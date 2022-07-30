Who’s Who: Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah and Holy Sites

Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed is CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah and Holy Sites.
Previously, he was governor of the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at). Under his leadership, the authority helped the Kingdom’s ranking in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor’s index climb from 41st to seventh.
He also contributed to the establishment of the Saudi Venture Capital Company, with an investment of SR2.8 billion ($745 million).
Al-Rasheed led the formation of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank to bridge the financing gap by partnering with international banks dealing with high-risk enterprises.
He also launched a financing portal to connect entities working with small and medium enterprises, which contributes to financing more than 3,000 businesses, with a value of more than SR12 billion.
Before that, Al-Rasheed was CEO of the Riyadh Airports Company, which manages and operates King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. During his time with RAC, he drove the firm’s privatization and institutional transformation.
The company was able to increase spending efficiency, as well as operation and revenue maximization, resulting in a 44 percent increase on planned net profit.
Al-Rasheed took over the management of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, and supervised the launch of initiatives and projects to support small and medium enterprises in the industrial sector.
Al-Rasheed holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and information systems, and an executive master’s degree in business administration.
