Saudi developer Jabal Omar's shareholders to vote on capital hike to $3bn

Saudi developer Jabal Omar’s shareholders to vote on capital hike to $3bn
The Saudi-listed developer will finance the capital hike plan of 24 percent from SR9.3 billion through debt conversion. (AFP/File)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Jabal Omar Development Co.’s shareholders will vote on a proposal to increase capital to SR11.5 billion ($3 billion) in the next extraordinary general assembly meeting to be held on Aug. 25.

The Saudi-listed developer will finance the capital hike plan of 24 percent from SR9.3 billion through debt conversion, it said in a bourse filing.

The plan entails raising the number of the company’s issued shares from 929 million to 1.15 billion.

The Kingdom’s stock market regulator, known as the Capital Market Authority, approved the board’s recommendation to hike capital last month.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul

Saudi Arabia posts $20.7bn budget surplus in Q2

Saudi Arabia posts $20.7bn budget surplus in Q2
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has posted SR77.9 billion ($20.7 billion) budget surplus during the second quarter of 2022, the Ministry of Finance reported. 

During that period, the state’s budget revenues have amounted to over SR370 billion, while spending exceeded SR292 million. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia budget

SABIC Agri-Nutrients's profits zoom 340% in H1 to $1.47b as sales rise

SABIC Agri-Nutrients’s profits zoom 340% in H1 to $1.47b as sales rise
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian petrochemical firm SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. saw its profits nearly triple to SR5.53 billion ($1.47 billion) in the first half of 2022, up from SR1.26 billion in the prior-year period.

The homegrown fertilizer producer’s revenue increased by more than triple to SR10 billion, compared to SR3 billion in the same period a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

The firm, which is half-owned by chemical giant SABIC, attributed the profit boost to higher sales and higher selling prices of its products.

Topics: SABIC shares trading Tadawul

Oil sector needs investments worth $12tr in coming years, says OPEC chief

Oil sector needs investments worth $12tr in coming years, says OPEC chief
Updated 8 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The oil sector needs $12 trillion worth of investments in the years up to 2045, the secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries told CNBC Arabia. 

It is “a huge and staggering number,” Haitham Al-Ghais added. 

Al-Ghais noted that oil investments have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. He said it is difficult to forecast oil markets due to the current global economic conditions. 

“Sharp fluctuations make it difficult for anyone to predict a deficit or surplus in production for this year,” he explained. 

The official said: “It’s too early to say we’re in a recession.”

The organization wants more investments in the energy exploration sector, he said. 

Topics: OPEC Investment oil and gas prices Market

Saudi Jarir Bookstore's first-half profit slips to $148m on lower sales

Saudi Jarir Bookstore’s first-half profit slips to $148m on lower sales
Updated 17 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Jarir Marketing Co., known as Jarir Bookstore, reported a 6 percent drop in profit during the first half of 2022, as sales of the retail giant fell.

Net profit dropped to SR428 million ($148 million) from SR457 million in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a bourse filing. 

This came as revenues slipped by 5.5 percent to SR4.3 billion, on the back of lower sales from smartphones and accessories, and computers and their supplies.

Jarir added that it saw an increase in marketing expenses as a result of increased spending on advertisements, however, the adverse impact of such an increase was mitigated by the gain of SR10 million from the sale of the company's property in Khobar.

In a separate bourse filing, the company announced it will distribute dividends of SR1.45 per share totaling SR174 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Saudi-listed Jarir started as a small bookshop in 1974, eventually expanding its offerings to toys, electronics, and office supplies.

Topics: Jarir Bookstore Tadawul

Mawani announces new regulations for shipping agents, licenses and permits

Mawani announces new regulations for shipping agents, licenses and permits
Updated 25 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has announced a new set of regulations governing the activities of shipping agents in the Kingdom’s maritime sector, according to a press release. 

The regulations, in accordance with the Commercial Maritime Law, will replace all previous versions of the law, and will come into effect from Aug. 5. 

The new regulations also include key performance indicators that will assess shipping agents. 

According to the press release, the regulations will also regulate the contractual relationship between the shipping agent and other concerned parties. 

Mawani also announced the new licenses and permit regulations for commercial activities that fall under the authority’s domain. These new rules will also come into effect on Aug. 5. 

The new guidelines will set general rules that govern the requirements and procedures for obtaining licenses and permits from Mawani to carry out operations and provide services in the Kingdom. 

 

Topics: Mawani Saudi ports maritime shipping PERMITS

