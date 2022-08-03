TASI slips slightly tracking oil prices: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's benchmark index opened lower for the second day on Wednesday in line with oil prices.

Brent crude fell to $100.16 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell to $94.04, as of 10:01 a.m. Saudi time.

TASI dropped 0.23 percent at 12,310, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.21 percent at 21,547, as of 10:05 a.m. Saudi time.

The Saudi National Bank dropped 0.83 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, fell 0.57 percent.

The Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco started the day with a 0.25 percent decline.

Saudi British Bank added 1.19 percent, after its profit increased by 10 percent to SR2.1 billion ($559 million) in the first half of 2022.

Herfy Food Services Co. edged down 2 percent, after its half-year profit was down 7 percent to SR49 million.

Telecom giant stc fell 1.19 percent, after posting a slight profit surge of 2 percent to SR5.9 billion in the first half of 2022.