Spain’s Ministry of Equality edits out model’s prosthetic leg in beach ad

LONDON: Spain’s Ministry of Equality took on the initiative of highlighting the diversity of visitors to its beaches this summer through a body positivity ad showing five women of different ages, shapes and sizes.

However, one of the ladies appearing in the poster, British model Sian Green-Lord, a motivational speaker with a prosthetic leg, was left seething when she noticed herself in the picture — edited to include an added leg and armpit hair.

“I don’t know how to even explain the amount of anger that I’m feeling right now,” the model said in a video uploaded onto her official Instagram page. “It’s just been brought to my attention by one of my friends that the Spanish government is using my image on a body-positivity campaign, but they have edited out my prosthetic leg. I am literally shaking. I am so angry.

“There’s one thing using my image without my permission. But there’s another thing editing my body,” she added.

The model had her leg amputated in 2013 after being hit by a taxi in New York City while on holiday at the age of 24.

The controversy of the campaign continues as two more women have come out to state that their images were used for the campaign without their permission.

Both Nyome Nicholas-Williams and Raissa Galvao, a body-positivity influencer and a Brazilian model respectively, have called out the ministry’s campaign for its “body policing.”

“It is just a reminder that as a black woman my body is still policed and as women in general our bodies are still not ours,” Nicholas-Williams told local media.