palace

French president receives Saudi crown prince at Elysee Palace
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

  • A dinner will be held in honor of the crown prince who is on an official visit to France
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was welcomed to the Elysee Palace in Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening.

A working dinner will be held in honor of the crown prince who is on an official visit to France.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s accompanying delegation arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday. (AFP)

Prince Mohammed’s accompanying delegation includes the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and Minister of State and member of the Council of Ministers Musaid Al-Aiban.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday July 28, 2022. (SPA)

The crown prince will discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields with Macron, Al-Ekhbariya news channel reported.

France’s ambassador to the Kingdom Ludovic Pouille said he was “very honored” to be invited to the dinner hosted by Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday July 28, 2022. (SPA)

 

Saudi Ministry of Justice extends Najiz legal services to premium residency holders

Saudi Ministry of Justice extends Najiz legal services to premium residency holders
Updated 28 July 2022
Rashid Hassan

  • “Premium residency holders in Saudi Arabia can use several judicial services digitally using the Najiz portal,” the ministry tweeted
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice announced that it has enabled judicial e-services through the Najiz portal for premium residency holders in the Kingdom.

“Premium residency holders in Saudi Arabia can use several judicial services digitally using the Najiz portal,” the ministry tweeted.

According to the Law of Premium Residency, the services include the notarization of real estate ownership and the utilization of real estate in Makkah and Madinah, added the ministry.

Available through the Najiz.sa page or the Najiz app for various smart devices, the services are classified into several categories including judiciary, enforcement, real property, declarations and powers of attorney, social cases, and licensing.

Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, advisor and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News: “This decision by the Ministry of Justice is a welcome move since it will make it easier for premium residency holders to carry out notarization services remotely of residential property ownership as well as the utilization of real estate in Makkah and Madinah.

“This will be made in coordination with the Premium Residency Center,” he said, adding premium residency is “part of the Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at providing incentives to foreign investors and entrepreneurs as well as experts in various fields to reside permanently in the Kingdom and be part of its rapid development. 

“It will also help in combating commercial concealment and money laundering and illegal money transfers abroad, in addition to contributing to the national economy through collected fees. It will allow card holders to invest their money in the Kingdom, thus contributing to the Saudi economy as well as benefiting themselves. It will also increase competitiveness in the Saudi business environment and economy and promote and enhance the investment environment which will help achieve the national objectives and support the national economy.” 

The Premium Residency Center offers both annual and permanent premium residency.  

The holders receive several benefits including being able to conduct business under the Foreign Investment Law, own real estate, exemption from expat and dependent fees, and own more than two vehicles.

The Privileged Residency Permit Law was issued in 2019 by a royal decree after it was approved by the Saudi Council of Ministers, headed by King Salman.

The most important feature of premium residency is that its holders do not require a Saudi sponsor or employer.

EU wants to enhance ties with Saudi Arabia, GCC countries: Spokesman

EU wants to enhance ties with Saudi Arabia, GCC countries: Spokesman
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

  • EU wants to enhance its relationship with Saudi Arabia, particularly in the field of energy and green transition
  • European bloc wants to engage further both with the GCC and its member states
Arab News

RIYADH: The European Union seeks to enhance relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, an EU spokesman said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, the EU lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said: “The European Union, Saudi Arabia, and all countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council share the interest to develop this relation, our cooperation.”

He added that the European bloc wants to enhance its partnership with GCC countries because “that is something mutually beneficial for us and for people in these countries.”

“So this is one of the objectives of the EU and we want to engage further both with the GCC and its member states including Saudi Arabia,” Stano said.

The EU wants to enhance its relationship with Saudi Arabia in a number of fields, particularly in the field of energy and green transition, the spokesperson added.

Saudi female beekeeper wins gold medal in prestigious global honey competition

Saudi female beekeeper wins gold medal in prestigious global honey competition
Updated 28 July 2022
Nada Hameed

  • It was the first time Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari had taken part in the awards scheme
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: A female Saudi beekeeper is tasting sweet success on the international stage after winning a gold medal for her honey in a prestigious global competition.

Businesswoman Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari, from the Hail region, scooped the accolade for best-quality talah (acacia) honey in the world at the London Honey Awards.

It was the first time the enterprising apiarist had taken part in the awards scheme, and she told Arab News: “Winning was one of my biggest wishes for this year. I could not believe it at first, to win is a wonderful feeling.

“It gave me a great boost to keep the good work up and participate in more competitions.”

The annual London Honey Awards competitions aim to inform honey-growers, producers, beekeepers, processors, and retailers, who distribute their standardized products legally, to preserve and ameliorate the quality of their branded items by promoting high-quality honey products in all aspects of its use and consumption.

Al-Shimmari is the only female honey farmer in Hail and is known in the Kingdom as “the beekeeper of the north.”

She and two other award winners were recently honored for their achievements by Hail Deputy Gov. Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin.

It was while exhibiting at an event in Riyadh that she was urged to enter the London Honey Awards. “I was highly encouraged by one of my beekeeper colleagues, and I am so grateful for him and his recommendation and all the help he offered.”

Al-Shimmari runs her business from Al-Khita village, on the outskirts of the city of Hail, and moves her hives on a daily basis to different locations in the area to allow her bees access to colorful and nectar-rich athel, sidr, and acacia flowers.

Acacias are distinguished by their small, often fragrant yellow, and occasionally white, flowers, that have many pollen-producing stamens and a fuzzy appearance.

To win her award, Al-Shimmari’s honey was laboratory checked for humidity levels, sucrose and glucose content, texture, and other factors. Samples were then evaluated by a jury panel, with each judge conducting an organoleptic taste analysis and marking the product based on criteria such as appearance, odor, and flavor.

Up against competitors from around the world including the UK, China, Saudi Arabia, and other Middle Eastern countries, she said: “The competition was huge, and my winning was a surprise and a shock.

“Beekeeping is about persistence and being eager to produce distinguished honey. However, my goals do not stop here. I would like to walk a steady journey; I am still dreaming of more success and achievements. This is just the beginning. I want to see my products everywhere worldwide.”

Al-Shimmari has been in the honey trade for more than five years producing 11 different products, and she recently launched a skincare line made of organic honey and honeycomb materials.

Last year, she was the only woman among 33 beekeepers who took part in the Hail Honey Festival. The event helps apiarists market their products, while increasing investment opportunities.

