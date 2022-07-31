Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea launches tourism scholarship program for high school graduates

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company recently launched a scholarship program for high school graduates to study international hospitality management in partnership with the University of Prince Mugrin and the Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne hospitality business school.
The program aims to provide young Saudis pursuing a career in tourism with hands-on experience in the sector and international expertise to contribute to growing the Kingdom into a world-class tourist destination.
The curriculum of the program equips students with the knowledge and experience based on Swiss and international hospitality standards to succeed in the growing sector.
One of TRSDC’s missions is to develop the talents of Saudis to specialize in different branches of tourism and hospitality.
On completing the program TRSDC plans to assist qualified students in finding jobs in their fields.
The program launch follows the second TRSDC Grants program agreement signed with Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne and the University of Prince Mugrin in Medina.
Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne is known as the first hotel school established in 1893 in Switzerland. The University of Prince Mugrin in Medina provides education to students in a variety of fields and research degree programs.
There are two tracks that students can choose from, including a fast track four-year-program that excludes the preparatory year and jumps directly into the major.
The second program option is a five-year program that begins with one year of preparation before students can qualify to start their major.
To enter the program, applicants must meet a set of requirements.
The program is open to Saudi nationals with a high school degree (as a full-time student) from inside the Kingdom or an equivalent from abroad.
Applicants should apply within five years of their graduation from high school and must be less than 23-years-old with a Standard Achievement Admission Test and cognitive ability tests of 60 percent and above.
For applicants to enter the fast-track program, they must score a six or above on their IELTS or an equivalent test and must submit a statement of purpose essay in English explaining why they want to enter the program.
Interested students can read more about the application requirements by visiting the Red Sea Development Company programs page.
Program registration is open from July 28 until Aug. 4, 2022.