Saudi aid agency signs agreement to support education in Yemen

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Thursday signed an agreement to implement a project to support education in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The agreement was signed by KSrelief Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.
Through the project, school uniforms and bags will be provided to 11,586 Yemeni children, and 23 schools will be rehabilitated and their infrastructure improved in Hadhramaut, Al-Mahra, Aden and Hajjah governorates.
The project aims to increase access to basic and secondary education for Yemeni students, improve learning conditions, and enhance the capabilities of the education sector by reducing the dropout rate of students and providing them with a safe study environment.
This comes within the framework of the humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom, represented by the center, to support the educational sector in Yemen.
