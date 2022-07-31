You are here

Spain's Ministry of Equality edits out model's prosthetic leg in beach ad

Spain’s Ministry of Equality edits out model’s prosthetic leg in beach ad
Spain’s Ministry of Equality edits out model’s prosthetic leg in beach ad

Spain’s Ministry of Equality edits out model’s prosthetic leg in beach ad
LONDON: Spain’s Ministry of Equality took on the initiative of highlighting the diversity of visitors to its beaches this summer through a body positivity ad showing five women of different ages, shapes and sizes.

However, one of the ladies appearing in the poster, British model Sian Green-Lord, a motivational speaker with a prosthetic leg, was left seething when she noticed herself in the picture — edited to include an added leg and armpit hair.

“I don’t know how to even explain the amount of anger that I’m feeling right now,” the model said in a video uploaded onto her official Instagram page. “It’s just been brought to my attention by one of my friends that the Spanish government is using my image on a body-positivity campaign, but they have edited out my prosthetic leg. I am literally shaking. I am so angry.

“There’s one thing using my image without my permission. But there’s another thing editing my body,” she added.

The model had her leg amputated in 2013 after being hit by a taxi in New York City while on holiday at the age of 24.

The controversy of the campaign continues as two more women have come out to state that their images were used for the campaign without their permission. 

Both Nyome Nicholas-Williams and Raissa Galvao, a body-positivity influencer and a Brazilian model respectively, have called out the ministry’s campaign for its “body policing.”

“It is just a reminder that as a black woman my body is still policed and as women in general our bodies are still not ours,” Nicholas-Williams told local media.

Syria’s Idlib’s ancient ruins, a perfect spot to shoot stunning images of the Milky Way

Syria’s Idlib’s ancient ruins, a perfect spot to shoot stunning images of the Milky Way
Updated 30 July 2022
Arab News

Syria's Idlib's ancient ruins, a perfect spot to shoot stunning images of the Milky Way

Syria’s Idlib’s ancient ruins, a perfect spot to shoot stunning images of the Milky Way
  • Over Syria’s bombed-out towns, the stars and the Milky Way looked like specks of shining dust
  • Saudi Arabia’s AlUla city makes another tourist destination for stargazers to watch the clear skies
Updated 30 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Despite 11 years of war tearing Syria apart, Idlib province and its ancient ruins made a perfect spot to shoot stunning images of the night sky, as shown in an AFP time-lapse video.
In the footages capture sparkling stars and the band of the Milky Way moving over the blackness of Idlib’s wrecked properties, destroyed towns, ancient ruins and archaeological sites, in northwestern Syria.
Over the bombed-out towns of Idlib, the stars and the Milky Way looked like specks of dust shining over the towns’ demolished properties.
AFP’s photographer clicked over a dozen long-exposure pictures during an unusually crystal clear night with no moon, showing the stark contrast between the demolished grounds and the Milky Way.
The time-lapse of the Milky Way is shown as it rises above the ruins of the Al-Bara archaeological site, and another clip shows views from a different site — the ruins of the Qalb Loza church, which dates back to the fifth century.
The 11-year-old civil war has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced half the country’s population and turned large swaths of it into debris.
Though enormous areas of Syria have no electricity due to the ravaging war that has damaged most of the power stations, the region of Idlib provides the best view of the galaxy.
The video also shows the galaxy glimmering in the night sky as it eerily lights up an abandoned and destroyed amusement park on the frontline between regime forces and rebel fighters, in the town of Al-Nayrab in Idlib.
Meanwhile, the Saudi city of AlUla is one of the tourist destinations that people from all over the world visit throughout the year because of its diverse nature and archaeological sites that have been followed by many civilizations thousands of years ago.
During the summer season, many tourists travel long distances to search for calm and to watch the stars in the clear skies from the ancient city.
July is one of the months during which the Milky Way galaxy appears clearly after sunset.

 

Topics: Syria milky way Stars Idlib province

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
Updated 30 July 2022
AP

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
  The jackpot was the nation's third-largest lottery prize
Updated 30 July 2022
AP

DES MOINES, Iowa: Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois.
The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.
The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.
The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Topics: US lottery Mega Millions jackpot

Fifth endangered Bengal tiger born in Cuban zoo

Fifth endangered Bengal tiger born in Cuban zoo
Updated 29 July 2022
Reuters

Fifth endangered Bengal tiger born in Cuban zoo

Fifth endangered Bengal tiger born in Cuban zoo
  • The birth of all the cubs comes after trying for 20 years to breed the endangered felines
  • Sadly, the new cub is the sole survivor of a litter of four born two weeks ago, as his siblings suffered from severe neurological problems and perished
Updated 29 July 2022
Reuters

HAVANA: Another rare Bengal tiger cub was born at Cuba’s National Zoo in Havana, zookeepers said on Friday, just over a year after four of the striped and adorable baby beasts — among them a rare white tiger — graced the grounds.
The birth of all the cubs comes after trying for 20 years to breed the endangered felines.
All the cubs were born to Fiona and her mate, Garfield.
Sadly, the new cub is the sole survivor of a litter of four born two weeks ago, as his siblings suffered from severe neurological problems and perished.
Born underweight, the newcomer, who has yet to be named, is being cared for in the artificial breeding department of the zoo where he is reported to be “frisky.”
“The birth of the cub was a joy. It was so small and we have been feeding it milk and caring for it in other ways,” 21-year-old Maria Karla Gutierrez, one of its care givers, said as she cuddled the small cat.
Thousands of the Bengal tigers, known for their orange coats, once roamed the forests in Bangladesh, India and Nepal. But their numbers have plummeted to about 2,500, wildlife experts say. Poaching, deforestation and over-hunting have all taken their toll.
Three of the world’s nine tiger sub-species became extinct last century, and many scientists believe a fourth, the South China tiger, is already functionally extinct.
The National Zoo, a wildlife park, is a favorite attraction for Cubans, with 1,473 specimens of more than 120 species, including large animals such as elephants and rhinos.
“For the park, for the country and for the world it is a very beautiful thing since tigers are in danger of extinction,” zoological veterinarian Angel Cordero said.
“It makes us proud. We are very happy and we are going to continue reproducing the animals,” he said.

Topics: Bengal tiger cuba Zoo Havana

App You Should Not Miss: Penzu

App You Should Not Miss: Penzu
Updated 29 July 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

App You Should Not Miss: Penzu

App You Should Not Miss: Penzu
Updated 29 July 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Penzu is an online diary and personal journal that I recently have been using, and have found to be very therapeutic.

What I like most about it is its simplicity, which makes it very convenient. I open the application, and the first thing I see are my journals — If you pay for a subscription, you will enjoy more journals and customization options.

It is one of the easiest and uncomplicated interfaces that any user can enjoy.

You can also get creative and upload photos from your phone or computer to add more to your personal journaling experience.

I believe journaling is a very helpful practice to clear one’s mind, and we must make some time in our day to write down our thoughts.

Penzu asks you to set a reminder as soon as you sign up for it; I choose to journal every evening when I am freed from my busy schedule. It has helped me a lot in clearing my mind and organizing my thoughts.

From an environmental perspective, I’m very pleased that I can write so much without worrying that I might run out of pages, and it cuts down on the use of paper. Digital journaling is ticking all the boxes for me. Another feature that I appreciate is that Penzu is 100 percent private, which makes me feel secure to express myself because paper diaries and journals can be read by anyone if they are not hidden away. Penzu allows you to create a password lock for your online journals.

If you have created a number of separate journals and you are looking for a specific item, Penzu has a smart journal search feature. Penzu is available on iOS and Android.

Topics: App You Should Not Miss

Expatriate family saved from rushing floodwaters in Sharjah

Expatriate family saved from rushing floodwaters in Sharjah
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

Expatriate family saved from rushing floodwaters in Sharjah

Expatriate family saved from rushing floodwaters in Sharjah
  Heavy rains were reported across the country – with the emirates of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah the most affected
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Video shared by the UAE’s Ministry of Interior on social media shows dramatic footage as government rescuers helped members of an expatriate family into safety from the flooded Al-Shees in Khor Fakkan area of Sharjah.

The video showed civil defense team members preparing safety lines during the challenging night-time operation braving floodwaters to save the rain-soaked residents.

Heavy rains have inundated the country – with the emirates of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah the most affected. Videos circulating online showed vehicles almost entirely submerged in flooded norther emirates roads, particularly in Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah and Fujairah.

Another video from the interior ministry showed strong currents of floodwater crossing Suhaila Al-Sharjah road to Al-Dhaid, also in Sharjah, which forced its closure by authorities until further notice.


The National Centre of Meteorology earlier issued a safety alert warning a continuity of rainfall and flooding in the valleys over some easter and mountain area of the country.

“Please take the utmost care and cautions and avoid valleys, landslides and flooded areas,” the weather agency warned.

Non-essential employees from both the private and public sectors who were affected by the torrential rains were urged to work remotely until Friday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation meanwhile advised.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Dubai ruler, also called on the Ministry of Community Development to accommodate those who have been displaced from their homes and move them to temporary shelter sites.

He particularly directed that hotels nearby flooded areas be booked to accommodate all affected families, as well as those living in areas at risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) reiterated that the safety of people and property was ‘top priority,’ and was working with the police teams and civil defense agencies to respond to all emergencies.

Photos were also posted on social media as the Joint Operations Command of the UAE’s defense ministry implemented the ‘Loyal Hands’ operation to support the civil authorities in Fujairah.

The operation rescued residents stranded in flooded areas as well as those trapped inside their homes.

 

The MoI and Police Directorates have issued warnings and awareness instructions to minimize the damage due to present weather conditions, especially the expected intensification of rain and winds.

Topics: UAE Torrential Rain floods

