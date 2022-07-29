Where We Are Going Today: Bancam Restaurant

Bancam is a Saudi casual dining restaurant that serves Arabic fusion breakfast dishes including Eggs Benedict, flat bread with muhammara, Bancam foul, Spanish eggs, shakshooka sliders, and grilled halloumi.

Bancam provides a good selection of breakfast options, all of which are presented in a fun way that is both contemporary and authentic.

They have just two appetizers — grilled chicken salad and zaatar sambosa.

For those with a sweet tooth, there are several Arabic-inspired desserts including Bancam Baklava, cheese pancakes, and almond date pie.

There are four choices of cold beverages, with refreshing summer flavors including roselle lemonade, pineapple, mixed fruit iced tea, and roselle.

And, of course coffee, without which breakfast seems incomplete for most people.

Bancam’s interior is minimalist and practical.

In Arabic, Bancam means “hourglass,” and there are hourglasses all over the place, including on the tables.

Given the high quality of the food and the fact that soy oil is used in place of vegetable oil, the dishes are averagely priced.

All dishes are prepared under the supervision of Saudi Chef Raghad Al-Suwaina.

The restaurant is located in Riyadh’s Qurtubah at White Avenue WA mall. For more information, visit @bancam.ruh on Instagram.