MWL delegation visits displaced persons camps in Nigeria

JEDDAH: A Muslim World League delegation recently visited two displaced persons camps in north Nigeria to assess the progress of projects funded by the league.

The visit to the “Bama” and “Gubio” camps took place following an agreement signed between the MWL and UNHCR to support humanitarian efforts in Nigeria and Greece.

The project was implemented in cooperation with the UNHCR, and was headed by Mohamed Al-Juaid, director general of media production at the MWL.

Al-Juaid said that the MWL takes pride in its close partnership with the UNHCR, which aims to achieve its humanitarian goals in supporting and protecting the most vulnerable and needy people around the world.

Khaled Khalifa, adviser and UNHCR representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council, praised the partnership with the MWL and the league’s commitment to supporting the humanitarian needs of refugees, internally displaced persons, asylum seekers and host communities.

“We are grateful to the MWL, and we are confident that this contribution will have a tangible positive impact on the lives of the most vulnerable people and will support UNHCR’s efforts in rebuilding their lives,” Khalifa said.

The agreement signed between the MWL and the UNHCR is divided into two parts. It aims to address the effects of war on children and their caregivers, as well as raise awareness about children’s rights.

The first part of the agreement includes projects funded by the league and implemented by UNHCR in southern and northeastern Nigeria, where more than 20,000 people benefit, including both refugees and internally displaced people.

The second part of the agreement includes MWL support for thousands of refugees and asylum seekers in Greece, helping them to join Greek society by providing employment and opportunities, and assisting refugees in completing government documents to access essential services.

Projects launched by the MWL support the education sector and offer well-established classrooms as well as safe spaces for children. They also aim to secure shelter for refugee families, especially the elderly, those with disabilities or families headed by women.