Kenya orders Meta’s Facebook to tackle hate speech or face suspension

Meta said to have taken “extensive steps” to weed out hate speech and inflammatory content, and it is intensifying those efforts ahead of the election. (Shutterstock/File)
Meta said to have taken “extensive steps” to weed out hate speech and inflammatory content, and it is intensifying those efforts ahead of the election. (Shutterstock/File)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

  • Kenya’s National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) accused Meta of violating Kenya’s constitution and laws governing hate speech and the use of social media platforms.
NAIROBI: Kenya’s ethnic cohesion watchdog has given Meta’s Facebook seven days to tackle hate speech and incitement on the platform relating to next month’s election, failing which its operations will be suspended.
East Africa’s biggest economy is in the throes of campaigning ahead of presidential, legislative and local authorities elections on Aug. 9.
Advocacy group Global Witness said in a report published on Thursday that Facebook had accepted and carried more than a dozen political advertisements that breached Kenya’s rules.
Kenya’s National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) said the report corroborates its own internal findings.
“Facebook is in violation of the laws of our country. They have allowed themselves to be a vector of hate speech and incitement, misinformation and disinformation,” Danvas Makori, an NCIC commissioner said on Friday.
Meta has taken “extensive steps” to weed out hate speech and inflammatory content, and it is intensifying those efforts ahead of the election, a company spokesperson told Reuters.
“We have dedicated teams of Swahili speakers and proactive detection technology to help us remove harmful content quickly and at scale,” the spokesperson said.
The NCIC has held talks with the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK), which regulates social media firms, and it will recommend the suspension of Meta’s operations, Makori said.
He accused Meta of violating Kenya’s constitution and laws governing hate speech and the use of social media platforms.
“This country is bigger than a social media company or an entity. We will not allow Facebook, or any other social media company, to jeopardize security,” he said.
Supporters of the leading presidential candidates, veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga and deputy president William Ruto, have used social media platforms to praise their candidates, persuade others to join them or to accuse opposing sides of various misdeeds.
The NCIC is a statutory body established to foster ethnic harmony among Kenya’s 45 tribes, some of which have targeted each other during violence in past polls.

Topics: Meta Facebook kenya elections

Russian regulator to revoke Novaya Gazeta’s license

Russian regulator to revoke Novaya Gazeta’s license
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Russian regulator to revoke Novaya Gazeta’s license

  • Novaya Gazeta, one of the last independent media outlets in the country, received two warnings over alleged violations earlier this year
LONDON: On Thursday, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor filed a lawsuit demanding Novaya Gazeta’s license be permanently revoked.

“Russia’s censorship agency Roskomnadzor has demanded that Novaya Gazeta’s certificate of registration be declared invalid,” the newspaper said in a statement.

“Roskomnadzor asked the court to declare the print media outlet Novaya Gazeta’s license invalid due to the editorial office not providing its editorial statute within the timeframe established by the law on media,” the agency added.

Novaya Gazeta, one of the last independent media outlets in the country, decided to move its operations earlier in March after being forced to take down from its website some of the agency’s coverage of Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.

In February, the newspaper, headed by Editor-in-Chief and Nobel prize winner Dmitry Muratov, moved its operation to Riga in Latvia and launched the newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe. Russia’s media regulator has blocked that website inside Russia as well.

As part of its effort to control media coverage in the country following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow introduced a new law that criminalizes the dissemination of “false” information that “discredits the armed forces.”

This move caused several independent media outlets in the country to move their operations or stop them entirely, including a radio station and TV channel.

Last week, the website of the magazine Novaya Rasskaz-Gazeta, also produced by Novaya Gazeta staff, was taken down by Roskomnadzor for allegedly “discrediting the Russian armed forces.”

The agency announced it would dispute the decision in court.

“Russian legislation requires strict compliance with measures aimed at preventing the dissemination of prohibited and unreliable information. In the context of the information war unleashed by the West against our country, the protection of Russian citizens from hazardous materials should be a priority not only for Russian government agencies but also for the owners of the media and internet resources,” Roskomnadzor said in a statement on Thursday.

Topics: Russia Novaya Gazeta journalism

Instagram backtracks on proposed new features following user backlash

Instagram backtracks on proposed new features following user backlash
Updated 8 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Instagram backtracks on proposed new features following user backlash

  • The decision comes after the Meta-owned social network was at the center of complaints over introducing a TikTok-style news feed.
LONDON: Instagram, the popular photo and video sharing social network, announced on Thursday that it will reverse some of the changes it introduced earlier this week.

The decision comes after the Meta-owned social network was at the center of a user backlash for changing its traditional vertical scrolling feed to a full-screen one. The company was accused of mimicking TikTok at the expense of its most loyal users.

“I’m glad we took a risk — if we’re not failing every once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough,” said Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri. “But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup. (When) we’ve learned a lot, then we come back with some sort of new idea or iteration. So we’re going to work through that.”

Instagram will also reduce the number of recommended posts and ads in the app as it promises to improve its algorithms.

The design changes were introduced as part of Instagram’s efforts to compete with TikTok and keep up with the broader shift in user behavior that has people turning away from static photos in favor of videos.

“Redesigns often incur the wrath of users who are hostile to change, but in this case the high-profile dissatisfaction was backed up by Instagram’s own internal data,” Mosseri said. “The trend toward users watching more video is real, and pre-dated the rise of TikTok. But it’s clear that people actually do dislike Instagram’s design changes.”

Earlier this week, the influencers Kylie Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian took to social media to express their disappointment about the new features and posted memes asking the company to “Make Instagram Instagram again.”

“For the new feed designs, people are frustrated and the usage data isn’t great,” Mosseri said. “So there I think that we need to take a big step back, regroup, and figure out how we want to move forward.”

Topics: Instagram Meta TikTok

‘Trump: Unprecedented’ is yet another example of the power of the Trump brand

‘Trump: Unprecedented’ is yet another example of the power of the Trump brand
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

‘Trump: Unprecedented’ is yet another example of the power of the Trump brand

  • The three-part docuseries by British filmmaker Alex Holder features exclusive access and interviews with the Trump family
  • The Atlantic journalist McKay Coppins: ‘Trump has always looked at his business as a dynastic one’
Earlier this month, Discovery+ launched the three-part docuseries “Trump: Unprecedented.”

Directed by British filmmaker Alex Holder, the series “provides exclusive access,” according to a statement, to the Trump family, focusing on the final six weeks of the 2020 US presidential campaign, leading up to the Jan 6. attack on Capitol Hill — with no mention of the riot until the last episode.

There is nothing the series reveals that is not already in the public eye or that was not discussed in the Jan. 6 Senate hearings. What it does reveal is an exercise in branding, and how the Trump children are an integral part of the brand image.

Marc Fisher, a journalist for The Washington Post, sums it up: “Part of Trump, the brand, is the multi-generational family.

“His children were brought up from the very beginning to be a living representation of that model,” he added.

Many of the interviews are with the children: Ivanka, who seems to be her father’s favorite; Donald Trump Jr. who, despite rebelling against his father in his early years, seems to have his own fan following; and Eric, who between speeches and fundraising is the youngest child toeing the line.

As The Atlantic journalist McKay Coppins said: “Trump has always looked at his business as a dynastic one.”

Ultimately, “Trump: Unprecedented” is not as much about what is said, but what is left out. Contributions come from the likes of Gwenda Blair, author, writer and professor at Columbia University; The Atlantic’s Coppins and Anne Applebaum; The New York Times’ Peter Baker; academic Eddie Glaude Jr. and The Washington Post’s Fisher and Philip Rucker, among others.

Still, despite, and perhaps because of, Holder’s exclusive access to the Trump family, the series is myopic in its telling of events, often focusing on first-hand accounts of Trump family members leaving little room for an alternate, or honest, version of events.

From Trump’s views on the pandemic to insisting that the election was rigged, the series takes viewers through the many “Trumpisms” of the last few years. They are all accompanied by footage of ardent fans and followers, and of course, the family’s vehement support for their father.

It also raises an interesting question: What’s next for the Trump family? They made it clear that they will “be back in some form” in the words of Donald Trump. In fact, Eric went on to say: “I can assure you, politics is not over for this family in some way, shape or form.”

Political circles are rife with talk of him running for election in 2024.

“If you’re a master marketer and you want to be center stage and (have the) spotlight on you, you gotta (sic) keep the 2024 talk going to the last possible second,” Fisher says in the series.

President, businessman, father: Donald Trump has played many roles, but arguably his best role to date is that of a marketer. It is simply what he does — whether that is through his businesses, children, or even this documentary.

Topics: ‘Trump: Unprecedented’ Alex Holder Discovery+

Meta oversight board mulls new COVID-19 fake news policy

Meta oversight board mulls new COVID-19 fake news policy
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

Meta oversight board mulls new COVID-19 fake news policy

  • Platform could drop ban protocol in favour of label system, algorithm changes
LONDON: Meta’s oversight board has welcomed a Facebook request to review the platform’s policy of banning COVID-19 misinformation.

The board, an arms-length self-regulator set up in May 2020, will decide how to move forward with restrictions on COVID-19 misinformation.

“We are requesting an advisory opinion from the oversight board on whether Meta’s current measures to address COVID-19 misinformation under our harmful health misinformation policy continue to be appropriate,” said Nick Clegg, head of global affairs at Facebook.

Rather than removing fake news about COVID-19, Facebook is considering a new labelling system that notifies users about content validity, or demotes misinformation in algorithmic rankings.

The platform is considering “whether we should address this misinformation through other means, like labelling or demoting it either directly or through our third-party fact-checking program,” Clegg added.

The board’s decision is not binding and critics argue that Facebook’s move is cover for a decision that is expected to be highly unpopular, and that could have negative repercussions on the company’s reputation.

“Meta must send the board’s recommendations through its official policy development process and give regular updates on this, including through its newsroom,” the board said in a statement.

“While the board’s policy advisory opinion is not binding, Meta must provide a public response and follow-on actions within 60 days of receiving our recommendations,” it added.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has faced significant criticism over its handling of fake news, particularly during the pandemic.

However, “Meta remains committed to combating COVID-19 misinformation and providing people with reliable information,” Clegg said.

Topics: Facebook Meta covid 19

Number of cloned news articles, entire websites on rise in UK

Number of cloned news articles, entire websites on rise in UK
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

Number of cloned news articles, entire websites on rise in UK

  • Content licensing body takes down more than 50,000 articles removed from 1,000 fake, illegitimate news sites last year
LONDON: The fight against cloned news articles has intensified after the number of “pretty sophisticated fake sites” shut down by UK publishers more than doubled in 2021 on the previous year.

Matt Aspinall, head of publisher services at content licensing organization NLA Media Access, said the problem was widespread.

“It could be anyone from a blogger that’s just a bit naive and doesn’t really understand that you can’t just rip news content.

“It could be someone that knows exactly what they’re doing. And it could be a URL (web address) or something. It could be something like London News.today … trying to create a fake news site. All the way to these kinds of cloned businesses,” he added.

NLA revealed it had taken down more than 50,000 articles removed from 1,000 fake or illegitimate news sites last year.

Numerous UK publishers including The Guardian, Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News, and Chronicle Live have reported their website and news articles being cloned.

The motivation for the activity remains unclear. Publishing companies rely heavily on advertisements for their revenue and duplicated sites were not showing their own advertising or asking visitors to sign up for something, NLA said.

Only in some instances were users, when clicking through to a story, redirected to crypto websites, an activity called clickbait.

However, consequences for UK publishers can be severe, leading to reputational damage.

“We had a case a few years ago with one of the national newspaper websites that was cloned, and the actual content of the interview was changed as well. So, it wasn’t immediately obvious until you looked into it and did a little bit of comparison,” Aspinall added.

Topics: journalism NLA Media Access UK

