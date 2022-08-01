You are here

  • Home
  • India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns

India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns

India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns
Yes Bank says it will sell up to 10 percent stake to US private-equity firms Carlyle Group Inc. and Advent International. 
Short Url

https://arab.news/y4zvz

Updated 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns

India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns
Updated 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares kicked off August trading on a positive note on Monday, after clocking their best month since November 2020 in the previous session.

Among the gainers was Yes Bank, which jumped more than 5 percent following its decision last week to raise $1.1 billion.

The lender also said late on Friday that it would sell up to 10 percent stake to US private-equity firms Carlyle Group Inc. and Advent International. 

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.3 percent at 17,210.35, as of 0352 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.27 percent to 57,723.67. 

The benchmark indexes posted their first monthly gain in four, advancing more than 8 percent each in July.

India blocks Krafton’s game on concerns over data sharing in China

India’s government blocked a popular battle-royale format game from Krafton Inc., a South Korean company backed by China’s Tencent, as it was concerned about its data sharing and mining in China, an Indian government source said.

New Delhi used powers it has under India’s information technology law to block Battlegrounds Mobile India, relying on a provision it has invoked since 2020 to ban several other Chinese apps on national security concerns, said the government official and another source with direct knowledge.

The Indian government has not publicly announced the blocking. But the app was removed from Alphabet Inc’s Google Play Store and Apple Inc’s App Store as of Thursday evening in India.

The removal of BGMI, which had more than 100 million users in India, comes after the South Asian country’s 2020 ban of another Krafton title, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Topics: India In-Focus Yes Bank Krafton

Related

India In-Focus — Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups; Yes Bank to raise $1.1bn; Ola and Uber deny report of merger talks
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups; Yes Bank to raise $1.1bn; Ola and Uber deny report of merger talks
India In-Focus — Stocks hit 3-month high; Egypt and India sign MoU to build green hydrogen unit; Reliance joins India’s Olympic body
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Stocks hit 3-month high; Egypt and India sign MoU to build green hydrogen unit; Reliance joins India’s Olympic body

Saudi May refined oil output inches lower than April, exports rise 3.7%: JODI

Saudi May refined oil output inches lower than April, exports rise 3.7%: JODI
Updated 15 sec ago
By Hala Hisham Koura

Saudi May refined oil output inches lower than April, exports rise 3.7%: JODI

Saudi May refined oil output inches lower than April, exports rise 3.7%: JODI
Updated 15 sec ago
By Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s refinery output inched lower to 2.88 million barrels per day in May from 2.89 mbpd in April even as oil product exports increased 3.7 percent from 1.47 mbpd in April to 1.53 mbpd in May, revealed the Joint Organizations Data Initiative.

Gas or diesel oil, which makes up nearly 42 percent and is the largest contributor to refinery oil production, experienced a 4.3 percent decline in its monthly output after two months of growth in March and April. It went down from 1.26 mbdp in April to 1.20 mbpd in May, in contrast to a 13.9 percent yearly growth.

Motor and aviation gasoline, the second highest contributor to refinery oil production, declined from an 8.8 percent growth in March to a 1.22 percent growth in April, reaching a negative increase of 0.45 percent in May. In absolute terms, it decreased by 3,000 bpd to 661,000 bpd in May but showed a 22.9 percent annual increase from May 2021.

Monthly fuel oil production increased by 0.6 percent, a minor increase than its 3 percent rise in April, but a recovery compared to its 4.9 percent fall in March 2022. It grew from 515,000 bpd in April to 518,000 bpd in May. Additionally, it surged by 26.3 percent this year. Fuel oil is essential as it makes up 18 percent of total refinery oil production.

Furthermore kerosene, which includes jet fuel type, registered a 27.4 percent monthly increase in May 2022, while naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas fell 0.8 percent and 14.5 percent, respectively, during the same period. The “other” oil products grew 10.2 percent month-on-month in May, adding another 13,000 bpd.

Exports of refinery oil

Refinery oil exports reported an 18.7 percent increase to 1.53 mbpd in May. Gas or diesel oil — the largest contributor at 45.6 percent of total refined oil exports — displayed a growth of 6.6 percent or 43,000 bpd to 696,000 bpd in May, after two consecutive months of decline in diesel oil exports. Similarly, it showcased a 9.4 percent yearly growth from May last year.

Moving on to motor and aviation gasoline, although it declined by 3.7 percent or the equivalent of 12,000 bpd to 311,000 bpd, it showed a positive trend from February through April.

In addition to that, motor and aviation gasoline — which constitutes 20.4 percent of total exports — surged by 72.8 percent annual growth.

The third largest exported oil product is fuel oil, which experienced no month-on-month growth but went up by 8.4 percent over the last year.

Naphtha — which accounts for 9.3 percent of exports — went up by 40.6 percent from last month.

Another oil product type that makes up a small percentage of exports is kerosene, which declined by 9.8 percent month-on-month in exports from April.

Closing stock

Moving on to the Kingdom’s closing stock, all oil products saw a significant decrease in their stocks.  

Total oil products decreased by 5.6 million barrels in April to 91.3 million barrels in May, the lowest stock level since November 2020.

The decline in total stocks was due to a 2.7 million barrels decrease in the supplies of gas or diesel, which went from 33.3 million barrels in April to 30.6 million barrels in May.

Similarly, motor and aviation gasoline decreased from 31.7 million in April to 30.5 million barrels the following month.

Fuel oil suffered the same fate, decreasing by 1.8 million barrels in stocks from 8.6 million in April to 7.1 million barrels in May.

Topics: Saudi Oil output exports jodi

Related

Update Saudi Arabia trailed as the second-largest crude supplier to China, with May volumes up 9 percent on year at 7.82 million tons.
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s oil exports hit 25-month high in April: JODI
Update Saudi Arabia crude oil exports sees biggest rise since October 2021: JODI
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia crude oil exports sees biggest rise since October 2021: JODI

TASI begins August in positive territory: Opening bell

TASI begins August in positive territory: Opening bell
Updated 01 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI begins August in positive territory: Opening bell

TASI begins August in positive territory: Opening bell
Updated 01 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index opened in positive territory in the first trading session of August after rebounding in July to finish the month up 5.9 percent, spurred by higher crude oil prices.

The main index, TASI, started Monday 0.25 percent higher at 12,229, while the parallel market, Nomu, started 0.61 percent down at 21,260, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Brent crude traded at $103.48 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate settled at $97.68, as of 9:59 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi United Wire Factories Co., known as Aslak, gained 1.29 percent, after its first-half profits surged 40 percent to SR42 million ($11.2 million).

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. added 0.13 percent, despite reporting that its losses widened by 158 percent to SR4.2 million during the first half.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, dropped 0.59 percent, while the Kingdom’s oil giant Aramco started the day flat.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, was up 0.34 percent, despite closing on Sunday in the red after a 12 percent rise in its net profit in 2022, reaching SR8.4 billion.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, added 0.72 percent following the news last week that its net profit nearly doubled in the first half.

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares Saudi

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
TASI bounces back from its biggest 2022 monthly decline: Monthly Recap
Business & Economy
TASI bounces back from its biggest 2022 monthly decline: Monthly Recap

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, logged a monthly gain of 5.9 percent in July following two straight months of losses, bolstered by rising oil prices.

TASI rose 0.4 percent in the previous session to exit the month at 12,199, and the parallel Nomu market added 2 percent to 21,391.

This came in line with gains in fellow Middle Eastern bourses on Sunday, led by Qatar’s QSI which surged 1.9 percent.

Egypt’s blue-chip index was up 1 percent, followed by Oman with a 0.8 percent gain, while the Bahraini bourse edged 0.7 percent lower.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $103.38 a barrel by 9:16 a.m. Saudi time on Monday, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $97.62 a barrel.

The Kingdom’s gross domestic product grew at the fastest rate since 2011 at 11.8 percent in the second quarter of 2022, fueled by oil sector growth, according to flash estimates by the General Authority for Statistics.

Stock news

SABB Takaful received the Saudi Central Bank’s approval for the merger with rival insurer Walaa Insurance, following a binding agreement between both parties last February

The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, known as Bahri, posted a 134 percent increase in profit to SR193 million ($51 million) for the first half of 2022

Bahri announced the full redemption of its SR3.9 billion Riyal-denominated sukuk on July 30

Profits of United Wire Factories Co., or Aslak, were up 40 percent in the first half of 2022 to SR42 million

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. won a SR95 million contract to provide oil and gas steel pipes to Uruguay-based Tenaris Global Services

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co.’s losses widened by 158 percent to SR4.2 million during the first half of the year

Unitholders of Alkhabeer REIT are set to receive SR0.125 per share in cash dividends for the second quarter of 2022

Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. reported a 73 percent profit drop to SR9.9 million for the first half of 2022

Calendar

August 1, 2022

Future Care Trading Co. will start trading its shares on Nomu

August 2, 2022

Close of International Human Resources Co.’s IPO book building

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

Topics: Tadawul TASI stocks shares

Related

TASI rises on banking stocks despite interest rate hikes: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI rises on banking stocks despite interest rate hikes: Closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Oil Updates — Crude drops; Russia’s membership vital for OPEC; Libya’s oil production at 1.2m bpd

Oil Updates — Crude drops; Russia’s membership vital for OPEC; Libya’s oil production at 1.2m bpd
Updated 01 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude drops; Russia’s membership vital for OPEC; Libya’s oil production at 1.2m bpd

Oil Updates — Crude drops; Russia’s membership vital for OPEC; Libya’s oil production at 1.2m bpd
Updated 01 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices dropped on Monday, as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan for July weighed on the outlook for demand, while investors braced for this week’s meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments.

Brent crude futures were down $1.19, or 1.1 percent, at $102.78 a barrel at 0212 GMT. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.19 a barrel, down $1.43, or 1.5 percent.

Russia’s membership vital for success of agreement, says OPEC secretary general 

OPEC’s new secretary general said that Russia’s membership in OPEC+ is vital for the success of the agreement, Kuwait’s Alrai newspaper reported on Sunday, quoting an exclusive interview with Haitham Al-Ghais.

He said OPEC is not in competition with Russia, calling it “a big, main and highly influential player in the world energy map,” Alrai reported.

Al-Ghais, Kuwait’s former OPEC governor, will head his first OPEC+ meeting on Aug. 3, in which the group will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September, despite calls from the US for more supply.

Although a modest output increase is also likely to be discussed, eight sources told Reuters last week.

He told Alrai that “OPEC doesn’t control oil prices, but it practices what is called tuning the markets in terms of supply and demand,” describing the current state of the oil market as “very volatile and turbulent.”

He added about the recent hikes in oil prices: “As for me, I still stress that the recent rise in oil prices is not only related to the developments between Russia and Ukraine.”

Libya says oil production at 1.2 million bpd

Libya’s oil production is at 1.2 million barrels per day, oil minister Mohammed Oun from the Tripoli-based Unity government told Reuters in a text message on Sunday.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia

Related

Oil Updates — Crude up; Nigeria spent $3.8bn on fuel subsidies; 1 dead, 1 missing due to storm in Mexican refinery
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude up; Nigeria spent $3.8bn on fuel subsidies; 1 dead, 1 missing due to storm in Mexican refinery
Oil Updates — Crude gains; S-Oil expects lower refining margins in Q3; Iranian tanker to retrieve confiscated oil cargo
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude gains; S-Oil expects lower refining margins in Q3; Iranian tanker to retrieve confiscated oil cargo

Saudi commercial banks’ June deposits grew 8.7%, its highest  in 16 months

Saudi commercial banks’ June deposits grew 8.7%, its highest  in 16 months
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi commercial banks’ June deposits grew 8.7%, its highest  in 16 months

Saudi commercial banks’ June deposits grew 8.7%, its highest  in 16 months
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi commercial banks’ deposits grew by SR53.5 billion ($14.2 billion) in June, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed on Sunday. 

The aggregate sum of time and savings deposits surged 8.7 percent year on year, the highest rate of change since February 2021.

The time and saving deposits at commercial banks grew to SR1.93 trillion, data compiled by Arab News showed.

On a month-on-month basis, it grew 2.8 percent, the fastest monthly rate of change seen since January 2014.

Additionally, the banks’ claims on the private sector grew in June by SR272.3 billion from the same month a year ago to SR2.21 trillion. 

Banks’ claims on the sector increased 14.1 percent from SR1.9 trillion in May 2021, data published by SAMA revealed.   

 Looking at the month-on-month changes, claims in the private sector grew in June by SR37.3 billion to SR2.21 trillion. The claims on the sector increased by 1.7 percent from SR2.17 trillion in May, according to data compiled by Arab News.

Saudi commercial banks’ assets grew by SR117.1 billion over the same period to SR3.53 trillion. Total assets increased by 3.4 percent from SR3.41 trillion in May, the highest monthly rate of change since October 2004, data compiled by Arab News show.  

Topics: saudi central bank SAMA commercial bank

Related

Saudi Central Bank Gov. Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mubarak launches operations center to combat financial fraud. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Central Bank governor launches operations center to combat financial fraud
Saudi finance companies’ total assets rise 26% to $17.8bn in 2021: SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi finance companies’ total assets rise 26% to $17.8bn in 2021: SAMA

Latest updates

India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns
India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns
Philippines president says ‘no intention’ to rejoin International Criminal Court
Philippines president says ‘no intention’ to rejoin International Criminal Court
Saudi May refined oil output inches lower than April, exports rise 3.7%: JODI
Saudi May refined oil output inches lower than April, exports rise 3.7%: JODI
Saudi Arabia seeks to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026
Saudi Arabia seeks to host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026
Gamers8 Fortnite players win $2m in prizes
Gamers8 Fortnite players win $2m in prizes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.