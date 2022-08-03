You are here

TASI slips slightly tracking oil prices: Opening bell
TASI dropped 0.23 percent at 12,310, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.21 percent at 21,547. (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 03 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's benchmark index opened lower for the second day on Wednesday in line with oil prices.

Brent crude fell to $100.16 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell to $94.04, as of 10:01 a.m. Saudi time.

TASI dropped 0.23 percent at 12,310, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.21 percent at 21,547, as of 10:05 a.m. Saudi time.

The Saudi National Bank dropped 0.83 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, fell 0.57 percent.

The Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco started the day with a 0.25 percent decline.

Saudi British Bank added 1.19 percent, after its profit increased by 10 percent to SR2.1 billion ($559 million) in the first half of 2022.

Herfy Food Services Co. edged down 2 percent, after its half-year profit was down 7 percent to SR49 million.

Telecom giant stc fell 1.19 percent, after posting a slight profit surge of 2 percent to SR5.9 billion in the first half of 2022.

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares stock prices

Updated 39 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 39 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's benchmark index ended lower for a second consecutive day after oil prices fell and inflation and high interest rates triggered a global recession.

Brent crude settled at $101.68 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded at $95.83, as of 3:08 p.m. Saudi time.

As of Wednesday's closing bell, TASI lost 0.15 percent to 12,291 while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.98 percent to 21,758.

The Saudi National Bank shed 0.28 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, fell 0.91 percent.

Saudi British Bank added 0.72 percent, after its profit increased by 10 percent to SR2.1 billion ($559 million) in the first half of 2022.

Herfy Food Services Co. slipped 4.01 percent, after its half-year profit was down 7 percent to SR49 million.

Telecom giant stc gained 0.40 percent, after posting a slight profit surge of 2 percent to SR5.9 billion in the first half of 2022.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, ended the day flat at SR39.85.

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares stock Saudi

Pelosi meets world's biggest contract chipmaker during Taiwan visit: Report

Pelosi meets world’s biggest contract chipmaker during Taiwan visit: Report
Updated 1 min ago
Arab News

Updated 1 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday met Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu.

During the meeting, they discussed the US Congress’ recently passed Chips and Science Act and its $52 billion subsidies for new chip manufacturing plants in the US, Washington Post reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The encounter also signals how crucial computer chips are to the US economy and its national security.

TSMC is by far one of the largest chipmakers in Taiwan, which produces over 90 percent of the world’s high-tech chips, Bloomberg reported citing the Semiconductor Industry Association.

US officials said that China gaining access to the technology and expertise housed in Taiwan constitutes a security risk.

Topics: Pelosi Taiwan Semiconductor Chipmaker

UAE In-Focus – Etihad Rail to boost real estate sector; Chinese tourists influx likely by 2023

UAE In-Focus – Etihad Rail to boost real estate sector; Chinese tourists influx likely by 2023
Updated 03 August 2022
Dana Alomar

Updated 03 August 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Etihad Rail, the UAE’s national rail network, will not only further improve the transportation sector but also give a boost to the country’s real estate sector, according to analysts.

According to Zoom Property Insights, the 1200-kilometer project will bridge the gap between the seven emirates and ease UAE residents’ commutes.

The project, which will connect 11 major cities of the seven emirates,is expected to carry more than 60 million tons of freight and 36.5 million passengers, the statement added.

It will take passengers 50 minutes to travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, and 100 minutes to travel from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah. 

Etihad Rail will have multiple benefits for the country, according to Ata Shobeiry, CEO of Zoom Property.

“Communities and neighborhoods located close to the Etihad Rail stations will record a price hike,” he added.

It was recently announced that Etihad Rail’s first passenger train station will be constructed in Fujairah and that it will connect 11 regions across the UAE once it is completed.

Influx of Chinese tourists 

Tourism analysts expect Chinese tourists to return to the UAE within six to 12 months, UAE’s local media reported.

As a result of China’s zero-COVID-19 policy, the expected surge in visitor numbers to Dubai, which reached nearly a million in 2019, is on hold.

Topics: UAE transport tourism real estate

Commodities Update — Gold rises; Wheat falls; London copper prices fall on hawkish Fed views

Commodities Update — Gold rises; Wheat falls; London copper prices fall on hawkish Fed views
Updated 03 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 03 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices rose on Wednesday, drawing on support from escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington, although firmer US Treasury yields capped gains in the non-yielding asset and held it below a one-month high hit in the last session.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,765.68 per ounce by 0839 GMT. On Tuesday, bullion rose to its highest since July 5, hitting $1,787.79 before closing down 0.6 percent on the day to break a four-session winning streak.

US gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,782.90.

Silver falls

Spot silver fell 0.3 percent to $19.89 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.3 percent to $2,069.70.

Platinum eased 0.1 percent to $892.94.

Wheat down

Chicago wheat lost more ground on Wednesday, with prices dropping to their lowest in more than a week, as the resumption of maritime grain exports from Ukraine eased supply concerns.

Corn and soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions, although better-than-expected weekly US crop ratings limited gains.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.3 percent at $7.72 a bushel, as of 0257 GMT. Earlier in the session, the contract dropped to its lowest since July 25 at $7.68 a bushel.

Corn added 0.3 percent to $5.96 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $13.92-3/4 a bushel.

Romania has wheat surplus to export

Romania’s wheat harvest is large enough to cover its domestic needs and ensure a surplus for exports, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday, with 96 percent of the crop reaped so far.

High temperatures and prolonged drought have affected crops, particularly maize and sunflower seeds, across the country and preliminary ministry data on Wednesday showed damage to 205,257 hectares out of roughly 7 million of grain and oil-producing crops.

Romania is among the largest grain sellers to the EU and an active exporter to the Middle East.

It reaped a record grain crop in 2021, including 11.3 million tons of wheat. Its grain crop is generally two to three times the size of its domestic needs. 

Copper prices down

London copper prices drifted lower on Wednesday on hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials, while flaring geopolitical tensions between the US and China during House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan aided risk-off sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange declined 0.4 percent to $7,775 a ton as of 0200 GMT.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 0.3 percent to $8,872.39 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities CORN wheat Romania

Qatar extends Gulf electricity system to Iraq network

Qatar extends Gulf electricity system to Iraq network
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Qatar Fund for Development has signed a deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority to build and connect the regional electrical system to the southern Iraq network.

According to a Doha News report, the extension of electricity connection to Iraq will help to combat chronic power outages in the country.

The deal will see the establishment of a new 400 KV transformer substation in the Wafra district of Kuwait, and it will be linked to the Gulf power interconnection system and the Iraqi electricity network via Al-Faw electricity transformer station in southern Iraq.

“This initiative will have a pivotal role in the economic contribution and infrastructure development,” said Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari, director general of Qatar Fund for Development.

 

Topics: Qatar Iraq electricity

