EU wants to enhance ties with Saudi Arabia, GCC countries: Spokesman

EU lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano. (Kuwait News Agency)
  • EU wants to enhance its relationship with Saudi Arabia, particularly in the field of energy and green transition
  • European bloc wants to engage further both with the GCC and its member states
RIYADH: The European Union seeks to enhance relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, an EU spokesman said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, the EU lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said: “The European Union, Saudi Arabia, and all countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council share the interest to develop this relation, our cooperation.”

He added that the European bloc wants to enhance its partnership with GCC countries because “that is something mutually beneficial for us and for people in these countries.”

“So this is one of the objectives of the EU and we want to engage further both with the GCC and its member states including Saudi Arabia,” Stano said.

The EU wants to enhance its relationship with Saudi Arabia in a number of fields, particularly in the field of energy and green transition, the spokesperson added.

Kaaba adorned in new Kiswa Saturday as world watches

  • Shift in traditional change from eve of Arafat to Muharram 1
  • The covering weighs over 850kg and costs $6.5m
MAKKAH: One of the most watched ceremonies in the Islamic world takes place this Saturday when the Kaaba is adorned with its new Kiswa.

In a change of tradition, the General Presidency for the Two Holy Mosques will perform the annual event on the night of the new Islamic year of Muharram 1, 1444, or Saturday, July 30.

This marks “a shift from a decades-old custom of replacing it on the eve of Arafat, as per a royal decision issued recently,” said Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the body.

The Kiswa, or the covering of the Kaaba, is replaced annually in a tradition observed for centuries.

For many decades the Kiswa was replaced on the morning of Dhul Hijjah 9, when pilgrims depart to the plains of Arafat. This was usually the time when the Haram was empty, to allow for the smooth replacement.

The new Kiswa will stay in place until Hajj next year.

A team of 200 Saudi technicians working at the King Abdulaziz Complex for Manufacturing the Kaaba’s Kiswa, will carry out the task.

The factory does the weaving, stitching and printing by hand and machines using 47 pieces of cloth and thread. The world’s largest computerized sewing machine, at 16 meters in length, carries out the process.

The cloth is stitched together in five different parts and fixed to the base with copper rings.

Around 670 kilograms of raw silk is dyed black at the complex.

The Kiswa is decorated with Quranic verses embroidered onto the cloth with 120 kilograms of 21-karat gold thread and 100 kilograms of silver thread.

The cost of making a new 850-kilogram Kiswa is estimated to cost SR25 million, or over $6.5 million, making it the world’s most expensive covering.

Saudi female beekeeper wins gold medal in prestigious global honey competition

  • It was the first time Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari had taken part in the awards scheme
JEDDAH: A female Saudi beekeeper is tasting sweet success on the international stage after winning a gold medal for her honey in a prestigious global competition.

Businesswoman Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari, from the Hail region, scooped the accolade for best-quality talah (acacia) honey in the world at the London Honey Awards.

It was the first time the enterprising apiarist had taken part in the awards scheme, and she told Arab News: “Winning was one of my biggest wishes for this year. I could not believe it at first, to win is a wonderful feeling.

“It gave me a great boost to keep the good work up and participate in more competitions.”

The annual London Honey Awards competitions aim to inform honey-growers, producers, beekeepers, processors, and retailers, who distribute their standardized products legally, to preserve and ameliorate the quality of their branded items by promoting high-quality honey products in all aspects of its use and consumption.

Al-Shimmari is the only female honey farmer in Hail and is known in the Kingdom as “the beekeeper of the north.”

She and two other award winners were recently honored for their achievements by Hail Deputy Gov. Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin.

It was while exhibiting at an event in Riyadh that she was urged to enter the London Honey Awards. “I was highly encouraged by one of my beekeeper colleagues, and I am so grateful for him and his recommendation and all the help he offered.”

Al-Shimmari runs her business from Al-Khita village, on the outskirts of the city of Hail, and moves her hives on a daily basis to different locations in the area to allow her bees access to colorful and nectar-rich athel, sidr, and acacia flowers.

Acacias are distinguished by their small, often fragrant yellow, and occasionally white, flowers, that have many pollen-producing stamens and a fuzzy appearance.

To win her award, Al-Shimmari’s honey was laboratory checked for humidity levels, sucrose and glucose content, texture, and other factors. Samples were then evaluated by a jury panel, with each judge conducting an organoleptic taste analysis and marking the product based on criteria such as appearance, odor, and flavor.

Up against competitors from around the world including the UK, China, Saudi Arabia, and other Middle Eastern countries, she said: “The competition was huge, and my winning was a surprise and a shock.

“Beekeeping is about persistence and being eager to produce distinguished honey. However, my goals do not stop here. I would like to walk a steady journey; I am still dreaming of more success and achievements. This is just the beginning. I want to see my products everywhere worldwide.”

Al-Shimmari has been in the honey trade for more than five years producing 11 different products, and she recently launched a skincare line made of organic honey and honeycomb materials.

Last year, she was the only woman among 33 beekeepers who took part in the Hail Honey Festival. The event helps apiarists market their products, while increasing investment opportunities.

Abha Summer Festival begins today

RIYADH: The Aseer Development Authority has announced that the Abha Summer Festival is set to begin today and will continue to Sept. 24.

Reflecting the slogan “Above the Mountains,” visitors will have their expectations exceeded with six adventurous areas spanning over 126 thousand square meters.

The festival offers many entertainment programs and events, including carnivals, adventures, a children’s play area, the Mivana area, shopping, and an arts and entertainment village.

Tickets for the event can be purchased virtually, with 1,000 staff on hand and 3,000 car parking spaces for visitors upon arrival.

Many local government authorities and agencies have shown their support for the event, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the regional governor, the head of the Development Authority, the National Center for Vegetation Cover, the Saudi Tourism Authority, and the Heritage Authority.

Authorities called on visitors to preserve the area’s vegetation by avoiding lighting fires around the festival.

The director general of the Heritage Authority branch in the Asir region, Abdulaziz Al-Ghanem, said there are three famous heritage sites for visitors: Rijal Almaa village, the Jarash archaeological site, and the Heritage House in Al-Namas. He pointed out that more than 24 cultural heritage sites are scattered across the region.

The press conference announcing the festival revealed the interactive map, which includes pictures, information, and features to access sites and plan and book trips. The map of Asir can guide tourists and visitors to and around the region and introduce them to sites, tourist facilities, and recreational activities.

The Abha Summer Festival follows the success of the Riyadh and Jeddah seasons, which recorded over 16 million visits.

Jeddah Season had events tailored to almost everyone, including Anime Village for fans of the art form  and Japanese culture, Jeddah Waves for water sports enthusiasts, and cultural shows for art, music, and theater lovers.

In line with Vision 2030, Jeddah Season provided scores of economic and employment opportunities to more than 74,000 people, of which 80 percent were Saudis, in 14 different professional fields.

Albanian Prime Minister thanks Saudi crown prince for multimillion dollar fund

  • Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama met with Mohammed bin Salman during the crown prince’s visit to Greece
RIYADH: Albania’s prime minister has thanked the Saudi crown prince for a multimillion dollar cash fund the Kingdom gave his country.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama met with Mohammed bin Salman during the crown prince’s visit to Greece on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Rama thanked Mohammed bin Salman for the Kingdom’s $50 million support and for the Public Investment Fund’s interest in investment opportunities in Albania worth about $200-$300 million.

The two leaders also reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to boost cooperation in several fields including economy, politics, and infrastructure investment.

And they explored potential cooperation in several regional and international issues of common interest.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments, and efforts made in their regard.

Saudi FM receives call from Turkish counterpart

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The diplomats discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation between both countries to serve mutual aspirations. They also reviewed several regional and international issues of common interest.

