You are here

  • Home
  • China In-Focus — Stocks down; Service activity quickens in July; Taiwan asks to avoid Chinese drill areas

China In-Focus — Stocks down; Service activity quickens in July; Taiwan asks to avoid Chinese drill areas

China In-Focus — Stocks down; Service activity quickens in July; Taiwan asks to avoid Chinese drill areas
Short Url

https://arab.news/vxrya

Updated 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks down; Service activity quickens in July; Taiwan asks to avoid Chinese drill areas

China In-Focus — Stocks down; Service activity quickens in July; Taiwan asks to avoid Chinese drill areas
Updated 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Mainland China's shares extended losses on Wednesday after falling sharply in the previous session, as cautious investors monitored developments around Sino-US tensions following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

China condemned the highest-level US visit to Taiwan in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, responding with a flurry of military exercises, summoning the US ambassador in Beijing, and announcing the suspension of several agricultural imports from Taiwan.

At the market close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.7 percent at 3,163.67 points, its lowest close since May 30, and blue-chip CSI300 index lost 1 percent to 4,066.98.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 0.4 percent at 19,767.09 at the close, while Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong climbed 0.52 percent.

China July services activity expands at quickest pace in 15 months

China’s services activity grew at the fastest rate in 15 months in July as easing COVID-19 curbs boosted consumer confidence, but foreign demand fell and companies cut staff for the seventh month in a row, a private-sector survey showed on Wednesday.

The Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 55.5 in July, the fastest growth since April 2021, rising further from the robust reading of 54.5 in June.

The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The reading contrasted somewhat with China’s official services PMI on Sunday which showed growth moderated, but both gauges still pointed to solid expansion in the hard-hit sector while the country’s manufacturers struggled.

Taiwan asks ships to find alternative routes, avoid Chinese drill areas

Taiwan port authorities on Wednesday asked ships to find alternative routes and avoid areas of China’s announced drills around the island, according to government notices.

Ships going in and out of the seven major harbors across Taiwan including Taipei Harbor should be aware of the drills from noon Aug. 4 to noon Aug. 7, notices by Taiwan’s Maritime and Port Bureau said.

 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: stocks China Taiwan

Related

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; yuan hits 11-week low ahead of Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks fall; yuan hits 11-week low ahead of Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit

Americana Restaurants brings US-based Peet’s Coffee to GCC through franchise deal

Americana Restaurants brings US-based Peet’s Coffee to GCC through franchise deal
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Americana Restaurants brings US-based Peet’s Coffee to GCC through franchise deal

Americana Restaurants brings US-based Peet’s Coffee to GCC through franchise deal
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Food company Americana Restaurants has entered a franchise agreement with Peet’s Coffee to bring the brand to the Gulf Cooperation Council markets for the first time.

The collaboration, with the US unit of JDE Peet’s, is built to cater to rising demand for coffee experiences across Americana Restaurants’ regional markets, according to a statement. 

Americana Restaurants will launch Peet’s first Middle East store in the UAE by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“This addition to our coffee offering is in line with our strategic vision of capturing market share in a rapidly growing segment within the region, as we continue to grow our store footprint and diversify our F&B offering,” Amarpal Sandhu, CEO of Americana Restaurants, said. 

Introducing premium coffee to North America since 1966, Peet’s has over 370 bar locations across the US and China.

Topics: coffee GCC

Related

Americana hires Rothschild to advise on possible Saudi or UAE IPO: sources
Business & Economy
Americana hires Rothschild to advise on possible Saudi or UAE IPO: sources

NRG Matters — Dubai’s summit to focus on green economy; Baker Hughes to sell oilfield services business in Russia

NRG Matters — Dubai’s summit to focus on green economy; Baker Hughes to sell oilfield services business in Russia
Updated 32 min 4 sec ago
Dana Abdel Aziz

NRG Matters — Dubai’s summit to focus on green economy; Baker Hughes to sell oilfield services business in Russia

NRG Matters — Dubai’s summit to focus on green economy; Baker Hughes to sell oilfield services business in Russia
Updated 32 min 4 sec ago
Dana Abdel Aziz

RIYADH: On a macro level, Dubai’s 8th World Green Economy Summit will be held in September to discuss transition toward a green economy. Zooming in, US-based Baker Hughes has signed an agreement to sell its oilfield services business in Russia to its local management team. 

Looking at the bigger picture

  • Dubai’s 8th World Green Economy Summit, to be held in September, will focus on accelerating the transition toward a green economy and drive sustainable development, according to the Emirates News Agency. 

Organized by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the World Green Economy Organization, the summit will focus on decarbonizing energy systems and mobilizing investment for green growth. 

  • China’s State Grid is planning to invest over $22 billion during the second half of 2022 in ultra high-voltage transmission lines, Reuters reported citing state media Xinhua News.

Through a micro lens

  • US-based Baker Hughes has signed an agreement to sell its oilfield services business in Russia to its local management team, Trade Arabia reported. 

This happens after the oil field services firm previously announced suspension of new investments for its Russia operations.

  • British chemicals maker Johnson Matthey is currently in talks with the investment arm of China’s Sinopec for exploring a collaboration in decarbonization technologies in China.

 

The companies have started talks to explore possibilities in hydrogen technologies, fuel cells and decarbonization technologies, according to Reuters. 

Topics: Dubai green economy Baker Hughes

Related

NRG Matters — Egypt expects financial closure of 1GW renewable projects; BP’s profit triples to $8.5bn on higher oil prices 
Business & Economy
NRG Matters — Egypt expects financial closure of 1GW renewable projects; BP’s profit triples to $8.5bn on higher oil prices 

Saudi Industrial Investment Group sees 36% decline in profit to $138n in H1

Saudi Industrial Investment Group sees 36% decline in profit to $138n in H1
Updated 32 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Industrial Investment Group sees 36% decline in profit to $138n in H1

Saudi Industrial Investment Group sees 36% decline in profit to $138n in H1
Updated 32 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Investment Group's profits for the first half of 2022 declined 36 percent to SR519 million ($138 million).

The profit was down from SR811 million in the same period a year ago, a bourse filing shows.

SIIG attributed the lower profit to increased feedstock costs in jointly managed projects, as well as increased Zakat expenses and general and administrative expenses.

Topics: Saudi Industrial Investment Group Investment Capital Tadawul

Related

Saudi Industrial Investment Group sees 1,135% jump in its 2021 profit
Business & Economy
Saudi Industrial Investment Group sees 1,135% jump in its 2021 profit

Saudi-listed Al Arabia’s unit secures $2.4m deal to install 174 billboards in Egypt

Saudi-listed Al Arabia’s unit secures $2.4m deal to install 174 billboards in Egypt
Updated 39 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-listed Al Arabia’s unit secures $2.4m deal to install 174 billboards in Egypt

Saudi-listed Al Arabia’s unit secures $2.4m deal to install 174 billboards in Egypt
Updated 39 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Outdoor advertising provider Arabian Contracting Services Co., known as Al Arabia, has closed a one-year deal to install 174 billboards on Egypt’s north coast through its arm Arabiya United for Advertising Service.

Listed on the Egyptian stock exchange, Arabiya United for Advertising Service signed the SR9 million ($2.4 million) contract for the rental of 17 sites where the billboards will be installed, according to a bourse filing.

Of the 17 sites, 11 will be billboards on roads and six sites will be for inaugurating digital billboards on bridges.

The move comes in a bid to boost the advertising sector in Egypt, with the north coast being one of the country’s most popular travel and tourism destinations.

Topics: billbord Saudi advertising

India In-Focus — Shares end higher; L&T to issue 4-month CP; July retail inflation may ease to 5-month low

India In-Focus — Shares end higher; L&T to issue 4-month CP; July retail inflation may ease to 5-month low
Updated 43 min 5 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares end higher; L&T to issue 4-month CP; July retail inflation may ease to 5-month low

India In-Focus — Shares end higher; L&T to issue 4-month CP; July retail inflation may ease to 5-month low
Updated 43 min 5 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares closed higher for a sixth straight session on Wednesday, led by gains in information technology stocks, as investors await the central bank’s policy meeting outcome later this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.25 percent to 17,388.15, at the close, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.37 percent at 58,350.53, after see-sawing between gains and losses for most of the session against the backdrop of escalating US-China tensions.

Larsen & Toubro to issue 4-month CP

India’s Larsen & Toubro Ltd. plans to raise funds through the issuance of commercial paper maturing in nearly four months, four merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The company will offer a yield of 5.90 percent on this issue, and has received commitments worth around 10 billion rupees ($126.25 million) so far, the bankers said.

The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL and the issue will mature on Nov. 30.

India July retail inflation may ease to 5-month low

India’s headline retail inflation is expected to ease to its lowest level in five months in July due to declining food prices as well as the lagged effect of a cut in fuel taxes, Barclays said.

“There is more evidence that inflation in India has peaked for now, and it is likely to slow faster than Reserve Bank of India’s published trajectory, coming into the target band by October, according to our latest tracking estimate,” Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays, said in a note.

The bank expects July inflation at 6.65 percent over a year ago, as compared to 7.01 percent in June and a near eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April. India is due to release July inflation data on Aug. 12.

The government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel in May to insulate consumers from rising prices.

Barclays expects food inflation to moderate to 6.6 percent in July, 100 basis points lower than in June, but said strong monsoons over the last month and flooding in parts of the country may lead to some losses of perishable crops.

It however expects inflation to stay above the RBI’s tolerance level. The RBI aims to maintain inflation at 4.00 percent, with tolerance levels of 200 basis points on either side.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India L&t Projects

Related

India In-Focus — Shares fall; 1-5-year OIS spread drops to 29-month low; SpiceJet clears dues
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Shares fall; 1-5-year OIS spread drops to 29-month low; SpiceJet clears dues
India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns

Latest updates

China In-Focus — Stocks down; Service activity quickens in July; Taiwan asks to avoid Chinese drill areas
China In-Focus — Stocks down; Service activity quickens in July; Taiwan asks to avoid Chinese drill areas
Telecom Italia renegotiates soccer streaming deal with DAZN
Telecom Italia renegotiates soccer streaming deal with DAZN
Americana Restaurants brings US-based Peet’s Coffee to GCC through franchise deal
Americana Restaurants brings US-based Peet’s Coffee to GCC through franchise deal
Italy police seize assets from architect linked to Russia — source
Italy police seize assets from architect linked to Russia — source
New Saudi ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Wasel presents credentials to UN chief
New Saudi ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Wasel presents credentials to UN chief

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.