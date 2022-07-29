Where We Are Going Today: Bancam Restaurant

You are here

Updated 29 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Bancam is a Saudi casual dining restaurant that serves Arabic fusion breakfast dishes including Eggs Benedict, flat bread with muhammara, Bancam foul, Spanish eggs, shakshooka sliders, and grilled halloumi.

Bancam provides a good selection of breakfast options, all of which are presented in a fun way that is both contemporary and authentic.

They have just two appetizers — grilled chicken salad and zaatar sambosa.

For those with a sweet tooth, there are several Arabic-inspired desserts including Bancam Baklava, cheese pancakes, and almond date pie.

There are four choices of cold beverages, with refreshing summer flavors including roselle lemonade, pineapple, mixed fruit iced tea, and roselle.

And, of course coffee, without which breakfast seems incomplete for most people.

Bancam’s interior is minimalist and practical.

In Arabic, Bancam means “hourglass,” and there are hourglasses all over the place, including on the tables.

Given the high quality of the food and the fact that soy oil is used in place of vegetable oil, the dishes are averagely priced.

All dishes are prepared under the supervision of Saudi Chef Raghad Al-Suwaina.

The restaurant is located in Riyadh’s Qurtubah at White Avenue WA mall. For more information, visit @bancam.ruh on Instagram.

Saudi entrepreneurs solve food surplus problem

A market research revealed that 40% of all food is wasted; in monetary terms, this amounts to $1.2 trillion globally.
A market research revealed that 40% of all food is wasted; in monetary terms, this amounts to $1.2 trillion globally.
Updated 31 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi entrepreneurs solve food surplus problem

A market research revealed that 40% of all food is wasted; in monetary terms, this amounts to $1.2 trillion globally.
  • The app began operations in selected zones in Jeddah this month, with many local restaurants partnering up with the app, such as COZ, Biscotti Amna Bakery, Broots, Meraki, and more
Updated 31 July 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The growth of the restaurant industry has led to a significant amount of food waste at the end of the day, posing a challenge for restaurant owners.

A group of young Saudi entrepreneurs have set up an app called Barakah to help prevent food waste by creating a medium for restaurants to tell consumers about deals on cooked meals.

Rabah Habiss, one of app’s co-founders, said: “Barakah is a Saudi start-up that aims to harness innovation and social awareness to tackle food waste in restaurants, bakeries, hotels, and grocery stores by offering a discount on their surplus goods through an innovative mobile app in real-time.”

The app helps companies increase their revenue and enables them and their customers to take part in the global movement against food waste.

“What sparked this idea is that we identified an ongoing problem in the food service industry; fresh consumable food being thrown away. This is food that consumers can enjoy, guilt-free, and food that restaurants can still sell all while contributing to reducing our carbon footprint," Habiss said.

The startup founders, Abdulaziz bin Saud, Munira Almuammar, Rabah Habiss, were driven to create Barakah by a commitment to sustainability and a desire to address the widespread and systemic problem of food waste.

“We did market research and found out that 40 percent of all food is wasted. In monetary terms, this amounts to $1.2 trillion globally and SR40 billion in Saudi Arabia. Another significant factor that influenced the initiative was our Islamic teachings, which stress the value of preserving food rather than discarding it.”

Barakah has an impact that goes beyond financial savings and increased revenue; it fosters a sense of community and environmental stewardship, making it simple for both businesses and individuals to be more effective and sustainable.

The app began operations in selected zones in Jeddah this month, with many local restaurants partnering up with the app, such as COZ, Biscotti Amna Bakery, Broots, Meraki, and more.

The app will be scaling out across the Kingdom in the next few months, aiming to cover major cities in Saudi Arabia by the end of 2022.

“We target both businesses and consumers. For businesses, we work with restaurants, bakeries, cafes, hotels, buffets and grocery stores to put their surplus on the map, generating an untapped source of revenue for our vendors. For consumers, our app appeals to value discerning and eco-conscious customers,” Habiss added.

 

Topics: Barakah Saudi food app Saudi Entrepreneurs

If you’re looking for a new place to take insta-worthy pics of your meal, look no further. BB Social dining is an experience not to be missed at the Huna collaborative space in Riyadh’s Panorama Mall. 

Their specialization in modern Asian fusion with a Middle Eastern twist makes them a rare occurrence in the city.

Ask any Riyadh native and they’ll tell you it’s a challenge to find a spot to enjoy a warm bowl of ramen — let alone pho — so one should be ready to take up the opportunity when it presents itself.

Marketed as a dining experience, BB has a concise but diverse menu, making it a great spot to take meat-eaters and vegetarians alike. Your company will surely find several items that catches the eye.

BB Social offers bites, baos, bowls, bbq and dessert. It’s easy to go heavy or light with their colorful starters that range from Wagyu Katsu to edamame and mint Super Green Hummus. 

A surprisingly delicious choice is the Cauliflower Popcorn — although it can get a smidge repetitive as they only serve it alongside one sauce.

A hungry customer is sure to be satisfied with their portions, and the variety of choices cater to vegans, vegetarians and carnivores.

While the ramen and pho are nothing groundbreaking, the baos are highly recommended. The Habibi and Chicken Bang Bang baos should be at the top of your list, although they’re quite pricey for the portion.

The eatery first came to Riyadh earlier this year in March, having successfully debuted in Dubai.

Topics: Food restaurants

It can be difficult to maintain a good diet without compromising on treating yourself to delicious foods, but what if you found healthier alternatives for your cravings?

Buttery., a Saudi all-natural nut butter brand, provides delicious, creamy and sugar-free nut butter that comes in different flavors.

Buttery.’s flavors are available in almond cashew, dark-chocolate peanut butter, peanut butter (there’s a crunchy version too), crunch hazelnut cocoa nibs, pecan salted caramel, cashew vanilla, almond butter, pistachio butter, and cashew tahini.

Adding peanut butter to your diet has extra benefits as it includes healthy fats, magnesium and vitamin E. 

I was surprised by how delicious the cashew vanilla butter was. It only contains dry roasted cashews, date powder, coconut oil, Himalayan pink salt, rosemary extract and natural vanilla flavoring. 

It makes a great addition to apple slices for a quick breakfast and is very filling, which could help prevent people from overeating. 

It is good to find all-natural and healthy spreads such as Buttery., which is locally made. The difference between it and other processed spreads is evident in the taste and nutritional value.

Buttery. can be found in the organic section of Danube, Manuel, HyperPanda, Bin Dawood, and Tamimi Markets in most Saudi regions.

It is also available in SheFit Gym in Jeddah and Abraj Hypermarket in Makkah.

You can also find Buttery. at online platforms such as amazon.sa, Nana, Banana, and concept store Homegrown Market in Jeddah. 

For more information about their products, visit their Instagram @buttery.sa.

Topics: What We Are Eating Today

This new specialty coffee spot opened a month ago in Jeddah’s busy Rovan Tower area and is still in the “soft opening” stage.

With two floors and plenty of seating, the cafe is ideal for reading a book, chatting with friends or finishing a homework assignment.

On the day of our visit, service was rather slow, but the mellow soundtrack playing softly in the background made the wait stress free.

Staff recommended the French toast halloumi dish, which cost SR37 ($10). This new open-faced sandwich is the kind of fusion offering you would expect from a modern Jeddah cafe, using inspiration from both the region and the West.

A thick slice of fresh French brioche toast comes with a drizzle of homemade zaatar sauce atop a thin layer of labneh and topped with slices of grilled halloumi cheese. The dish is finished with a cherry tomato on top, along with some sprinkled greens.

This dish is only currently available in the Al-Rawdah branch. Peaberry’s first branch, also located in Jeddah, is known for being one of the only smoking-friendly cafes in the city. The second branch, however, does not permit smoking.

We paired the dish with the recommended iced Spanish latte, which made for a good balance between salty and sweet.

The Peaberry menu has a full range of coffee choices.

For those who want to enjoy a cup from the comfort of their home or office, the cafe has packages available for larger quantities of bottled coffee.

You can also order via the Cofe app and have the coffee delivered right to your door.

For more information about the cafe and its menu, visit their Instagram @peaberryksa.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

LONDON: Dubai-based suncare brand SunKiss has launched a new sunscreen collection with a high sun protection factor.

“After months of research and testing … two new formulas, Defying Daily Face Protection SPF50+ and Invisible Sun Shield CocoLime SPF50, are ready to be added to your beauty arsenal,” the company said.

According to SunKiss, the new products contain high-quality ingredients that are paraben-free, silicone-free, cruelty-free, vegan and reef safe, and they are packaged in aluminum bottles that are reusable, refillable and recyclable. They are water-resistant for 40 minutes before they need to be reapplied, it added.

“The team at SunKiss wanted to develop the ultimate daily face protection that would adapt to their clients’ ever-changing routines,” the company said. “Perfect for being out and about on adventures as it is a primer for under makeup, the Defying Daily Face Protection SPF50+ offers a completely invisible sheer veil.”

It added that the formula was developed to be safe for people with delicate or sensitive skin, it is fragrance-free, and contains a blend of vitamins and minerals designed to help prevent premature aging and boost collagen and hydration.

“Invisible Sun Shield CocoLime SPF50 is a hybrid of mineral and chemical filters that, when combined, provide a higher broad-spectrum shield and coverage from both UVA and UVB rays,” SunKiss said of its other new product.

“Infused with an addictive blend of coconut and lime, it makes for the perfect beachside companion, offering an invisible veil of sun protection.”

The company added that the formula is infused with skin-boosting ingredients such as jojoba oil, vitamin E, to moisturize and boost skin elasticity, aloe vera, which is rich in antioxidants and enzymes that can help soothe and protect, and shea butter, to help soften and hydrate.

Topics: Dubai UAE SunKiss SPF50

