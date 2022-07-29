You are here

Egypt In-Focus — Wheat reserves will last 7 months; TotalEnergies sells ADNOC 50% of fuel-distribution firm

Egypt In-Focus — Wheat reserves will last 7 months; TotalEnergies sells ADNOC 50% of fuel-distribution firm
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted an wheat crisis (Shutterstock)
Dana Abdelaziz

Egypt In-Focus — Wheat reserves will last 7 months; TotalEnergies sells ADNOC 50% of fuel-distribution firm

Egypt In-Focus — Wheat reserves will last 7 months; TotalEnergies sells ADNOC 50% of fuel-distribution firm
CAIRO: Egypt’s Minister of Supply has stated that wheat reserves in the north African country are sufficient for seven months. 

Economically, Egypt and the International Monetary Fund are discussing remaining points in negotiations over a new extended fund facility, with talks making good progress, the finance minister said. 

Economy 

Egypt and the International Monetary Fund are discussing remaining points in negotiations over a new extended fund facility, Reuters reported citing the Finance Minister Mohamed Maait.

Maait added: “The talks are ongoing, they made very, very good progress, we are discussing the remaining points.”

Wheat reserves

Egypt’s Minister of Supply has stated that wheat reserves in the north African country are sufficient for seven months, Alarabiya reported.

Ali El-Moselhi also indicated that the sugar stock will also last over seven months, noting that this will be followed by the start of the harvest season of the beet and cane crops.

This comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has disrupted grain shipments and led to a rapid increase in primary commodities’ prices, which caused a financial crisis for the world’s largest importer of wheat.

TotalEnergies 

TotalEnergies has sold a 50 percent stake in its fuel-distribution business in Egypt to the retailing unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. in a $186 million deal, plus additional payments of as much as $17.3 million if certain conditions are met.

TotalEnergies’ business in the north African country has 240 fuel retail stations, as well as wholesale fuel, aviation fuel and lubricants operations, according to Bloomberg.

PIF-backed Aston Martin posts bigger half-year loss on lower car sales

PIF-backed Aston Martin posts bigger half-year loss on lower car sales
PIF-backed Aston Martin posts bigger half-year loss on lower car sales

PIF-backed Aston Martin posts bigger half-year loss on lower car sales
LONDON: British luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Friday reported a bigger loss for the first half of the year as it sold fewer cars, hurt in part by supply chain snarls, according to Reuters,

The company posted a pre-tax loss of £285.4 million ($347.99 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of £90.7 million a year earlier.

Aston Martin, which recently announced a capital raising that will see Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund become its second-largest shareholder, sold 2,676 wholesale units in the first half, compared with 2,901 a year earlier.

The British carmaker said it expects to sell more cars in the second half of 2022 as some supply chain snags ease and following a production ramp-up of its more profitable models, such as the DBX707 and the V12 Vantage. 

Boeing sees $14.9bn in growth opportunity in Saudi Arabia over next 5 years

Boeing sees $14.9bn in growth opportunity in Saudi Arabia over next 5 years
Boeing sees $14.9bn in growth opportunity in Saudi Arabia over next 5 years

Boeing sees $14.9bn in growth opportunity in Saudi Arabia over next 5 years
  The company, which has been partnering with the Kingdom for more than 70 years, has over 2,200 people employed by various Boeing entities and joint ventures with Saudis holding leadership positions and a strong Saudi employee base
LONDON: Boeing said it forecasts $14.9 billion in opportunity for growth in Saudi Arabia’s military business over the next five years with a rise in strong demand for defense capabilities. 

“We are committed to making the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 a success by contributing to its defense and security needs, creating jobs and growing Saudi Arabia’s aerospace and defense industry,” Rick Lemaster, vice president of Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey and international business development at Boeing Defense, Space and Security, told Arab News.

He said the US aerospace manufacturer sees strong demand for fighters, trainer aircraft, vertical lift and attack helicopters, surveillance capability, autonomous systems, and refueling aircraft – both on the platform side and support and services side. 

The company, which has been partnering with the Kingdom for more than 70 years, has over 2,200 people employed by various Boeing entities and joint ventures with Saudis holding leadership positions and a strong Saudi employee base.

Lemaster shrugged off growing global supply chain issues, rising costs and the negative effects of COVID-19, and said: “Customers across the Middle East and here in Saudi Arabia have placed their trust in Boeing to help sustain and upgrade their fleets, support high operational readiness rates, expand parts availability, and maximize partnerships with local industry.”

He added that these goals are key elements of Boeing’s business and they are working with their customers to ensure the challenges are mitigated.

“We see tremendous opportunity for customers in the region to upgrade their existing fleets to the newest, most advanced configurations or acquire new capability. Boeing continues to invest based on our customer’s requirements in innovation, technology, defense and security; as well as in partnerships, and services.”

Boeing participated in the UK’s Farnborough Airshow — one of the biggest global aerospace and defense exhibitions — that ran from July 18-22, along with the Kingdom, which had a grand pavilion featuring some of the country’s key defense stakeholders.

Aside from highlighting its highly capable military helicopters and aircraft, and displaying some of its newest, most digitally-advanced programs, Boeing also held ongoing discussions with defense officials from the Gulf and Middle East regions on the sidelines of the event.

Lemaster said talks mainly focused on Boeing’s “fleet modernization efforts and enduring needs for fighters, trainers, cargo and attack helicopters, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, tankers, unmanned systems, support and training.”

An agreement was also signed between Boeing and the Saudi Arabian Military Industries as a joint venture to further enable the Kingdom’s capabilities and help achieve the 50 percent localization target by 2030.

“The Middle East in particular is a region of very strategic importance to Boeing in terms of growth, partnerships, investments and presence, ” Lemaster said, adding: “We are proud that our customers in the region operate several of Boeing’s platforms.”

Boeing’s overall Middle East market outlook for defense and government services is $33.5 billion for the next five years with 98 campaigns, he informed.

Lemaster said Boeing was also “privileged” to be part of the Kingdom’s World Defense Show, which was held in March, and was impressed with how quickly the expo came together, adding that they “expect the next show will be even bigger and better.”

He said: “We hope to build on that experience in following shows, where we will continue to take the time to listen to our customers’ needs and emphasize the benefits of Boeing’s refreshed business strategy to them.”

Saudi low cost carrier flyadeal inks integration deal with Seera Group

Saudi low cost carrier flyadeal inks integration deal with Seera Group
Saudi low cost carrier flyadeal inks integration deal with Seera Group

Saudi low cost carrier flyadeal inks integration deal with Seera Group
RIYADH: Saudi low cost airline flyadeal has signed a direct integration agreement with the travel and tourism services provider Seera Group.

Under the partnership, Seera’s booking engines will be directly integrated with flyadeal’s reservation system, according to a statement. 

The agreement will create a direct channel for Almosafer, Seera’s travel business, to sell flyadeal’s full range of product offerings. 

“This is the first of its kind partnership for our company, which will add multiple options to customers through the umbrella of a strategic partnership with Seera, a major player with extensive experience in the field of marketing travel and tourism services,” Con Korfiatis, CEO of flyadeal, said. 

Korfiatis added that the agreement will contribute to improving the travel experience and reaching new customers from a wider segment locally and internationally.

UAE In-Focus— Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm; Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs

UAE In-Focus— Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm; Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs
UAE In-Focus— Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm; Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs

UAE In-Focus— Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm; Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs
Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm

DUBAI: Adnoc Logistics & Services, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has signed an agreement to purchase Zakher Marine International, a maritime and offshore service provider based in Abu Dhabi, according to MEED.

ZMI expects the transaction to close in the last quarter of this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

This acquisition will allow Adnoc L&S to acquire over 60 vessels from ZMI as well as other assets.

With 16 deep-sea vessels acquired in the past 24 months, Adnoc L&S has added 16 million barrels of capacity to its crude tanker fleet, six product tankers, adding over 1 million tons to its product tanker fleet, and five Very Large Gas Carriers, MEED said.

ZMI has grown its jack-up fleet over the past years and is on track to deliver an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization run rate of over 1.1 billion dirhams ($300 million) in 2022.

The company has long-term relationships with oil companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, MEED reported.

Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs

The Dubai Electricity & Water Authority has announced the results of its tender for the construction of research laboratories at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park in Saih Al-Dahal, according to MEED.

Pepco Engineering, a UAE-based contractor, has submitted the lowest bid of 67.88 million dirhams.

When completed, the MBR solar park will have a production capacity of 5,000 megawatt, with investments valued at 49.9 billion dirhams.

At the park, 1,672MW of solar photovoltaic capacity is now operational, bringing the share of renewable energy capacity to 11.8 percent of the utility’s asset portfolio, MEED concluded.

UAE’s Enhance Ventures launches $30m Builders Fund targeting Middle East startups 

UAE’s Enhance Ventures launches $30m Builders Fund targeting Middle East startups 
UAE's Enhance Ventures launches $30m Builders Fund targeting Middle East startups 

UAE’s Enhance Ventures launches $30m Builders Fund targeting Middle East startups 
RIYADH: UAE-based venture studio Enhance Ventures has launched a $30 million Builders Fund that will be focused on Middle Eastern startups. 

With the new fund, the company aims to create 5,000 high-tech jobs, 500 business leaders, 50 capable founders, and be co-founder of at least five major exits in the region within the next ten years, Wamda reported. 

Founded in 2016, Enhance Ventures is a studio firm targeting the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey region and focusing on finance and commerce ventures. 

