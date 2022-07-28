You are here

Number of cloned news articles, entire websites on rise in UK

Numerous UK publishers including The Guardian, Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News, and Chronicle Live have reported their website and news articles being cloned. (Shutterstock/File)
Numerous UK publishers including The Guardian, Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News, and Chronicle Live have reported their website and news articles being cloned. (Shutterstock/File)
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

  • Content licensing body takes down more than 50,000 articles removed from 1,000 fake, illegitimate news sites last year
LONDON: The fight against cloned news articles has intensified after the number of “pretty sophisticated fake sites” shut down by UK publishers more than doubled in 2021 on the previous year.

Matt Aspinall, head of publisher services at content licensing organization NLA Media Access, said the problem was widespread.

“It could be anyone from a blogger that’s just a bit naive and doesn’t really understand that you can’t just rip news content.

“It could be someone that knows exactly what they’re doing. And it could be a URL (web address) or something. It could be something like London News.today … trying to create a fake news site. All the way to these kinds of cloned businesses,” he added.

NLA revealed it had taken down more than 50,000 articles removed from 1,000 fake or illegitimate news sites last year.

Numerous UK publishers including The Guardian, Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News, and Chronicle Live have reported their website and news articles being cloned.

The motivation for the activity remains unclear. Publishing companies rely heavily on advertisements for their revenue and duplicated sites were not showing their own advertising or asking visitors to sign up for something, NLA said.

Only in some instances were users, when clicking through to a story, redirected to crypto websites, an activity called clickbait.

However, consequences for UK publishers can be severe, leading to reputational damage.

“We had a case a few years ago with one of the national newspaper websites that was cloned, and the actual content of the interview was changed as well. So, it wasn’t immediately obvious until you looked into it and did a little bit of comparison,” Aspinall added.

Topics: journalism NLA Media Access UK

'Trump: Unprecedented' is yet another example of the power of the Trump brand

Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

Earlier this month, Discovery+ launched the three-part docuseries “Trump: Unprecedented.”

Directed by British filmmaker Alex Holder, the series “provides exclusive access,” according to a statement, to the Trump family, focusing on the final six weeks of the 2020 US presidential campaign, leading up to the Jan 6. attack on Capitol Hill — with no mention of the riot until the last episode.

There is nothing the series reveals that is not already in the public eye or that was not discussed in the Jan. 6 Senate hearings. What it does reveal is an exercise in branding, and how the Trump children are an integral part of the brand image.

Marc Fisher, a journalist for The Washington Post, sums it up: “Part of Trump, the brand, is the multi-generational family.

“His children were brought up from the very beginning to be a living representation of that model,” he added.

Many of the interviews are with the children: Ivanka, who seems to be her father’s favorite; Donald Trump Jr. who, despite rebelling against his father in his early years, seems to have his own fan following; and Eric, who between speeches and fundraising is the youngest child toeing the line.

As The Atlantic journalist McKay Coppins said: “Trump has always looked at his business as a dynastic one.”

Ultimately, “Trump: Unprecedented” is not as much about what is said, but what is left out. Contributions come from the likes of Gwenda Blair, author, writer and professor at Columbia University; The Atlantic’s Coppins and Anne Applebaum; The New York Times’ Peter Baker; academic Eddie Glaude Jr. and The Washington Post’s Fisher and Philip Rucker, among others.

Still, despite, and perhaps because of, Holder’s exclusive access to the Trump family, the series is myopic in its telling of events, often focusing on first-hand accounts of Trump family members leaving little room for an alternate, or honest, version of events.

From Trump’s views on the pandemic to insisting that the election was rigged, the series takes viewers through the many “Trumpisms” of the last few years. They are all accompanied by footage of ardent fans and followers, and of course, the family’s vehement support for their father.

It also raises an interesting question: What’s next for the Trump family? They made it clear that they will “be back in some form” in the words of Donald Trump. In fact, Eric went on to say: “I can assure you, politics is not over for this family in some way, shape or form.”

Political circles are rife with talk of him running for election in 2024.

“If you’re a master marketer and you want to be center stage and (have the) spotlight on you, you gotta (sic) keep the 2024 talk going to the last possible second,” Fisher says in the series.

President, businessman, father: Donald Trump has played many roles, but arguably his best role to date is that of a marketer. It is simply what he does — whether that is through his businesses, children, or even this documentary.

Topics: ‘Trump: Unprecedented’ Alex Holder Discovery+

Meta oversight board mulls new COVID-19 fake news policy

Meta oversight board mulls new COVID-19 fake news policy
Meta oversight board mulls new COVID-19 fake news policy

Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Meta’s oversight board has welcomed a Facebook request to review the platform’s policy of banning COVID-19 misinformation.

The board, an arms-length self-regulator set up in May 2020, will decide how to move forward with restrictions on COVID-19 misinformation.

“We are requesting an advisory opinion from the oversight board on whether Meta’s current measures to address COVID-19 misinformation under our harmful health misinformation policy continue to be appropriate,” said Nick Clegg, head of global affairs at Facebook.

Rather than removing fake news about COVID-19, Facebook is considering a new labelling system that notifies users about content validity, or demotes misinformation in algorithmic rankings.

The platform is considering “whether we should address this misinformation through other means, like labelling or demoting it either directly or through our third-party fact-checking program,” Clegg added.

The board’s decision is not binding and critics argue that Facebook’s move is cover for a decision that is expected to be highly unpopular, and that could have negative repercussions on the company’s reputation.

“Meta must send the board’s recommendations through its official policy development process and give regular updates on this, including through its newsroom,” the board said in a statement.

“While the board’s policy advisory opinion is not binding, Meta must provide a public response and follow-on actions within 60 days of receiving our recommendations,” it added.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has faced significant criticism over its handling of fake news, particularly during the pandemic.

However, “Meta remains committed to combating COVID-19 misinformation and providing people with reliable information,” Clegg said.

Topics: Facebook Meta covid 19

Russia fines Google $34 mln for breaching competition rules

Russia fines Google $34 mln for breaching competition rules
Russia fines Google $34 mln for breaching competition rules

Updated 28 July 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Russia’s competition watchdog fined Alphabet’s Google 2 billion roubles ($34.2 million) on Tuesday for abusing its dominant position in the video hosting market, the regulator said in a statement.
The decision is the latest multi-million dollar fine as part of Moscow’s increasingly assertive campaign against foreign tech companies.
The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said the company had “abused its dominant position in the YouTube video hosting services market,” without providing additional details.
“We will study the text of the official decision to define our next steps,” Google said in a statement to Reuters.
Google must pay the fine within two months of it entering into force, the FAS said.
Russia has slapped Google’s Russian subsidiary with numerous fines in recent months. Last week a court ordered it to pay 21.1 billion roubles ($358.7 million) over what prosecutors said were repeated refusals to remove content Russia deems illegal, such as “fake news” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Since Moscow launched what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, it has also accelerated attacks on Western tech companies at home in a push to exert more control over the online space, including through supporting domestic players to oust their Western rivals.
Gazprom Media — a media conglomerate linked to state-controlled gas giant Gazprom — has been heavily promoting RuTube, its Russian alternative to YouTube, which has seen a sharp uptick in traffic since February.
YouTube, which has blocked Russian state-funded media globally, is under heavy pressure from Russia’s communications regulator and politicians.
Google stopped selling online advertising in Russia in early March but has kept some free services available. Its Russian subsidiary officially filed for bankruptcy after authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.

Topics: Alphabet Inc Google Youtube Russia

France closes ‘cookies’ case against Facebook

France closes ‘cookies’ case against Facebook
France closes 'cookies' case against Facebook

Updated 28 July 2022
AFP

PARIS: French privacy regulators on Thursday closed a case against Facebook after determining the US tech giant had changed the way it collected user data to comply with the law.
Facebook was slapped with a 60-million-euro ($61-million) fine last December when the French regulator CNIL ruled it was failing to allow users to easily opt out of cookies, tiny data files that track online browsing.
CNIL told the firm’s parent company Meta to fix the issue within three months or face further punishment.
On Thursday, the regulator announced that “the company had complied with the injunction issued” by installing a button labelled “only allow essential cookies.”
Cookies are installed on a user’s computer when they visit a website, allowing web browsers to save information about their session.
They are hugely valuable for tech platforms as ways to personalize advertising — the primary source of revenue for the likes of Facebook and Google.
But privacy advocates have long pushed back.
Since the European Union passed a 2018 law on personal data, Internet companies have faced stricter rules that oblige them to seek consent from users before installing cookies.
Both Facebook and Google continue to face a slew of cases across Europe.
The French regulator stressed in its statement on Thursday that the end of this procedure did not rule out further scrutiny of Facebook, particularly of the requirement to give users “clear and complete” information on data collection.
“The CNIL therefore reserves the right to check the compliance of the facebook.com website with these other requirements in the future and, if necessary, to resort to enforcement actions,” it said.
In response, Meta said Facebook’s cookie consent controls “provide people with meaningful options over their data, and the ability to revisit and manage their decisions at any time.”
“We continue to develop and improve these controls, including in response to regulator feedback,” a spokesperson said.
The French regulator hit Google with a 150-million-euro fine at the same time as Facebook was sanctioned.
Google said in April it had “completely overhauled” its approach as a result, though CNIL told AFP on Thursday that the case against Google was still open.

Topics: France Facebook Cookies

Russia fines WhatsApp, Snapchat owner over data storage violations

Russia fines WhatsApp, Snapchat owner over data storage violations
Russia fines WhatsApp, Snapchat owner over data storage violations

Updated 28 July 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Thursday fined Meta Platforms Inc’s WhatsApp messenger and Snapchat owner Snap Inc. for an alleged refusal to store the data of Russian users domestically, news agencies reported.
Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in disputes that have escalated since Russia sent forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Moscow’s Tagansky District Court fined WhatsApp 18 million roubles ($301,255) and Snap 1 million roubles, news agencies reported. WhatsApp was fined for the same offense last August.
Meta and Snap did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Russia restricted access to Meta’s flagship platforms Facebook and Instagram, as well as fellow social network Twitter, soon after the conflict in Ukraine began, a move critics have cast as an effort by Russia to exert greater control over information flows.
Meta was found guilty of “extremist activity” in Russia and saw an appeal against the tag rejected in June, but Moscow has permitted WhatsApp to remain available.
According to the ruling, when referring to Meta in the public sphere, organizations and individuals are required to include the disclaimer that Meta’s activities are banned on Russian territory.
Microsoft’s LinkedIn has been blocked in Russia for years after a court found it breached the data-storage rule, which was passed in 2015.

Topics: WhatsApp snapchat Russia Meta

