Kenya orders Meta’s Facebook to tackle hate speech or face suspension

‘Trump: Unprecedented’ is yet another example of the power of the Trump brand

Earlier this month, Discovery+ launched the three-part docuseries “Trump: Unprecedented.”

Directed by British filmmaker Alex Holder, the series “provides exclusive access,” according to a statement, to the Trump family, focusing on the final six weeks of the 2020 US presidential campaign, leading up to the Jan 6. attack on Capitol Hill — with no mention of the riot until the last episode.

There is nothing the series reveals that is not already in the public eye or that was not discussed in the Jan. 6 Senate hearings. What it does reveal is an exercise in branding, and how the Trump children are an integral part of the brand image.

Marc Fisher, a journalist for The Washington Post, sums it up: “Part of Trump, the brand, is the multi-generational family.

“His children were brought up from the very beginning to be a living representation of that model,” he added.

Many of the interviews are with the children: Ivanka, who seems to be her father’s favorite; Donald Trump Jr. who, despite rebelling against his father in his early years, seems to have his own fan following; and Eric, who between speeches and fundraising is the youngest child toeing the line.

As The Atlantic journalist McKay Coppins said: “Trump has always looked at his business as a dynastic one.”

Ultimately, “Trump: Unprecedented” is not as much about what is said, but what is left out. Contributions come from the likes of Gwenda Blair, author, writer and professor at Columbia University; The Atlantic’s Coppins and Anne Applebaum; The New York Times’ Peter Baker; academic Eddie Glaude Jr. and The Washington Post’s Fisher and Philip Rucker, among others.

Still, despite, and perhaps because of, Holder’s exclusive access to the Trump family, the series is myopic in its telling of events, often focusing on first-hand accounts of Trump family members leaving little room for an alternate, or honest, version of events.

From Trump’s views on the pandemic to insisting that the election was rigged, the series takes viewers through the many “Trumpisms” of the last few years. They are all accompanied by footage of ardent fans and followers, and of course, the family’s vehement support for their father.

It also raises an interesting question: What’s next for the Trump family? They made it clear that they will “be back in some form” in the words of Donald Trump. In fact, Eric went on to say: “I can assure you, politics is not over for this family in some way, shape or form.”

Political circles are rife with talk of him running for election in 2024.

“If you’re a master marketer and you want to be center stage and (have the) spotlight on you, you gotta (sic) keep the 2024 talk going to the last possible second,” Fisher says in the series.

President, businessman, father: Donald Trump has played many roles, but arguably his best role to date is that of a marketer. It is simply what he does — whether that is through his businesses, children, or even this documentary.