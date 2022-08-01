You are here

TASI rises due to higher crude oil prices: Closing bell
TASI climbed 1.15 percent to reach 12,338, while the parallel market, Nomu, finished 0.52 percent higher to 21,502. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended higher in its first trading session in August after rebounding in July to finish the month up 5.9 percent, boosted by rising crude oil prices and solid corporate earnings.

TASI climbed 1.15 percent to reach 12,338, while the parallel market, Nomu, finished 0.52 percent higher to 21,502.

Brent crude traded at $102.04 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate settled at $96.05, as of 3:29 p.m. Saudi time.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, added 1.58 percent, while the Kingdom’s oil giant Aramco ended 0.75 percent higher.

Saudi United Wire Factories Co., known as Aslak, gained 2.91 percent, after its first-half profits surged 40 percent to SR42 million ($11.2 million).

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, was up 0.45 percent, despite closing on Sunday in the red after a 12 percent rise in its net profit in 2022, reaching SR8.4 billion.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. rose 2.53 percent, despite reporting that its losses widened by 158 percent to SR4.2 million during the first half.

Arab Sea Information System Co. increased 9.89 percent to lead the gainers, while Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. dropped 1.65 percent to lead the fallers.

DUBAI: Marc Ellis, a recruiting and training agency that supports technology and digital transformation hiring in the UAE, is the first agency to enter Dubai Metaverse to generate and assist with finding candidates.

Moreover, global users will be able to join training sessions conducted within the metaverse via a training academy, according to a statement.

The company’s director Aws Ismail said: “There are currently more than 400 million active metaverse global users, giving us a huge potential of a candidate pool that isn’t easily accessible using traditional methods.”

In a statement, the agency said it would build an office in the metaverse and conduct online interviews using virtual reality technologies.

Recruitment staff will interview global candidates at the agency’s office in the metaverse, and applicants will be able to view and apply to job descriptions in the metaverse virtually.

Dubai hybrid solar contract signed by Chinese firm

A China National Petroleum Corp. subsidiary has signed a contract for Dubai’s hybrid solar photovoltaic and concentrated solar power scheme 950 megawatt power island salt area, reported MEED.

According to a local media report, CNPC’s First Construction Co. will install the core device of the 200MW parabolic CSP generating unit, MEED added.

Hybrid solar-CSP scheme of 16.1 billion dirhams ($4.4 billion) is part of phase four of Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum solar park.

Named Noor Energy 1, the project consists of a 100MW CSP tower plant, three 200MW PT CSP systems, 250MW of solar PV capacity, and 15 hours of molten salt storage.

PT2’s lead engineering, procurement and construction contractor, Shanghai Electric, performed the first molten salt tank hydrotest, as MEED reported in June.

A final installation of the molten salt pipeline inside the CSP tower followed the test, MEED added.

Subcontractor for the PT systems in this project is Spain’s Abengoa, MEED reported.

Businesses prepare Dubai solar PV consultancy bids

MEED reported that Dubai Electricity & Water Authority has extended the due date for the advisory services bids for its next solar photovoltaic power plant project from July 28 to Aug. 11.

In its initial public offering prospectus, DEWA indicated it planned to implement an additional 2,200MW of renewable energy capacity between 2025 and 2030.

The projected capacity will be divided among eight solar photovoltaic schemes and one concentrated solar power scheme, MEED added.

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s real estate prices increased 0.7 percent in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the corresponding period last year due to an increase in the residential sector prices, revealed the General Authority for Statistics on Sunday.

The Kingdom’s annual residential real estate prices rose by 1.9 percent in the second quarter of this year, reported GASTAT.

This increase was fueled by a 2 percent increase in residential land prices, which weighed heavily on the general price index.

Residential land has a price index weightage of 62.2, indicating a relatively significant impact on the general price index.

The weightage of commercial land on the Real Estate Price Index recorded 30.9, whereas the agricultural land clocked at 3.6.

“The spectacular house price growth in the Kingdom mirrors what we are seeing around the world,” said Faisal Durrani, partner and head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank.

“However, in Saudi Arabia, the government’s programs to boost home ownership have turbo-charged demand, development activity and house prices,” Durrani continued.

The price indices of Saudi apartments, villas and houses fell by 1.1, 1.1 and 0.9 percent, respectively. Still, the general price index of buildings did not record a significant change this quarter compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Commercial properties, on the other hand, saw a 1.5 percent decrease in the annual price index in the second quarter of 2022, reported the authority.

The drop resulted from a decrease in the prices of commercial land plots by 1.5 percent and galleries by 1.1 percent, conveyed the compiled data.

On a year-on-year basis, price index levels of the commercial centers slightly rose by 0.1 percent, whereas its agricultural real estate prices fell by 0.6 percent due to the 0.6 percent drop in land prices.

Compared to the previous quarter, the country’s general REPI went up by 0.3 percent in the second quarter, driven by a 0.5 increase in residential real estate prices.

Price indices for apartments and villas rose by 3.1 and 1.2 percent, respectively, while the house price index fell by only 0.1 percent compared to the first quarter of this year, stated the report.

Furthermore, quarterly commercial land plot and gallery prices dropped 0.2 and 1.4 percent, leading to a fall in the commercial real estate price index by 0.2 percent in the second quarter.

The agricultural land price index saw a slight 0.1 percent drop this quarter.

 

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Bank AlJazira has recorded an 11 percent rise in profit to SR633 million ($167 million) for the first half of 2022, propelled by a drop in expenses.

This is up from SR573 million in the same period last year, the Saudi lender announced in a bourse filing, adding that it will distribute a half-year cash dividend of SR0.4 per share.

Bank AlJazira’s expenses were reduced by 8 percent during the six-month period, mainly due to a 57 percent drop in the net impairment charge for financing and other financial assets to SR134 million.

During the second quarter of the year, the bank boosted its equity by issuing a US dollar-denominated sukuk worth SR1.875 billion.

RIYADH: solutions by stc, a unit of Saudi telecom giant stc, has posted a 21 percent profit surge for the first half of 2022, driven by higher revenues.

Its net profit reached SR556 million ($148 million), compared to SR461 million in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Formally known as Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Services Co., the firm attributed the profit jump to an increase of SR869 million in revenue to SR4.7 billion.

It added that the profit hike came despite higher operating expenses, up by SR66 million due to higher administrative and marketing costs.

The measure of money supply within Saudi Arabia revealed a 8.9 percent rise in June to SR2.44 trillion ($650 billion) compared to a year earlier, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, disclosed on Sunday.

This growth marks the highest rate of change since July 2021, data compiled by Arab News revealed.

The measure, known as M3, broadly estimates the entire money supply within an economy and is used by governments to supervise policy and control inflation over medium and long term periods.

The components of M3 include currency outside banks and demand deposits, which make up the M1 aggregate. Other components are time and saving deposits and other quasi-money deposits.

On a yearly basis, demand deposits, time and saving deposits, and quasi-money deposits increased by 4.3 percent, 22.0 percent and 18.6 percent, respectively.

Currency outside banks decreased by 1.1 percent.

M2, which makes up 87.8 percent of M3, rose 2.6 percent to SR2.14 trillion in June 2022 from SR2.09 trillion in May 2022.

On a yearly basis, it grew by 7.7 percent from SR1.99 trillion in June last year.

Looking closely at the aggregate M1, it makes up 74.6 percent of M2.

M1 increased 1.8 percent from SR1.57 trillion in May to reach SR1.60 trillion in June, the first growth in two months.

Similarly, it increased by 3.6 percent yearly from June 2021.

