Saudi Arabia's Tabuk governor receives German consul general

Tabuk governor receives German Consul General. (Supplied)
Tabuk governor receives German Consul General. (Supplied)
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk governor receives German consul general

Tabuk governor receives German Consul General. (Supplied)
  Aderhold expressed her admiration for the development that Tabuk was witnessing in all fields
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

TABUK: Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahad bin Sultan received Dr. Eltje Aderhold, Germany’s consul general to the Kingdom, at his office in the governorate’s headquarters.  

Aderhold, who was visiting Tabuk, expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the governor for his hospitality.

She expressed her admiration for the development that Tabuk was witnessing in all fields.

There was a cordial exchange during the meeting and a discussion of issues of common interest.

Aderhold also presented a souvenir to the governor during the meeting.

 

Topics: Dr. Eltje Aderhold

Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's announcement on killing of Al-Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri

Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden’s announcement on killing of Al-Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden’s announcement on killing of Al-Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri

Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden’s announcement on killing of Al-Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri
  Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and concerted international efforts to combat and eradicate terrorism
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed US president Joe Biden’s announcement on the targeting and killing of terrorist Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Tuesday, citing a foreign ministry statement.

The Kingdom said that Al-Zawahiri is considered one of the leaders of terrorism that steered the planning and execution of heinous terrorist operations in the US, Saudi Arabia and other countries, killing thousands of innocent people of different nationalities and religions, including Saudi citizens.

Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and concerted international efforts to combat and eradicate terrorism, calling on all countries to cooperate in this framework to protect innocent people from terrorist organizations, the statement concluded.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Al-Qaeda Ayman Al-Zawahiri

Saudi heritage: Silent Thamud inscriptions speak of Hail's ancient cultural legacy

Saudi heritage: Silent Thamud inscriptions speak of Hail’s ancient cultural legacy
Updated 12 min 50 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi heritage: Silent Thamud inscriptions speak of Hail’s ancient cultural legacy

Saudi heritage: Silent Thamud inscriptions speak of Hail’s ancient cultural legacy
  Richest and most diverse rock art in Saudi Arabia Contemporary artists adorning city with murals inspired by the past
Updated 12 min 50 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Ancient Thamudic inscriptions and drawings adorn almost every street and alleyway in Hail, a testament to the region’s ancient cultural legacy, which has been drawing increasing numbers of tourists to the area.

This cultural and diverse production of the Thamudic language is present in all services and products provided by different government sectors.

Saud Al-Ali, General supervisor of media and corporate communication at Hail municipality

This city in the north of the country has thousands of Thamudic inscriptions dating from 8th century BC to the 3rd century AD, highlighting in detail the social life of various communities. It is the richest and most diverse rock art found in Saudi Arabia, according to UNESCO.

Saud Al-Ali, the general supervisor of media and corporate communication at Hail municipality, told Arab News that the drawings and inscriptions have been incorporated into public spaces. “This cultural and diverse production of the Thamudic language is present in all services and products provided by different government sectors,” he said.

Artists from Hail are using Thamudic to adorn the city’s landmarks including its gates, the regional airport, and King Fahd Road.

FASTFACTS

• Hail has thousands of Thamudic inscriptions dating from 8th century BC to the 3rd century AD, highlighting in detail the social life of various communities.

• It is the richest and most diverse rock art found in Saudi Arabia, according to UNESCO.

• Several inscriptions can be also found in different places, ‘enriching this ever-renewed cultural diversity of a city deeply rooted in history.’

“Several inscriptions can be also found in different places, enriching this ever-renewed cultural diversity of a city deeply rooted in history,” he said. “Hail citizens and visitors were really impressed by these inscriptions that connect the present to the past.”

Al-Ali said that these artworks have strengthened the status of the city as a tourist destination, which has recently also been highlighted by the Dakar International Rally using it as part of its route.

Al-Ali said the late artist Youssef Al-Shugdali supervised many artworks in the city, and created a massive mural using some of these inscriptions to reflect his love for the area and its “welcoming spirit and hospitality.”

Al-Ali said the Umm Sinman mountain in Hail has many Thamudic inscriptions. “These murals, far from being silent, are expressive,” he said. It has inspired young people to learn the language, he added.

 

Topics: Thamud inscriptions UNESCO Saudi heritage

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister has call with Serbian counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has call with Serbian counterpart
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has call with Serbian counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has call with Serbian counterpart
  Prince Faisal thanked Silakovic for supporting Saudi Arabia's bid to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had a phone call on Monday with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Silakovic, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal thanked Silakovic during the call for supporting the Kingdom’s bid to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

The two men talked about ways to strengthen and develop relations between Saudi Arabia and Serbia and consolidate bilateral coordination in all fields.

They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern and efforts to address them.

 

Topics: Serbia Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Date festival kicks off in Saudi Arabia's Buraidah

Buraidah Date Festival is launched on Monday. (SPA)
Buraidah Date Festival is launched on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 01 August 2022
SPA

Date festival kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s Buraidah

Buraidah Date Festival is launched on Monday. (SPA)
  About 4 million trees will be harvested to stock date markets in Madinah, according to Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Radadi, director general of the Cooperative Society for Dates in Madinah
Updated 01 August 2022
SPA

BURAIDAH: The Buraidah Date Festival was launched on Monday by Qassim’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, in partnership with Qassim Municipality, the Culinary Arts Commission and the National Center for Palms and Dates.

The ministry’s director general, Abdulaziz Al-Rajehi, said that Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal has “given great attention” to the month-long festival, which will showcase more than 45 kinds of dates.

The event will also feature scores of activities and marketing schemes to promote Qassim’s date industry.

Buraidah Date Festival aims to attract consumers, investors and exporters from the Arab and Gulf countries.

About 4,000 young men, women and families will set up booths at the festival to sell their handmade products.

In Madinah, demand for the fruit, especially ajwa dates, has increased significantly due to the influx of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

Madinah is famous for producing various types of dates, including ajwa, safawi, mejdool, anbara, sagai, barni and mabroom. Pilgrims as well as visitors sample and buy the fruit during their time in the city.

The harvest season of ajwa, mejdool and safawi dates has also begun.

About 4 million trees will be harvested to stock date markets in Madinah, according to Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Radadi, director general of the Cooperative Society for Dates in Madinah.

The wholesale price of dates ranges from SR12 ($3.20) to SR20 per kilogram.

Topics: Buraidah date festival 2022

NEOM launches public exhibition showcasing THE LINE designs

NEOM launches public exhibition showcasing THE LINE designs
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

NEOM launches public exhibition showcasing THE LINE designs

NEOM launches public exhibition showcasing THE LINE designs
  Guided tours available daily in Arabic and English
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

NEOM is launching an exhibition in Jeddah to showcase the recently announced designs for THE LINE.

It includes detailed designs, renderings, and architectural concepts of THE LINE, allowing visitors to better understand the urban development project's scope and complexity.

The exhibition, which opened on Monday at the Jeddah Superdome, will offer nearly 50 guided tours a day in Arabic and English.

Last month, THE LINE designs were revealed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

They showed the most important features of THE LINE, which is 200 meters wide, 170 kilometers long, and 500 meters tall. It will eventually house 9 million people and have a 34-square-kilometer footprint.

It will take up less land than other cities of comparable capacity and help to conserve 95 percent of NEOM's land.

THE LINE imagines a future without streets, cars, or emissions. It will be powered entirely by renewable energy and prioritize health and well-being over transportation and infrastructure.

People will be able to experience THE LINE firsthand and explore the possibilities of future living during the exhibition.

It runs until Aug. 14 in Jeddah before moving to other locations such as the Eastern Province and Riyadh.

 

Topics: NEOM

