MWL delegation visits displaced persons camps in Nigeria

The Muslim World League delegation recently visited camps in north Nigeria, “Bama” and “Gubio,” to follow up on protecting internally displaced children project funded by the league. (Supplied)
The Muslim World League delegation recently visited camps in north Nigeria, “Bama” and “Gubio,” to follow up on protecting internally displaced children project funded by the league. (Supplied)
MWL delegation visits displaced persons camps in Nigeria
The Muslim World League delegation recently visited camps in north Nigeria, “Bama” and “Gubio,” to follow up on protecting internally displaced children project funded by the league. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

MWL delegation visits displaced persons camps in Nigeria

MWL delegation visits displaced persons camps in Nigeria
  • Al-Juaid said that the MWL takes pride in its close partnership with the UNHCR, which aims to achieve its humanitarian goals in supporting and protecting the most vulnerable and needy people around the world
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: A Muslim World League delegation recently visited two displaced persons camps in north Nigeria to assess the progress of projects funded by the league.

The visit to the “Bama” and “Gubio” camps took place following an agreement signed between the MWL and UNHCR to support humanitarian efforts in Nigeria and Greece.

The project was implemented in cooperation with the UNHCR, and was headed by Mohamed Al-Juaid, director general of media production at the MWL.

Al-Juaid said that the MWL takes pride in its close partnership with the UNHCR, which aims to achieve its humanitarian goals in supporting and protecting the most vulnerable and needy people around the world.

Khaled Khalifa, adviser and UNHCR representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council, praised  the partnership with the MWL and the league’s commitment to supporting the humanitarian needs of refugees, internally displaced persons, asylum seekers and host communities.

“We are grateful to the MWL, and we are confident that this contribution will have a tangible positive impact on the lives of the most vulnerable people and will support UNHCR’s efforts in rebuilding their lives,” Khalifa said.

The agreement signed between the MWL and the UNHCR is divided into two parts. It aims to address the effects of war on children and their caregivers, as well as raise awareness about children’s rights.

The first part of the agreement includes projects funded by the league and implemented by UNHCR in southern and northeastern Nigeria, where more than 20,000 people benefit, including both refugees and internally displaced people.

The second part of the agreement includes MWL support for thousands of refugees and asylum seekers in Greece, helping them to join Greek society by providing employment and opportunities, and assisting refugees in completing government documents to access essential services.

Projects launched by the MWL support the education sector and offer well-established classrooms as well as safe spaces for children. They also aim to secure shelter for refugee families, especially the elderly, those with disabilities or families headed by women.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Friday diagnosed 300 students with hearing impairments in centers for people with disabilities in the Yemeni governorates of Aden and Hadramout, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The students will be provided with hearing aids as part of a project to respond to the needs of local capacity development to teach literacy students and people with disabilities.

Project Manager Osama Bagadi said that the initiative aims to distribute 300 digital hearing aids with templates for hearing-impaired students in the targeted centers, adding that the students have began the diagnosis and audiometry phase, and will go on to distributing and installing the hearing aids after completing the diagnosis and audiometry process.

Director of the Deaf Association in Aden Etidal Salam said that the project “is of great importance to our deaf children and an aid in facilitating the educational process through medical diagnosis, with the aim of giving them the headphones provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to overcome hearing impairments and enable them to achieve educational attainment throughout the course of their studies.”

The project will help to address the main challenges facing educational institutions with people with disabilities and illiteracy eradication by providing school supplies for 20 specialized centers and 10 literacy schools in Aden, Abyan and Hadramout, KSrelief said.

This is within the humanitarian and relief projects implemented by the Kingdom, represented by the center, to support the Yemeni educational sector, improve its outputs and help people with special needs.

Saudi interns to benefit as Misk, Bulgari Hotel Paris team up in training scheme

Saudi interns to benefit as Misk, Bulgari Hotel Paris team up in training scheme
Saudi interns to benefit as Misk, Bulgari Hotel Paris team up in training scheme

Saudi interns to benefit as Misk, Bulgari Hotel Paris team up in training scheme
  • The scheme will allow a new generation of Saudis to take the reins in the hospitality industry
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation is calling for applicants for a hotel training program in Paris in collaboration with luxury brand Bulgari. 

The scheme will allow a new generation of Saudis to take the reins in the hospitality industry, with training taking place at Bulgari’s Paris hotel.

In the bold Italian-style establishment, which offers fine dining and lavish spas, Misk interns will get a chance to launch their professional careers and receive full-scope training in all hospitality-related departments.

“The program will include a rotation, so they will be able to go to the concierge, the front desk, admin support, and they will work also with the restaurant,” Jawharah Altheyeb, the program manager, told Arab News.

The Misk Traineeship Program has helped more than 4,000 interns since 2018, teaming up with more than 400 top-tier local and international organizations across various industries to offer internships.

The Misk team traveled to Paris before Eid to meet with French partners, resulting in the foundation’s latest venture into the culinary arts and hospitality field.

“The agreement with Bulgari is to have interns on a rolling basis, so once we have the first track, after six weeks, we will reannounce the program and have Saudi interns all around the year at Bulgari Hotel Paris,” Altheyeb said.

The aim is to allow young Saudis to engage in cultural exchange and garner valuable professional hospitality skills, which aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

“We are also targeting people who are interested in the hospitality industry, so we feed back into the economy in Saudi Arabia where we also have a mandate in developing human capital in the tourism industry and hopefully place them in full-time opportunities in multiple regions in Saudi,” Altheyeb said.

The hotel, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle in Paris, will offer the paid internships with the help of Niko Romito, the renowned Italian chef behind Il Ristorante - Niko Romito, which has outlets in Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Milan and Paris.

Romito will pass on his menus and skills to the Misk interns. Before taking his expertise to Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, he was head chef at Reale, which has been awarded three Michelin stars. 

Food and beverage trainees will learn kitchen-management skills and will also be trained in in-room dining.

The rooms division will take part in front office, housekeeping, reservations and butler training, “delivering the highest level of excellence to every single guest” staying in the hotel’s 76 rooms and suites.

“As a pilot, I think it’s very good to have an eight-week program, so it will be more of shadowing the experts in those areas. I don’t think the interns will be experts, but it will give them exposure in a really high-quality hotel,” Altheyeb said.

The collaborative program is accepting fresh Saudi graduates in restaurant or food service, hotel or resorts, tourism and travel, or hospitality administration or management. Applicants must also be proficient in English and either French or Italian, or both.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 13. The internship program will run for two months from Oct. 17 to Dec. 17.

WHO hails readiness of Saudi Crisis and Disaster Management Center

WHO hails readiness of Saudi Crisis and Disaster Management Center
WHO hails readiness of Saudi Crisis and Disaster Management Center

WHO hails readiness of Saudi Crisis and Disaster Management Center
  • Programmed visit for transferring know-how to Yemeni counterparts
  • Yemeni conjoined twins successfully separated in Riyadh, doing well
RIYADH: The World Health Organization, a specialized agency of the UN responsible for international public health, praised the Saudi Crisis and Disaster Management Center’s readiness to respond and prevent crises and disasters before they occur.

“A delegation from the WHO’s regional office accompanied by a Yemeni health ministry team visited the health emergency operation center in Riyadh on Thursday,” said the health ministry on Friday.

The Saudi health ministry said that the visiting delegation was briefed on the center’s experiences in operations, emergency preparedness and navigation of data management systems.

The visit comes within the WHO initiative to train personnel at the Yemeni Emergency Operations Center, and was aimed at transferring know-how to Yemeni counterparts.

WHO officially accredited the Kingdom’s first health crisis and disaster management center in the Eastern Mediterranean region in October 2021.

The center’s role is to respond and prevent crises and disasters before they occur. It serves as the operations and control center for the implementation of prevention programs across the Kingdom.

The center is to facilitate government communication to 20 other centers across the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, under the directive of King Salman, the surgical team for the Saudi conjoined twins program successfully separated Yemeni twins Mawaddah and Rahma at the King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital, National Guard Health Affairs, Riyadh.

The babies, who were born on March 13, 2022, were conjoined at the lower chest and abdomen, and also shared a liver.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the head of the surgical team, announced the successful procedure, which was the 52nd separation conducted during the 32 years of the Saudi conjoined twins program.

Al-Rabeeah said that several remarkable successes were achieved during this particular procedure. The twins’ recovery time (between completion of surgery and awakening from anesthesia) was shorter than in any previous separation surgery conducted by the team. Also, the twins did not require blood transfusions during the procedure, and although the procedure was expected to take more than 11 hours, the surgical duration was only 5 hours.

A team of 28 Saudi doctors and specialists participated in the separation, which went smoothly, with no complications.

Al-Rabeeah declared the twins to be in very good condition following surgery.

To date, the Saudi conjoined twins program has reviewed 124 cases referred from 23 countries.

The Saudi conjoined twins program is considered one of the leading programs of its kind in the world.

The parents of the twins were overwhelmed by the success of the separation, and their twins responded well after the operation.

Father of the twins, Hudhayfa bin Abdullah Noman, expressed his thanks to the Saudi leadership for the generous humanitarian gesture of sponsoring the costs involved in the separation.

He also thanked the highly skilled medical team for giving his daughters the best possible chance to live full, happy lives.

New Kaaba cover installed on eve of Islamic New Year 1444

New Kaaba cover installed on eve of Islamic New Year 1444
New Kaaba cover installed on eve of Islamic New Year 1444

New Kaaba cover installed on eve of Islamic New Year 1444
  • For the past decades, the Kiswa was replaced once a year during Hajj, specifically on the morning of 9th day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah
RIYADH: In a change of tradition, the new cover of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah was installed early Saturday, at the dawn of the new Islamic year of 1444.

It used to be that the Kiswa was replaced once a year during Hajj, specifically on the morning of Dhul Hijjah 9 after the pilgrims go to Mount Arafat, in preparation for receiving worshippers the next morning, which coincides with Eid Al-Adha.

Last month, Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Two Holy Mosques announced the change in tradition so that the annual event would be held on the eve of Muharram 1, the first day in the Hijri calendar. 

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the Two Holy Mosques presidency, had said the change was being made based on a royal decision.

 

 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the changing of the Kiswa early Saturday was carried out by a team of 200 Saudi technicians from the King Abdulaziz Complex for Manufacturing the Kaaba’s Kiswa, under the supervision of Sheikh Sudais. 

Describing the process, the SPA reported: "The new kiswa consisted of four separate sides and the door curtain was installed. Each of the four sides of the Kaaba was raised separately to the top of the Kaaba in preparation for its unfolding on the old side, and fixing the side from above by tying it down and dropping the other end of the side, after the ropes of the old side were loosened. 

"By moving the new side up and down in a permanent movement, then the old side fell from below and the new side remained, and the process was repeated four times for each side until the dress was completed, then the belt was weighed in a straight line to the four sides by stitching it.

Thousands of worshippers watch as the old Kiswa is replaced with a new one on the eve of the Muslim New Year 1444 early Saturday. (SPA)

"This process began first from the side of the hem, due to the presence of the gutter that has its own hole at the top of the garment, and after all sides were fixed, the corners were fixed by sewing them from the top of the garment to the bottom." 

Technicians at the King Abdulaziz Complex do the weaving, stitching and printing by hand and machines using 47 pieces of cloth and thread to make the Kiswa. The world’s largest computerized sewing machine, at 16 meters in length, carries out the process.

The cloth is stitched together in five different parts and fixed to the base with copper rings. Around 670 kilograms of raw silk is dyed black at the complex.

The Kiswa is decorated with Quranic verses embroidered onto the cloth with 120 kilograms of 21-karat gold thread and 100 kilograms of silver thread.

The cost of making a new 850-kilogram Kiswa is estimated to cost SR25 million, or over $6.5 million, making it the world’s most expensive covering.

Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday

Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday
Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday

Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense on Friday urged the public to take caution as it warned of chances of thunderstorms in parts of the Kingdom from Saturday until Wednesday.
The authority said the regions of Asir, Najran, Jazan and Al-Baha will be affected by moderate to heavy rain and brisk winds, which may lead to torrential flow, and the regions of Riyadh, Sharqiya, Qassim and Hail will be affected by light to medium rain.
Spokesman Col. Mohammed Al-Hammadi called for caution against potential dangers of the weather, to stay away from places where torrents gather, and to abide by the instructions of the Civil Defense announced through various media and social networking sites, in order to preserve their safety.

