Saudi Ministry of Justice extends Najiz legal services to premium residency holders

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice announced that it has enabled judicial e-services through the Najiz portal for premium residency holders in the Kingdom.

“Premium residency holders in Saudi Arabia can use several judicial services digitally using the Najiz portal,” the ministry tweeted.

According to the Law of Premium Residency, the services include the notarization of real estate ownership and the utilization of real estate in Makkah and Madinah, added the ministry.

Available through the Najiz.sa page or the Najiz app for various smart devices, the services are classified into several categories including judiciary, enforcement, real property, declarations and powers of attorney, social cases, and licensing.

Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, advisor and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News: “This decision by the Ministry of Justice is a welcome move since it will make it easier for premium residency holders to carry out notarization services remotely of residential property ownership as well as the utilization of real estate in Makkah and Madinah.

“This will be made in coordination with the Premium Residency Center,” he said, adding premium residency is “part of the Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at providing incentives to foreign investors and entrepreneurs as well as experts in various fields to reside permanently in the Kingdom and be part of its rapid development.

“It will also help in combating commercial concealment and money laundering and illegal money transfers abroad, in addition to contributing to the national economy through collected fees. It will allow card holders to invest their money in the Kingdom, thus contributing to the Saudi economy as well as benefiting themselves. It will also increase competitiveness in the Saudi business environment and economy and promote and enhance the investment environment which will help achieve the national objectives and support the national economy.”

The Premium Residency Center offers both annual and permanent premium residency.

The holders receive several benefits including being able to conduct business under the Foreign Investment Law, own real estate, exemption from expat and dependent fees, and own more than two vehicles.

The Privileged Residency Permit Law was issued in 2019 by a royal decree after it was approved by the Saudi Council of Ministers, headed by King Salman.

The most important feature of premium residency is that its holders do not require a Saudi sponsor or employer.