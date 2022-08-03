You are here

South Korean garlic video ad roasted over purported obscenity

Critics have called the video ‘suggestive’ and ‘inappropriate,’ and it ‘sexually objectified’ garlic. (AP)
  • The spicy ad, which reportedly generated about 190,000 views on Hongseong’s YouTube channel, had been largely kept underground
  • Video began to take root in the larger public when it was aired on electronic billboards
SEOUL: A rural South Korean town is getting roasted over its video ad on garlic that some farmers say stinks of obscenity and has even sexually objectified the agricultural product.
The controversy surrounds a 30-second video which had been on a YouTube channel for Hongseong County, a small central and western South Korean town of about 100,000 people known for its local “Hongsan” garlic, for about two years.
The video shows a woman touching the thigh of a man named “Hongsan” with a full garlic head mask and saying words like “very thick” and “hard” to apparently metaphorically advertise the quality of the local garlic. The scene is a parody of a famous scene from a 2004 hit Korean movie titled “Once Upon a Time in High School.”
The spicy ad, which reportedly generated about 190,000 views on Hongseong’s YouTube channel, had been largely kept underground, but began to take root in the larger public when it was aired on electronic billboards at a Seoul express bus terminal and a downtown street in the central city of Daejeon last month ahead of the garlic’s release.
One farmer who saw the video notified some farmers’ groups, while South Korean media also began reporting about it, leaving a bad taste in people’s mouths.
“We can’t repress our astonishment,” said a joint statement issued by the local branches of two major farmers’ organizations — the Korean Peasants League and the Korean Women Peasants Association. “The video offended the people who watched it and dealt a big blow to the image of the agricultural product that farmers have laboriously grown.”
Calling the video “suggestive” and “inappropriate,” the statement said it “sexually objectified” garlic.
The farmers’ groups asked Hongseong to apologize, punish those responsible for the video production and formulate steps on how to prevent similar incidents. Shin Ji Youn, an official at the Korean Women Peasants Association, said the farmers’ groups asked Hongseong to respond to their requests by Aug. 10.
Hongseong officials said Wednesday they’ve withdrawn the video from their YouTube channel and had stopped airing it on the billboards last week. The county hasn’t issued any official statement on the issue, and officials said they are discussing how to respond to the farmers’ requests.
County officials said they formally changed the name of their local garlic to “Hongseong” after their county name in January.

No charges for US police officer who pepper-sprayed Black army lieutenant

No charges for US police officer who pepper-sprayed Black army lieutenant
  • The man who was pulled over, Caron Nazario, was never charged. Video of the December 2020 traffic stop surfaced in April 2021 after Nazario sued in federal court, alleging that his constitutional rights were violated
NORFOLK, Virginia: A former police officer in Virginia should not be criminally charged but should be investigated for potential civil rights violations after he pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed a Black US Army lieutenant during a 2020 traffic stop, a special prosecutor has determined.
The prosecutor’s findings are the latest fallout from a confrontation involving two police officers and a uniformed military officer that drew outrage and national attention to the small town of Windsor, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Richmond.
The man who was pulled over, Caron Nazario, was never charged. Video of the December 2020 traffic stop surfaced in April 2021 after Nazario sued in federal court, alleging that his constitutional rights were violated. The images sparked outrage and served as a grim reminder to many Black Americans that a military uniform doesn’t necessarily protect against mistreatment by police.
In December, then-Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office sued the town, alleging that it operated in a way that discriminated against Black Americans.

This screen grab from Windsor, Va., Police body camera footage shows Lt. Caron Nazario being helped by an EMT after he was pepper-sprayed by Windsor police during a traffic stop in Windsor, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP)

One of the officers, Joe Gutierrez, was fired from the department. He was the target of the special prosecutor’s criminal probe.
“Although I find the video very disturbing and frankly unsettling, Gutierrez’s use of force to remove Nazario did not violate state law as he had given multiple commands for Nazario to exit the vehicle,” special prosecutor Anton Bell said in his report, dated July 29 and posted online by Nazario’s attorneys.
“The problematic issue, however, were Gutierrez’s statements throughout the entire ordeal, which would lead a reasonable person to wonder whether underlying bias was at the root of how and why Nazario was treated in like manner,” Bell wrote.
Bell’s findings were first reported Monday by The Virginian-Pilot newspaper.
The incident began when Nazario was driving home from his duty station, according to his lawsuit. Officer Daniel Crocker radioed that he was attempting to stop a vehicle with no rear license plate and tinted windows.
Crocker said the driver was “eluding police” and he considered it a “high-risk traffic stop,” according to a report that’s included in the lawsuit. One of Nazario’s attorneys, Jonathan Arthur, later explained that Nazario was trying to stop in a well-lit area “for officer safety and out of respect for the officers.”
The other officer, Gutierrez, was driving by and decided to join the traffic stop, the lawsuit stated. By the time the two officers reached Nazario’s SUV, the license plate was visible in the rear.
When Nazario stopped at a well-lit gas station, the two officers immediately drew their guns and pointed them at Nazario, his lawsuit alleges. The officers then attempted to pull Nazario out of the vehicle while he continued to keep his hands in the air. Gutierrez pepper-sprayed Nazario multiple times as the officers yelled for him to get out.
At one point, Gutierrez told Nazario he was “fixin’ to ride the lightning,” a reference to the electric chair that was also a line from the movie “The Green Mile,” a film about a Black man facing execution, the lawsuit said.
Nazario got out and asked for a supervisor. Gutierrez responded with “knee-strikes” to his legs, knocking him to the ground, the lawsuit says. The two officers struck him multiple times, then handcuffed and interrogated him.
The traffic stop was captured on Nazario’s cellphone as well as the officer’s body-worn cameras.
Tom Roberts, another attorney representing Nazario, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a judge or a jury, not a special prosecutor, should have determined whether Gutierrez violated the law.
“I think that there’s sufficient evidence to show that he was intentional in his actions,” Roberts said. “And I believe that he exceeded any authority to use force, and therefore he committed assault and battery.”
Roberts said that would have been a misdemeanor offense, for which the statute of limitations is one year, well before the special prosecutor released his findings.
“All too often, when it comes to law enforcement violating the laws, we see our Commonwealth’s Attorneys fail to apply the same zeal at prosecuting law enforcement as they do with other offenders,” Roberts’ firm said in a statement.
John Becker Mumford Jr., an attorney listed for Gutierrez in Nazario’s lawsuit, did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Bell, the special prosecutor, wrote that he asked the local US Attorney’s Office to review the case for possible civil rights violations. Karoline Foote, a spokeswoman for the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, said Tuesday that the office had no comment.
In February, the town of Windsor asked a court to dismiss the state attorney general’s lawsuit, arguing that it only refers to one person — Nazario — “in a cursory and inconclusive manner.”
Jason Miyares, who defeated Herring in November’s election, took over as Virginia’s AG in January. Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Miyares’ office, said Tuesday that the lawsuit is still pending.

Finger licking feet? Inflation prompts KFC China to add chicken feet to its menu

Finger licking feet? Inflation prompts KFC China to add chicken feet to its menu
DUBAI: The fast food chain KFC was well known for its “finger-licking good” campaign, but in China they’ve taken that to another, slightly lower level – feet.

The chain has added chicken feet to its menu for customers in China, CNN has reported, saying inflation pushed the global fast-food chain to make this decision.

While they are considered a waste product in many countries, chicken feet are highly demanded in China and can be found in several classic dishes. 

On Monday, Yum China, the company that owns and operates the KFC franchise in the country, said that this year will see chicken feet added to the menu, “finally.” 

The reason for this change, Yum China told CNN, lies behind the recent surge in oil prices.  

“I can report back that for this year, for 2022, we are finally selling chicken feet,” Yum China CEO Joey Wat told CNN Business in an interview Monday.

Wat said the addition was part of a wider effort by the food chain to increase efficiency and use up more of its ingredients.

“We try to absorb this commodity price increase, with … full utilization of the chicken,” Wat said. “That means using every part of the chicken, ‘except the feather, I guess,’” he said as quoted by CNN. 

The report said KFC recently introduced chicken wing tips to its menu.

Baby boom: the endangered wildlife revival at Cambodia’s Angkor Wat

Baby boom: the endangered wildlife revival at Cambodia’s Angkor Wat
  • Globally, gibbons are one of the most threatened families of primates, while the pileated gibbon is listed as endangered
SIEM REAP, Cambodia: The melodic songs from families of endangered monkeys ring out over the jungle near Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temple complex — a sign of ecological rejuvenation decades after hunting decimated wildlife at the site.
The first pair of rare pileated gibbons were released in 2013 as part of a joint program between conservation group Wildlife Alliance, the forestry administration and the Apsara Authority — a government agency that manages the 12th-century ruins.
The gibbon duo, named Baray and Saranick, were born from parents rescued from the wildlife trade and produced offspring a year later.
“We have now released four different pairs of gibbons within the Angkor forest and they have gone on to breed and now seven babies have been born,” Wildlife Alliance rescue and care program director Nick Marx told AFP.
“We are restoring Cambodia’s natural heritage back into their most beautiful cultural heritage.”
Globally, gibbons are one of the most threatened families of primates, while the pileated gibbon is listed as endangered.
Marx says his team rescues some 2,000 animals a year and many more will soon call the Angkor jungle home.
There are hopes that once the baby gibbons reach sexual maturity in about five to eight years, they will also pair up and mate.
“What we are hoping for the future is to create a sustainable population of the animals... that we released here within the amazing Angkor forest,” Marx said.
Cambodian authorities have hailed the gibbon baby boom that began in 2014.
“This means a big victory for our project,” Chou Radina from the Apsara Authority said, adding that as well as gibbons, tourists could now see great hornbills flying over Angkor Wat.
The program has released more than 40 other animals and birds including silvered langurs, muntjac deers, smooth-coated otters, leopard cats, civets, wreathed hornbills, and green peafowl.
All were rescued from traffickers, donated or born in captivity at the Phnom Tamao wildlife sanctuary near Phnom Penh.
The Angkor Archaeological Park — which contains the ruins of various capitals of the Khmer Empire, dating from the ninth to 15th centuries — has some of the oldest rainforest in Cambodia.
It is also the kingdom’s most popular tourist destination.
Since Angkor Wat became a world heritage site in 1992, its jungle, which covers more than 6,500 hectares, has benefited from increased legal and physical protections.
There are hopes that wildlife sightings will also spark interest in local and foreign tourists and boost conservation education efforts.
Rampant poaching, habitat loss from logging, agriculture and dam building has stripped much wildlife from Cambodian rainforests.
Last year, authorities removed 61,000 snare traps, environment ministry spokesman Neth Pheaktra said, adding that the government had launched a campaign to discourage hunting and eating of wildlife meat.
But widespread poverty even before the pandemic left many households without much choice but to continue hunting so their families could eat protein.
Animals are also hunted for traditional medicine and to be kept as pets.
According to Global Forest Watch, from 2001-2021 Cambodia lost 2.6 million hectares of tree cover, a 30 percent decrease since 2000.
Commercial interests are trumping protection efforts in some quarters — the Phnom Tamao zoo and wildlife rescue center is under threat from a shadowy rezoning development plan, Marx said.
Back at Siem Reap — the gateway city to Angkor Wat — villager Moeurn Sarin shops at the market for bananas, watermelon, rambutan and fish to feed the pileated gibbon families and otters.
“We are happy to conserve these animals,” the 64-year-old said, adding he likes to watch the gibbons’ tree swinging antics.
“In the future, these animals will have babies for the young generation to see.”

Iraqi woman acting like legislator in parliament sit-in triggers reactions

Iraqi woman acting like legislator in parliament sit-in triggers reactions
DUBAI: A viral video showing an Iraqi woman sitting inside the parliament and acting like a legislator by signing papers has triggered a wave of reactions on social media.

The video is from a sit-in held since Saturday by supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr who stormed the parliament and held an open sit-in inside the house of representatives.  

The woman appearing in the clip, who is being referred to as “Um Hussein,” can be seen signing what looked like “decisions” being passed on to her by the protesters, in an act that mimics the role of legislators. 

The video sparked varied reactions, as some saw it funny and called the Iraqi woman the “Nancy Pelosi of Iraq.”

However, others saw the incident as a serious example of the current chaotic scene in the country, with one Twitter user asking “what is this farce?”. 

“I don’t know, shall we laugh? I don't know if we shall cry! Um Hussein has the appointments at the Iraqi Parliament,” wrote another Twitter user on the video.

Would you like a fine with that? Contraband McMuffins cost traveler in Australia $2,000

Would you like a fine with that? Contraband McMuffins cost traveler in Australia $2,000
  • Biosecurity detector dog Zinta sniffed out the egg-and-meat contraband at Darwin Airport
  • Australia has hyper-stringent biosecurity laws designed to protect the country’s large agriculture industry
SYDNEY: A traveler arriving in Australia from Indonesia has been hit with an almost $2,000 fine after border guards detected two McMuffins and a ham croissant secretly squirrelled away in their backpack.
Biosecurity detector dog Zinta sniffed out the egg-and-meat contraband at Darwin Airport prompting an eye-watering fine, officials said Monday.
“This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has,” said Australian agriculture minister Murray Watt.
Australia has hyper-stringent biosecurity laws designed to protect the country’s large agriculture industry from imported pests and diseases.
Authorities are currently on high alert after an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease in Indonesia, with all meat imports from that country undergoing screening.
The disease poses no risk to humans but is a severe, highly contagious viral disease of livestock.
At A$2,664, the fine was equivalent to the cost of 567 sausage and egg McMuffins in Sydney, or several return flights to Bali.

