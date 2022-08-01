Would you like a fine with that? Contraband McMuffins cost traveler in Australia $2,000

Iraqi woman acting like legislator in parliament sit-in triggers reactions

DUBAI: A viral video showing an Iraqi woman sitting inside the parliament and acting like a legislator by signing papers has triggered a wave of reactions on social media.

The video is from a sit-in held since Saturday by supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr who stormed the parliament and held an open sit-in inside the house of representatives.

The woman appearing in the clip, who is being referred to as “Um Hussein,” can be seen signing what looked like “decisions” being passed on to her by the protesters, in an act that mimics the role of legislators.

The video sparked varied reactions, as some saw it funny and called the Iraqi woman the “Nancy Pelosi of Iraq.”

However, others saw the incident as a serious example of the current chaotic scene in the country, with one Twitter user asking “what is this farce?”.

“I don’t know, shall we laugh? I don't know if we shall cry! Um Hussein has the appointments at the Iraqi Parliament,” wrote another Twitter user on the video.