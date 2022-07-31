Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea launches tourism scholarship program for high school graduates

Residents share their tips and tricks for the Saudi summer heat

RIYADH: With the temperature reaching as high as 48 C in Saudi Arabia, many residents are finding new and creative ways to stay cool in the summer heat.

“Personally, the best way to stay cool in summer is going to sunrooms where they provide coffee, ice cream, food and, of course, good air conditioning, but at the same time enjoying the sun,” Safiya Alansari from the Eastern Province said.

The 18-year-old has lived in the Eastern Province her entire life.

“The best way to stay safe outside is definitely sunscreen (SPF 50) and a moisturizer and vitamin C serum,” she stressed.

“Those are a must for me even when I’m in my house the whole day, I’m sure that using these three essentials won’t leave you sunburnt,” she said.

Alansari recommended enjoying the sunny weather indoors by visiting some of the many restaurants and cafes that provide air-conditioned rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows.

A popular summer destination in Khobar for women is 180 Degrees, an all-female beach.

“They provide music, restaurants, and seating. You can get a tan there or swim if you’d like, and you can also just chill out by the beach and eat something,” she shared.

“I’ve gone there once, and it was a great experience. If you want a good tan, go after 2 p.m. the sun is beaming at that time,” Alansari said.

Residents underlined the importance of wearing the right type of clothing in the summer.

“Anything that is loose and breathable is a must in the Eastern Province,” Alansari said.

“Wide-leg pants are wonderful and definitely sandals; these clothes can give you a balance between the heat and the tiniest wind that is around,” she said.

Clothing can have a major effect on avoiding any heat-related illnesses.

Nour Aldajani, a 30-year-old born and raised in the Eastern Province, shared her clothing recommendations.

“Dress in light-colored clothes, avoid dark clothes in the heat and wear cotton clothes to let your skin breathe and not get overheated,” Aldajani said.

She also highlighted her ideal times to be outside.

“The best tip is to avoid pools (at) noon time. The best time to go is either early in the morning or at sunset,” Aldajani said.

“Do not blast the air conditioning and then walk out, or vice versa, to avoid getting sick from temperature change, and stay hydrated and avoid any food that’s been out in the sun too long,” she recommended.

Just west of the Eastern Province, 24-year-old Riyadh resident Abdullah Alradadi explained how he stays safe while enjoying the summertime.

“I switch my wardrobe to mostly cotton during the summertime, and if I am outside, I try to spend most of my time in the shade and away from the sun,” he said.

Abdullah is originally from Madinah and moved to Riyadh for work last year.

“I always make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking water frequently,” he said.

Along with an increased water intake, Abdullah cuts down on hot beverages to make sure he stays cool.

“I stop drinking hot coffee and hot tea in the summertime. Sunscreen is another important tip,” he stressed.

West of Riyadh, Kenda Jambi, a 22-year-old from Jeddah, discussed the different ways she keeps cool in the summer heat.

“I mostly stay indoors and wear breathable/baggy clothing,” Kenda shared.

“Applying sunscreen and wearing sunglasses and staying hydrated is a must,” she said.

During the summertime, she enjoys spending the day at the beach or pool. She explained the best way to beat the summer heat is to wear linen and cotton when you are not swimming to fight the humidity.

Deemah Nasser, a mother of two girls from Riyadh, surprised her daughters with an ice cream truck on her doorstep while the girls had friends over. “Last week was extremely hot, and my daughters were having their friends over to swim. So, I rented an ice cream truck from Prince Ice Cream for a day. My youngest said it was her ‘best day ever.’ It seems that the neighbors enjoyed the ice cream too.”

The Ministry of Health released some safety tips to prevent heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heat stroke.

It recommends staying in a cool place and reducing direct exposure to sunlight, along with wearing lightweight clothing and avoiding dark and heavy clothing that can absorb the sun.

The ministry also recommends being strategic when scheduling outdoor events and to take frequent rest periods in the shade when needed.

The ministry warns that children are more susceptible to the risk of sunstroke. They urge everyone to drink water throughout the day and not only when they feel thirsty.

Applying sunscreen, wearing wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses, and avoiding hot and heavy meals are other ways to maintain wellness.