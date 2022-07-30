You are here

Who's Who: Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah and Holy Sites

Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed
Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed
Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed is CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah and Holy Sites.

Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed
Saleh bin Ibrahim Al-Rasheed is CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah and Holy Sites.
Previously, he was governor of the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at). Under his leadership, the authority helped the Kingdom’s ranking in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor’s index climb from 41st to seventh.
He also contributed to the establishment of the Saudi Venture Capital Company, with an investment of SR2.8 billion ($745 million).  
Al-Rasheed led the formation of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank to bridge the financing gap by partnering with international banks dealing with high-risk enterprises.
He also launched a financing portal to connect entities working with small and medium enterprises, which contributes to financing more than 3,000 businesses, with a value of more than SR12 billion.
Before that, Al-Rasheed was CEO of the Riyadh Airports Company, which manages and operates King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. During his time with RAC, he drove the firm’s privatization and institutional transformation.
The company was able to increase spending efficiency, as well as operation and revenue maximization, resulting in a 44 percent increase on planned net profit.
Al-Rasheed took over the management of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, and supervised the launch of initiatives and projects to support small and medium enterprises in the industrial sector.
Al-Rasheed holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and information systems, and an executive master’s degree in business administration.

RIYADH: Saudis have hailed workforce figures that reveal the growing role of women in the national economy as part of Vision 2030.

Saudi women now comprise 33.6 percent of the Saudi workforce as of March 2022, according to the General Authority for Statistics. That figure is up from 17.4 percent just five years ago.

The unemployment rate of women was the lowest in 20 years as of the first quarter of 2022, falling to 20.2 percent from 22.5 percent during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Saad A. Al-Hammad

Vision 2030 promotes Saudi women as an important part of the Kingdom’s strength. It aims to develop their talents, invest their energies, and provide them with the right opportunities to build their futures, contributing to the development of society.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has implemented policies and initiatives that support inclusivity, and diversity in the labor market through introducing various incentives to enhance the positive image of women in the workplace, and to create a supportive and inclusive environment to facilitate women’s entry into the labor market.

Saad A. Al-Hammad, Spokesperson Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Experts say that the influx of women in the labor market is due to reforms, legislations and laws that foster an inclusive environment in the workplace.

Saad A. Al-Hammad, spokesperson of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, told Arab News: “The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has implemented policies and initiatives that support inclusivity, and diversity in the labor market through introducing various incentives to enhance the positive image of women in the workplace, and to create a supportive and inclusive environment to facilitate women’s entry into the labor market.”

Al-Hammad added that the percentage of women in senior and middle management positions rose from 28.6 percent in 2017 to 39 percent as of the first quarter of 2022.

According to labor market data, 27.7 percent of Saudi women were employed in the education sector and 17.7 percent in the retail and wholesale sector as of March 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saudi women now comprise 33.6 percent of the Saudi workforce as of March 2022, according to the General Authority for Statistics. That figure is up from 17.4 percent just five years ago.

• According to labor market data, 27.7 percent of Saudi women were employed in the education sector and 17.7 percent in the retail and wholesale sector as of March 2022

Dr. Nuwair S. Al-Shammari, deputy dean of the Faculty of Information and Communication at Imam Mohammad ibn Saud Islamic University, said that Saudi women have progressed because of historical decisions taken under King Salman, which enabled Saudi women to be active partners in national development — the cornerstone of the National Transformation Program and Saudi Vision 2030, efficiently led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Al-Shammari, who was chair of the media committee at a conference on women’s empowerment in November 2021, added: “The transformations in recent years saw an overwhelming presence of Saudi women in the labor market, chambers of commerce, Shoura Council, diplomatic work and other important leadership positions. Women were granted the necessary powers to fulfill their responsibilities toward the country due to their capabilities with the government’s support.”

Dr. Amal D. Al-Daej, an international relations and strategic partnership adviser of the National Center for Vegetation Cover, said: “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has empowered women in the labor market and because of him women have become today real partners alongside men in the development of the country.”

Al-Daej added that women today enjoy a distinct place in society because of the leadership, which saw the importance of increasing women’s participation in the workforce, given that women represent half of society. Women today can now fill leadership roles and take part in official delegations in international forums, Al-Daej said.

The adviser, who was member of the Saudi delegation to the COP15 UN Convention to Combat Desertification, said: “It’s exciting to see women’s participation rate in the workforce increase in recent years. This empowerment bolsters the national economy.”

RIYADH: The growth of the restaurant industry has led to a significant amount of food waste at the end of the day, posing a challenge for restaurant owners.

A group of young Saudi entrepreneurs have set up an app called Barakah to help prevent food waste by creating a medium for restaurants to tell consumers about deals on cooked meals.

Rabah Habiss, one of app’s co-founders, said: “Barakah is a Saudi start-up that aims to harness innovation and social awareness to tackle food waste in restaurants, bakeries, hotels, and grocery stores by offering a discount on their surplus goods through an innovative mobile app in real-time.”

The app helps companies increase their revenue and enables them and their customers to take part in the global movement against food waste.

“What sparked this idea is that we identified an ongoing problem in the food service industry; fresh consumable food being thrown away. This is food that consumers can enjoy, guilt-free, and food that restaurants can still sell all while contributing to reducing our carbon footprint," Habiss said.

The startup founders, Abdulaziz bin Saud, Munira Almuammar, Rabah Habiss, were driven to create Barakah by a commitment to sustainability and a desire to address the widespread and systemic problem of food waste.

“We did market research and found out that 40 percent of all food is wasted. In monetary terms, this amounts to $1.2 trillion globally and SR40 billion in Saudi Arabia. Another significant factor that influenced the initiative was our Islamic teachings, which stress the value of preserving food rather than discarding it.”

Barakah has an impact that goes beyond financial savings and increased revenue; it fosters a sense of community and environmental stewardship, making it simple for both businesses and individuals to be more effective and sustainable.

The app began operations in selected zones in Jeddah this month, with many local restaurants partnering up with the app, such as COZ, Biscotti Amna Bakery, Broots, Meraki, and more.

The app will be scaling out across the Kingdom in the next few months, aiming to cover major cities in Saudi Arabia by the end of 2022.

“We target both businesses and consumers. For businesses, we work with restaurants, bakeries, cafes, hotels, buffets and grocery stores to put their surplus on the map, generating an untapped source of revenue for our vendors. For consumers, our app appeals to value discerning and eco-conscious customers,” Habiss added.

 

Saudi development fund lays foundation stone for Abobo University Hospital in Ivory Coast

Updated 30 July 2022
LONDON: The Saudi Fund for Development on Saturday participated in laying the foundation stone for the Abobo University Hospital project in Ivory Coast’s economic capital, Abidjan.
As SFD contributes with development loans worth over $22.72 million in the Ivorian capital, the Abobo University Hospital project is one of the newest, and provides 600 beds over an 18,000-hectare land, the authority said in a statement issued by the Saudi Press Agency on Saturday,
It also includes centers for pediatrics, dialysis and other medical wards and departments.
The ceremony to lay the foundation stone was held under the patronage of Ivory Coast’s Prime Minister Patrick Achi, and in the presence of the country’s Foreign Minister and Abobo’s mayor Kandia Camara, Health Minister Pierre Demba, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Ivory Coast Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Subaie, and other senior officials.
Presiding over SFD’s delegation to Abidjan, Yasser Al-Otaibi thanked Achi and Ivorian officials for their warm welcome and invite to the ceremony.
“This is a vital project to develop the health sector,” said Al-Otaibi.
The project aims to support and increase the operational capacity of health facilities and improve the level of basic health services in Abidjan, which is the largest city in terms of population.
Meanwhile, the Ivorian prime minister lauded the Kingdom’s efforts in supporting the development sectors in his country. He also praised the work and development activities carried out by SFD, noting that the Abobo University Hospital project is one of the most comprehensive projects in medical specialties to be built and equipped as an integrated hospital.

Saudi Arabia receives first Umrah pilgrims for new Islamic year

Updated 30 July 2022
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday welcomed the arrival of the first overseas pilgrims, marking the beginning of the Umrah season for the new Islamic year, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The new Umrah season began on Saturday, with authorities in the Kingdom receiving visa requests from July 14.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said: “In conjunction with the arrival of pilgrims from abroad to the Grand Mosque, the presidency continues to implement field services according to standards that take into account the latest developments in service excellence to create a safe worshipping environment and provide the finest services to the pilgrims of the Grand Mosque from all over the world.”

The authority said it began preparations to provide the services early on, in line with crowd management plans, and prepared the Grand Mosque in Makkah and its courtyards to facilitate the Umrah rituals for pilgrims with ease and tranquillity.

It also said it had prepared the services in line with plans following the return of the Umrah season after the completion of this year’s Hajj, adding that specific areas and entrances had been allocated to pilgrims to ensure the smooth movement of crowds.

Saudi university uses AI to enroll students

The portal’s services received a rating of 4.8 out of 5 for user satisfaction. (Shutterstock)
The portal’s services received a rating of 4.8 out of 5 for user satisfaction. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: The Saudi Electronic University has linked its admissions portal to the Ministry of Education’s databases Noor and Yakeen, which forms part of the services provided by the Ministry of Interior, to ensure the accuracy of students’ data.

Dr. Maysoon Khoja, dean of admissions and student affairs, said there has been a large number of applications for degree courses, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

The new admissions portal allows for payments, verifying of documents, and ensuring the fair allocation of seats.

The portal’s services received a rating of 4.8 out of 5 for user satisfaction.

Students can apply to the university’s 13 campuses based in Riyadh, Qassim, Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu, Tabuk, Hail, Dammam, Jubail, Al-Ahsa, Abha, Jazan and Najran.

Courses available include business administration, e-commerce, accounting, finance, information technology, computer science, data science, public health, health informatics, English and translation, law, and digital media.

The deadline for undergraduate online admissions is Monday, Aug. 1, with acceptance announced on Sunday Aug. 7.

Khoja said the university remains committed to having students from diverse social backgrounds, and accepts applicants who have high school diplomas or equivalent qualifications regardless of age and year of graduation.

 

