Saudi Arabia's Al-Baha lavender garden becomes new tourism icon in region

Al-Baha is one of Saudi Arabia’s top tourist destinations, and even visitors from the GCC flock to the city. (SPA)
Al-Baha is one of Saudi Arabia’s top tourist destinations, and even visitors from the GCC flock to the city. (SPA)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Al-Baha lavender garden becomes new tourism icon in region

Al-Baha is one of Saudi Arabia’s top tourist destinations, and even visitors from the GCC flock to the city. (SPA)
  The picturesque garden is located in the middle of Raghadan Forest Park
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

AL-BAHA: Since the start of the summer season in the Kingdom, the Al-Baha region has witnessed a large number of visitors and vacationers coming from various regions and governorates due to its cool weather and picturesque locations.

Al-Baha is one of Saudi Arabia’s top tourist destinations, and visitors from the GCC flock to the area to enjoy nature in a pleasant environment.

This summer, Al-Baha opened another prominent tourist site, its lavender garden, which is located in the middle of Raghadan Forest Park.

HIGHLIGHT

The 500-meter walkway linking the two areas is covered with natural stone and one can see waterfalls while walking down a path illuminated by 270 decorative light poles, as well as flowerbeds, sitting areas, wooden crossings and kiosks.

Mayor of the region, Dr. Ali Al-Suwat, said that the lavender garden and the central area of the Raghadan Forest were located on an area of more than 20,000 sq. m. The lavender garden occupies an area of 5,000 sq. m.

The 500-meter walkway linking the two areas is covered with natural stone and one can see waterfalls while walking down a path illuminated by 270 decorative lighting poles, as well as flowerbeds, sitting areas, wooden crossings and kiosks.

Al-Suwat said that parks and gardens have been added this year in the Al-Baha region on an area exceeding 400,000 sq. m.

Al-Suwat said that the region’s municipality aims to raise the per capita share of green land areas as the Al-Baha region is among eight tourist destinations covered by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and receives large numbers of visitors and vacationers annually.

Topics: Al-Baha

Updated 18 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday

Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday
Updated 18 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense on Friday urged the public to take caution as it warned of chances of thunderstorms in parts of the Kingdom from Saturday until Wednesday.
The authority said the regions of Asir, Najran, Jazan and Al-Baha will be affected by moderate to heavy rain and brisk winds, which may lead to torrential flow, and the regions of Riyadh, Sharqiya, Qassim and Hail will be affected by light to medium rain.
Spokesman Col. Mohammed Al-Hammadi called for caution against potential dangers of the weather, to stay away from places where torrents gather, and to abide by the instructions of the Civil Defense announced through various media and social networking sites, in order to preserve their safety.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Civil Defense thunderstorms weather

Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah encourages nature preservation across development site

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah encourages nature preservation across development site
  The project is a key contributor to Saudi sustainability goals and is aligned with Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Officials behind a multibillion-dollar Saudi megaproject on Thursday took part in World Nature Conservation Day to highlight the importance of preserving the environment and natural resources.

The Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s sustainability plan focuses on creating a thriving community in a desert environment with all its necessary infrastructure while protecting fragile ecosystems.

Observed annually on July 28, World Nature Conservation Day aims to raise awareness about environmental protection, conserving natural resources, and the impacts of climate change.

One of the DGDA’s key missions is to use the power of innovation to actively revitalize and regenerate historic Diriyah in harmony with nature, while also positively empowering the local community to embrace greener lifestyles.

The project is a key contributor to Saudi sustainability goals and is aligned with Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.

While the impact of Vision 2030 will be felt across all regions and sectors of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s cities are expected to demonstrate improved environmental sustainability.

The authority recently achieved the US Green Building Council’s LEED (leadership in energy and environmental design) for Cities Platinum precertification for the first phase of the Diriyah Gate development, recognizing its commitment to meeting the highest national and international standards in sustainability.

The Saudi Green Initiative, as a part of Vision 2030, brings together environmental protection, energy transformation, and sustainability programs to work toward three overarching targets to achieve the common goal of a green future, namely reducing emissions, greening Saudi Arabia, and protecting land and sea. The DGDA will contribute to all three targets of the Saudi Green Initiative.

Throughout the development, the priority will be to include native and drought-tolerant species within the landscaping, which will contribute to significant enhancement of the natural setting and ensure irrigation demand is reduced.

The authority has also prioritized the protection and rehabilitation of valuable natural resources, such as the wadis and escarpments within the project area. The careful revitalization and protection of wadis, desert landscapes, and escarpments are at the core of the scheme.

For example, the preservation of Wadi Hanifah’s historical date palm farms and the substantial planting of native species in the area will contribute to a greener Riyadh.

In addition, the Diriyah site contains cultural assets that highlight the Kingdom’s biodiversity and natural resources, contributing to the education of the community on the country’s conservation efforts.

Through the study and implementation of energy demand reduction and energy efficiency measures, the authority will contribute toward the reduction of carbon emissions and support national efforts to address the impacts of climate change.

At a community level, the DGDA aims to help residents understand the importance of nature preservation by hosting online educational resources, conducting workshops in schools, leading campaigns such as the Plant Your Land initiative, and developing a supervisory area planning framework to promote agricultural studies in universities.

Earlier this year, the authority encouraged the local community to adopt eco-friendly living practices through the 3-R approach of reduce, reuse, and recycle, while promoting the use of sustainable cloth tote bags and reusable water bottles instead of plastic bags and bottles.

 

Topics: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) Diriyah Jewel of the Kingdom

US rapper, entrepreneur talks to Mayman Show about new book, living in KSA

US rapper, entrepreneur talks to Mayman Show about new book, living in KSA
Updated 29 July 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

US rapper, entrepreneur talks to Mayman Show about new book, living in KSA

US rapper, entrepreneur talks to Mayman Show about new book, living in KSA
Updated 29 July 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Riyadh: The Saudi and African American communities have a lot in common according to Mutah “Napolean” Beale, an entrepreneur and former renowned rapper from the US. Beale, who has been residing in the Kingdom for the past 12 years, said on the Mayman Show, “Saudi’s men like light-skinned black people to me. They remind [me of] people from the hood, like I can sit down with a Saudi and I can say some jokes to him. He get it. It’s like they…You know, like the blood is similar. Something is similar, you know what I mean, so I enjoy being here, man.”

 

 

Mutah has recently had a book written about his life growing up in the streets of New Jersey as a troubled youth, his time as one of the 1990’s most influential rappers in the industry and his relationship with the late Tupac Shakur, a legend in the rap music genre. As his previous book — written with the help of someone Mutah felt did not entirely grasp the environment in which he had grown up — did not shape out the way he wanted it to, the entrepreneur felt he needed the right partner in order to be able to tell his life story. 

Mutah’s new book was thus written by Suleiman Jenkins. 

“He’s from Brooklyn, from the hood…My grandmother was old, so she can’t really have a hand on me and my brothers, but his mother knew what was outside of the street. So, his mother made sure that education was very important for him. He went to the best schools around America, the best school board, a school to the point where he [got to the] King Fahd [University of Petroleum and Minerals]. Now he's…in charge of a whole section in John Hopkins University that he just got hired [at] about two months ago,” said Mutah.

 

 

Suleiman was the right partner for him, Mutah explained, having had a similar upbringing that facilitated understanding between the two. 

“His situation is different between him and many of others in the neighborhood [because] he had a mother that kept him focused on education. So, his story reminds me that just because you’re from the ghetto doesn’t mean you have to remain there. You know, America is a place [where] you have a lot of opportunities. Opportunities, choices…So, he knew both sides. And he also written a book. Because once you leave America and you start mingling with other cultures and different people, you start to realize that when you write a book, for example, you don’t want to just touch the people in USA. Now, you got to think about how can it affect the youth of Saudi Arabia, how can it affect the youth in Africa or Asia?”

Mutah is currently a co-owner of MW Cafe in Riyadh and Smokey Beards, a restaurant serving Southwestern American barbeque.  

 

 

You can view previous episodes of The Mayman Show here: https://www.arabnews.com/maymanshow

 

 

 

Topics: The Mayman Show

Saudi volunteers join mangrove beaches cleanup operation

Saudi volunteers join mangrove beaches cleanup operation
Over 80 Saudi volunteers participated in the removal of more than 300 cubic meters of debris and environmental pollutants.
Updated 29 July 2022
YASSMIN JABRI

Saudi volunteers join mangrove beaches cleanup operation

Saudi volunteers join mangrove beaches cleanup operation
Updated 29 July 2022
YASSMIN JABRI

RIYADH: More than 80 Saudi volunteers took part in a cleanup operation on mangrove beaches in the east of the Kingdom.

The initiative on Tarout Island, which is connected by two causeways to Qatif, saw teams collect in excess of 300 cubic meters of debris and environmental pollutants.

The project was launched by the Eastern Province’s municipality as part of the UN-backed International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem.

The island’s mangroves provide a vital source of food in the area, and their preservation is considered important in not only protecting the environment, but also tourism and the economy in Qatif.

Other efforts to conserve mangrove forests in the country have included a Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture scheme to plant more than 875,000 mangrove trees at two locations in the southern regions of the Red Sea coast.

Around 440,000 trees were planted south of Jazan city and a further 435,000 in the town of Al-Sawarimah.

Mangrove forests play a key role in sequestering vast amounts of carbon and act as a form of natural coastal defense against storms, rising sea levels, and erosion.

Over the past decade, more than a quarter of the world’s mangroves have been lost. The Saudi Green Initiative, launched last year, aims to address the situation and other climate-related issues, and forms part of the Kingdom’s overall strategy to reduce carbon emissions.

Ten billion trees are to be planted throughout the country to transform desert landscapes and rehabilitate 40 million hectares of land.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi DJs play alongside international stars at Gamers8

Saudi DJs play alongside international stars at Gamers8
Updated 29 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi DJs play alongside international stars at Gamers8

Saudi DJs play alongside international stars at Gamers8
Updated 29 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: In yet another exciting night at the Gamers8 event, Lil Pump, Lost Frequencies, Ozuna, Malkin, and Emad dazzled with an amazing show on Thursday amid cheers from the crowd at Boulevard Riyadh City.

On July 28, at NXT LVL at Gamers8, Jeddah-based DJ Malkin and fellow Saudi musician Emad played a back-to-back set to get things started.

“What I love about making electronic music is the way the sound is created, which is not easy, so I loved that, I challenged myself, and I’m really happy to be performing at such an event,” DJ Malkin told Arab News.

“It’s a great chance for Saudi DJs to perform at an event where the attendees are our target market. It’s also a good opportunity for local DJs to shine and go global, like when we performed today with international stars,” DJ Emad said.

Lil Pump, an American rapper, gave a phenomenal performance to an enthusiastic crowd, concluding with the top track “I Love It.”

Ozuna, a Puerto Rican reggaeton artist, told the ecstatic crowd after his hit-filled performance: “I love the energy, I love the country, I love being here.”

The crowd moved along to Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies’ performance of his most popular tracks, “Are You With Me” and “Where Are You Now.”

Organized in Riyadh by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 — the largest gaming and esports event in the world — brings esports gaming teams and experts from all over the world to participate in a series of tournaments, including Fortnite and Dota 2, with the promise of a pool prize of $15 million.

The Fortnite competition, which started on Thursday, has some of the world’s best gaming teams competing for total prize money of $2 million.

The four-day tournament will see the winners of both the Zero Build mode and the Standard version taking home $250,000 each.

Topics: Gamers8 #SAUDI ARABIA Saudi DJs

